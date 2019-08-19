Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

When you enter the workforce, one of the trickiest tasks is figuring out how to make sure your take-home pay not only covers your current bills but also your future savings. This is especially true when you have monthly student loan bills.

With all those current financial obligations, you may wonder if it’s smart to invest in an IRA or pay off student loans first. After all, how can you invest money in a retirement account when you still have large amounts of debt? Shouldn’t you pay off that debt before worrying about saving?

Not necessarily. Sometimes it’s better to start investing for retirement before worrying about repaying your student loans in full.

Should you invest in an IRA or pay off student loans?

Understanding the different types of IRAs

How to contribute to an IRA while paying off debt

Using Roth IRA contributions to pay off student loans

Invest in IRA or pay off student loans: Which should you choose?

Should you invest in an IRA or pay off student loans?

Retirement may be several decades away, but socking away cash now in a tax-advantaged retirement account like an IRA can help ensure a more comfortable retirement. It can be easy to save for retirement if you work at a company with a 401(k) match, but it can get trickier if your company doesn’t offer a 401(k) or you’re working several part-time gigs.

In this case, an IRA can be a good option because, unlike a 401(k), an IRA is independent of your employer. If you simultaneously invest in your IRA and pay off loans — even if it means budgeting more carefully than some of your peers — it gives you more time over which you can gain interest and dividends in your IRA or 401(k), increasing your overall retirement savings.

When it comes to saving for retirement and paying down student loan debt, you can do both. However, you need to weigh the options while thinking about your overall financial picture, as well as your future goals. One factor in your decision may depend on the type of retirement savings vehicles offered by your employer. If your employer offers a 401(k) match, for instance, then it might make sense to contribute up to the match and supercharge your contributions later, once your loans are paid off.

And while it’s crucial to save for retirement, it’s not smart to do it at the expense of your current financial obligations. It’s important to make at least the minimum payment on your student loans, and you may also have to pay off credit card debt as well. Prioritizing both your debt payments and your savings can help you decide on a realistic budget. You may have to cut back on expenses during your first few years out of college, but your future self will thank you when you’re able to retire earlier.

Understanding the different types of IRAs

Individual retirement accounts (IRAs) are tax-advantaged investing tools geared toward retirement savings. There are several types of IRAs, each of which may have slightly different rules and tax treatments. Understanding the basics of the different types of IRAs can help you decide on the best option for you.

Traditional IRA

Traditional IRAs allow people to invest part of their earned income pretax, up to a certain limit per year, in a tax-deferred savings account. Capital gains and dividend income grow tax-deferred.

Pretax contributions mean the money is deducted from your income before taxes. If you earned $50,000 and contributed $2,000 to a traditional IRA, you’re taxed as if you earned $48,000. (That’s an overly simplistic example of taxable income; you’ll also have to factor in other tax deductions such as your standard deduction, loan interest deductions, etc.)

Investments grow tax-deferred, meaning you don’t pay any taxes on that growth until you withdraw the money in retirement.

Roth IRA

A Roth IRA is similar in some ways to a traditional IRA. However, contributions to a Roth IRA are made with after-tax income, rather than pretax income.

Why would anyone want to invest in this tax-exempt account? Because you pay taxes once on this contribution… and never again. Your capital gains and dividends don’t just grow tax-deferred, they grow tax-exempt. That means you’ll never pay a dime in taxes on that investment growth, even if it enjoys 40 years of compounding.

In addition, your current tax rate might be lower than your tax rate in retirement, which means you’re taking the tax hit at a time when you’re in a lower tax bracket and are likely to be paying a lower percentage of taxes anyway.

SIMPLE IRA

SIMPLE (Savings Incentive Match PLan for Employees) IRA accounts are retirement plans that can be established by employers and self-employed individuals. The employer makes a matching or nonelective contribution, which is tax-deductible, to each eligible employee’s SIMPLE IRA. And the employees can also make salary-deferral contributions to their own account.

SIMPLE accounts must be set up by the employer. If you’re self-employed, you may also be able to set up a SIMPLE IRA for yourself.

If your job offers a SIMPLE IRA, you’ll want to think about which IRA you should prioritize: your employer’s SIMPLE IRA or your own traditional or Roth IRA. If your employer offers matching contributions, it may make the most sense to prioritize funding the SIMPLE IRA. On the other hand, if your job doesn’t offer matching contributions, prioritize the account that has the taxable structure you prefer (tax-deferred or tax-exempt).

Another option is to contribute to both accounts if you’re financial able. Contributions to your SIMPLE IRA do not preclude you from contributing to a traditional or Roth IRA.

SEP IRA

SEP stands for “simplified employee pension.” SEP IRAs are retirement plans in which employers make tax-deductible contributions into the SEP accounts of eligible employees.

SEP IRA rules only allow contributions by employers to an employee’s plan, or to their own plans if they are self-employed.

How to contribute to an IRA while paying off debt

Once you decide which retirement account to fund, you’ll need to determine how to tackle both student debt and fund your retirement account.

