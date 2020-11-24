6 of the Best Browser Coupon Extensions to Help Save You Money

If you’re not using a promo code extension on your browser when you shop online, you could be missing out on valuable discounts and cash back. The best coupon extensions automatically find discounts or rebates on your online purchases. By installing one of these free extensions on your browser, you could save money without any effort on your part.
Read on to learn…
- What browser promo code extensions do
- 6 coupon extensions for saving money when you shop online
- Some final things to know about coupon extensions
What browser promo code extensions do
Browser cash back and promo code extensions are plug-ins that you add to Chrome, Firefox, Safari or almost any web browser — and most are free. Some of the best coupon extensions scour the web for discounts, coupons and deals to bring you the lowest prices every time you shop.
Whether these plug-ins compare prices, track down promo codes or offer cash rebates, they all help you snag a good deal. Here are some leading browser extensions for shopping online — from the Honey browser extension to Coupons at Checkout.
6 of the best coupon extensions for saving money when you shop online
There are many options for online discounting tools, but here are six to get you started.
Which one is the best is a personal decision and could relate to how you shop and what you buy. But we feel these are at least “among the best,” as they are all relatively well-known (and so, hopefully, safe) and have a good variety of coupon partners.
1. Honey
2. Amazon Assistant
3. Invisible Hand
4. The Camelizer
5. Rakuten
6. Cently
1. Honey
The Honey browser extension scours the web for sales. It works on over 30,000 stores, from Amazon to pizza places that let you order online. According to Honey, its 17 million members save an average of $126 per year.
If Honey detects sales, its browser extension will notify you. Before you make a purchase, the Honey plug-in will apply any available promo codes. Your purchases will also earn you “Honey gold,” which you can redeem for gift cards at popular stores.
If you’re shopping on Amazon, the plug-in will indicate whether you can find the same item for a lower price. Plus, you can use Honey’s Droplist feature to set up price alerts on items you have your eye on.
2. Amazon Assistant
If you love shopping on Amazon, then you might need the Amazon Assistant plug-in. It compares products across the site so that you know you’re getting the lowest price. Amazon Assistant also highlights deals every day.
Another unique feature is its Universal Wish List. You can save items that you like from any website, not just Amazon, so you can look at them again later. This way, Amazon Assistant saves you both time and money when you shop online.
3. Invisible Hand
The Invisible Hand browser extension tracks prices on items, flights, hotels and car rentals while you shop online. Not only will it apply coupon codes for specific stores, but it will also compare prices across websites. It stays invisible until it finds a deal, so the plug-in doesn’t intrude on your shopping experience.
For instance, let’s say you’re about to buy a desk lamp on Amazon. Before you purchase, the Invisible Hand extension could pop up to inform you that you can get the same product for a better price on a different site.
Instead of cross-checking prices across multiple marketplaces, you can rely on Invisible Hand to do the work.
4. The Camelizer
The Camelizer plug-in comes from CamelCamelCamel, a website that has nothing to do with camels but everything to do with price-tracking on Amazon. Its browser extension shows you price history charts, so you can track patterns over time.
With The Camelizer, you can also set price alerts so you know when it’s time to buy.
5. Rakuten
Rakuten partners with thousands of stores to get you cash back when you shop online. It brings you promo code discounts, price comparisons and cash back when you shop at one of its affiliates.
Any cash back gets credited to your account. Every three months, Rakuten sends you your cash back by check or Paypal.
6. Cently
Cently is another browser plug-in with 5,000 partners and over 2 million promo codes. When you’re about to make a purchase, it shows you available promo codes. The Cently plug-in has an extensive database and can apply promo codes automatically to your orders at checkout.
Some final things to know about coupon extensions
These cash back and coupon extensions search thousands of online retailers for deals and discounts so you don’t have to. To start saving, you just need to download the plug-in for your browser.
And in case you were wondering: The makers of these tools usually earn their money by receiving a small payment from the companies issuing the coupons in exchange for driving customer traffic to them.
Of course, these promo code extensions shouldn’t cause you to change your shopping habits. Sales can trick people into spending money on items they normally wouldn’t have bought in the first place.
As long as you stick to your budget, these browser extensions will help you save. Then you can put your extra money to good use by paying off student loans faster or saving for retirement.
