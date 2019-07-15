Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Imagine this: you’re lounging around at home one weekend day when you hear a knock on your door. Outside are seven armed U.S. Marshals waiting to take you to prison. But you’re not a criminal. You haven’t done anything wrong — except for not paying your student loans. But really, can you go to jail for not paying off your student loans?

These incidents have been reported in the news. In 2016, for instance, a Texas man claimed he was arrested and then forced by a judge to sign a repayment plan for a $1,500 bill from 1987, according to Houston Fox 26 News.

While it may seem implausible that someone would be carted away to jail for not paying up, these stories have many student loan debt holders asking, ‘Can you get arrested for not paying student loans?” The short answer is no, not exactly.

Can you go to jail for not paying student loans?

According to the U.S. Department of Education, you can’t be arrested for simply failing to pay your student loans.

In the case of the Texas man arrested for his $1,500 worth of student loan debt, the timeline was not in his favor. The loan originated in 1987, meaning he was well past the 270 to 360 day mark to keep his loan from defaulting. Failure to pay collection agencies for nearly 30 years means the collections agency was well within its right to sue him. According to Consumerist, it was when the collections agency sued the Texas debtor and he failed to appear in court that a judge ordered a bench warrant for his arrest.

Plus, if police were really coming after debtors, shouldn’t more people be in jail? In the first quarter of 2019, outstanding student loan debt totaled $1.49 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. In total, 44.7 million Americans have student loan debt, and 11.5% of student loans are delinquent for 90 days or more or in default.

What are the penalties for not paying student loans?

While you won’t be arrested for simply failing to pay your student loans, you will face penalties. If you fall behind on your payments, Department of Education loan servicers typically will try to contact you for almost a year. Borrowers who are located are informed of their repayment options and the consequences of defaulting. Do note, student loans granted under the William D. Ford Federal Direct Loan Program and the Federal Family Education Loan Program go into default if you don’t make payments for at least 270 days.

When a default happens, the Department of Education works to establish a repayment plan. If that is unsuccessful, other collection methods are employed. If all collection attempts fail, the agency is required by law to turn your debt over to the Department of Justice. Less than a tenth of 1% (0.001) of student loan cases end up in litigation, according to the Department of Education. Even if that happens, you won’t be arrested.

If you go into default, the consequences can be severe though. Some outcomes might include:

Having your default reported to credit bureaus

Having your tax refunds and federal benefit payments withheld and applied to your loan payments

Having your wages garnished (i.e., your employer might be required to withhold a portion of your paycheck to send your loan holder)

Having your loan holder take you to court

How to report a debt collector

Owing money toward students loans can be stressful — especially if you’re having trouble keeping up with payments and your student loan debt ends up in collections. You are required to repay your obligation, but you should be treated with respect throughout the process.

If you owe student loan money, a debt collector might be tasked with getting you to pay up. You are responsible for repaying the loan, but they are required to behave in a professional manner.

Under the terms of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, it is illegal for debt collectors to engage in abusive, unfair or deceptive practices.

If you feel like you’re being harassed by a debt collector, you can report them to the following agencies:

Keeping yourself out of jail is easy

If you are behind on your student loan payments, you have ways to avoid a costly court case.

The first step is a phone call to your lender. No matter how late your payment is, your best bet is to call your student loan servicer and explain your situation. Yes, making the first move can be worrying — even scary — but it is also the best way to avoid a much harsher penalty.

Luckily, the federal government offers student loan debt holders ways to return a delinquent debt (less than 270 days past due) back to current. The easiest way is to make your missed payments and pay any late or processing fees.

However, there are also circumstances in which you may have missed your payments due to financial hardships like losing a job or a medical emergency. In these cases, talk with your federal loan servicer about options such as deferment or forbearance. Getting a deferment or forbearance doesn’t cancel your loan or the money you owe, but these options can postpone or reduce your payments based on your situation.

For defaulted loans, you may qualify for a student loan rehabilitation program in which you set up a new payment through the Department of Education. Once you have made three voluntary, on-time, consecutive payments, you can additionally apply to consolidate your loans.

The bottom line

For the Texas man arrested for student loan debt, his story isn’t exactly as straightforward as headlines reported. In his case, it wasn’t missing a payment or avoiding the collection companies that landed him in jail. His arrest was sparked by avoiding a court order after nearly three decades of not making an effort to pay.

If your loan is currently delinquent, in default or being handled by a collection agency, you cannot be arrested for the outstanding debt. However, you should still act quickly to rectify the situation and prevent future financial problems.

Create your own “get out of jail” card by contacting your lender today to potentially avoid the most extreme penalties.

Laura Woods contributed to this report.