However, if you also have consumer debt, it’s important to prioritize paying that off first because it’s high-interest debt. While the interest rate on direct subsidized loans and unsubsidized loans for undergraduates is 4.53%, the average APR for credit cards can be above 15%. If, for example, you assume a return on investments of 10% that means that your consumer credit card interest charges will grow faster than any potential investment returns. But the same is not true for student loans, or any loans where the interest rate is lower than 10%. You can use this student loan payoff vs. invest calculator to help determine the right decision for your situation.

As you start figuring out how to balance student loan repayment and saving for retirement, try reframing your thinking to stop viewing debt payoff and IRA contributions as an either/or decision. Once you decide to contribute to both, you can figure out how to balance your monthly payments and savings.

If you can dedicate an extra $1,000 per month towards these goals, do you want a 50/50 split? 60/40? 70/30? Your answer depends on the following questions:

Are you struggling to pay the minimum on your student loan debt? If you struggle each month to pay your student loans, then it may be a sign you need to consolidate that debt, look for ways to increase earnings or cut down spending. While it’s important to make sure you’re saving adequately for retirement, it’s equally important to make sure your current financial obligations are covered. If you’re scrambling to pay your bills, it may be a sign that you need to audit your finances and find places to budget.

If you struggle each month to pay your student loans, then it may be a sign you need to consolidate that debt, look for ways to increase earnings or cut down spending. While it’s important to make sure you’re saving adequately for retirement, it’s equally important to make sure your current financial obligations are covered. If you’re scrambling to pay your bills, it may be a sign that you need to audit your finances and find places to budget. Does your employer offer a match on your retirement account? If your employer offers a contribution match and you’re making the minimum payments toward your student loan debt, try to contribute at least up to the match offered. Some people call it free money, but it’s really part of your benefits package. Not taking advantage of it is leaving part of your benefits on the table.

If your employer offers a contribution match and you’re making the minimum payments toward your student loan debt, try to contribute at least up to the match offered. Some people call it free money, but it’s really part of your benefits package. Not taking advantage of it is leaving part of your benefits on the table. How old are you? If you’re in your 20s, you have time on your side when it comes to saving for retirement and may want to prioritize paying down your student loans first. In your 30s or beyond? It may be a good idea to aggressively focus on saving for retirement, especially if you had a later start in savings. You could also look at student loan forgiveness or debt consolidation for your loans, which could potentially lower interest rates or balances due.

If you’re in your 20s, you have time on your side when it comes to saving for retirement and may want to prioritize paying down your student loans first. In your 30s or beyond? It may be a good idea to aggressively focus on saving for retirement, especially if you had a later start in savings. You could also look at student loan forgiveness or debt consolidation for your loans, which could potentially lower interest rates or balances due. What’s your tax bracket? Understanding your tax bracket can help you choose the best retirement savings strategy for you. For instance, if your current salary places you on the border between two tax brackets, it may make sense to first contribute to your 401(k), if you employer offers it, since the contribution is pretax and your taxable income will fall in a lower tax bracket. On the other hand, if you feel comfortable with your salary and are firmly in a particular tax bracket, it could make sense to contribute to your Roth IRA. While this is after-tax contribution, the thinking is that you might be in a lower tax bracket now than you’d be in retirement. A financial planner or accountant may help you with these questions.

Using Roth IRA contributions to pay off student loans

Here’s a reason why some millennials are so intrigued by Roth IRAs: Your Roth IRA contributions can be withdrawn without penalty. Remember, this is just the post-tax money that you’ve contributed, not any growth from investment earnings, which can’t be withdrawn without incurring a penalty. You could use your original Roth IRA contributions (or the principal amount) to make a student loan payment.

Here’s an example: Let’s say you save $5,500 per year in your Roth IRA. At the end of five years, you’ve contributed $27,500, and these investments may have grown by an additional $3,000. You hold a total of $30,500 in your account.

You can withdraw the original contribution without penalties or taxes. You’ve already paid taxes on this income, so the government won’t penalize you for tapping into it early. The other $3,000 in earnings needs to stay in your account or else you’ll face penalties and taxes if you withdraw it.

Why would you choose this option? Let’s imagine that right now, you’re equally contributing to both goals. You save $5,500 per year in your Roth IRA and put another $5,500 per year toward your student loan payments.

But let’s say that five years from now, you lose your job. It’s the middle of a recession and you’re having a tough time job hunting. You understand that retirement is important, but your immediate goal is to become debt-free so you can lower your monthly bills. A nice $27,500 chunk of change could wipe away your debts in one fell swoop.

The flexibility of a Roth IRA can help you invest for retirement, while still preserving liquidity and flexibility for the times that you may need cash in the future.

Invest in IRA or pay off student loans: Which should you choose?

As a recent grad, you have time on your side. But you shouldn’t let that make you complacent or decide that you’ll focus on saving for retirement someday in the future. Putting away money now — even if it’s just a small amount — allows your investments to grow, and can also help you get in the savings habit. The longer you allow your retirement contributions to accrue interest and dividends, the more money you’ll enjoy in retirement.

While paying off student loans can be stressful, having the option gives people freedom to study what they want, when they want to do so. But there’s no such thing as a retirement loan. When you turn 65, you’ll need to have the funds on hand to support yourself throughout your golden years. Your future self will thank you for being diligent about saving in the past, even if it does mean making some tough budgeting decisions now.

Anna Davies contributed to this report.

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 6 lenders of 2019!