Interested in a personal loan?Here are the top personal loan lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|APR Range
|Loan Amount
|5.99% – 19.16%1
|$5,000 - $100,000
|7.98% – 35.99%
|$1,000 - $50,000
|7.99% – 35.97%*
|$1,000 - $35,000
|99.00% – 199.00%2
|$500 - $4,000
|5.99% – 24.99%3
|$5,000 - $35,000
|7.99% – 29.99%4
|$7,500 - $40,000
|7.99% – 20.88%5
|$5,000 - $50,000
|15.49% – 35.99%6
|$2,000 - $25,000
|10.68% – 35.89%7
|$1,000 - $40,000
|9.95% – 35.99%8
|$2,000 - $35,000
|1 Includes AutoPay discount. Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
2 Includes AutoPay discount. Important Disclosures for Opploans.
Opploans Disclosures
Direct Deposit required for payroll.
Opploans currently operates in these states: . *Approval may take longer if additional verification documents are requested. Not all loan requests are approved. Approval and loan terms vary based on credit determination and state law. Applications processed and approved before 7:30 p.m. ET Monday-Friday are typically funded the next business day.
3 Includes AutoPay discount. Important Disclosures for Payoff.
Payoff Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for FreedomPlus.
FreedomPlus Disclosures
5 Important Disclosures for Citizens Bank.
Citizens Bank Disclosures
6 Important Disclosures for LendingPoint.
LendingPoint Disclosures
7 Important Disclosures for LendingClub.
LendingClub Disclosures
All loans made by WebBank, Member FDIC. Your actual rate depends upon credit score, loan amount, loan term, and credit usage and history. The APR ranges from 10.68% to 35.89%. For example, you could receive a loan of $6,000 with an interest rate of 9.56% and a 5.00% origination fee of $300 for an APR of 13.11%. In this example, you will receive $5,700 and will make 36 monthly payments of $192.37. The total amount repayable will be $6,925.32. Your APR will be determined based on your credit at time of application. The origination fee ranges from 2% to 6% (average is 4.86% as of 7/1/2019 – 9/30/2019). In Georgia, the minimum loan amount is $3,025. In Massachusetts, the minimum loan amount is $6,001 if your APR is greater than 12%. There is no down payment and there is never a prepayment penalty. Closing of your loan is contingent upon your agreement of all the required agreements and disclosures on the www.lendingclub.com website. All loans via LendingClub have a minimum repayment term of 36 months or longer.
8 Important Disclosures for Avant.
Avant Disclosures
*If approved, the actual loan terms that a customer qualifies for may vary based on credit determination, state law, and other factors. Minimum loan amounts vary by state.
**Example: A $5,700 loan with an administration fee of 4.75% and an amount financed of $5,429.25, repayable in 36 monthly installments, would have an APR of 29.95% and monthly payments of $230.33.
Based on the responses from 7,302 customers in a survey of 140,258 newly funded customers, conducted from August 1, 2018 – August 1, 2019, 95.11% of customers stated that they were either extremely satisfied or satisfied with Avant. 4/5 Customers would recommend us. Avant branded credit products are issued by WebBank, member FDIC.
* Important Disclosures for Upgrade Bank.
Upgrade Bank Disclosures
Personal loans made through Upgrade feature APRs of 7.99%-35.97%. All personal loans have a 2.9% to 8% origination fee, which is deducted from the loan proceeds. Lowest rates require Autopay and paying off a portion of existing debt directly. For example, if you receive a $10,000 loan with a 36-month term and a 17.98% APR (which includes a 14.32% yearly interest rate and a 5% one-time origination fee), you would receive $9,500 in your account and would have a required monthly payment of $343.33. Over the life of the loan, your payments would total $12,359.97. The APR on your loan may be higher or lower and your loan offers may not have multiple term lengths available. Actual rate depends on credit score, credit usage history, loan term, and other factors. Late payments or subsequent charges and fees may increase the cost of your fixed rate loan. There is no fee or penalty for repaying a loan early. Accept your loan offer and your funds will be sent to your bank or designated account within one (1) business day of clearing necessary verifications. Availability of the funds is dependent on how quickly your bank processes the transaction. From the time of approval, funds should be available within four (4) business days. Funds sent directly to pay off your creditors may take up to 2 weeks to clear, depending on the creditor. Personal loans issued by Upgrade’s lending partners. Information on Upgrade’s lending partners can be found at https://www.upgrade.com/lending-partners/.