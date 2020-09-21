6 Tips to Dressing Business Casual for College Students With Little Money

Working while attending college can help you avoid student loans, but if you’re not careful, the job itself can become expensive. Aside from covering transportation costs, your wardrobe could require major upgrades, whether you’re aiming for business casual or even more formal attire.
With these six tips, however, you can tailor your college wardrobe to your off-campus work style, all without cramping your finances.
1. Know the dress code
2. Start with what’s already in your closet
3. Set a budget for your office-inspired college wardrobe
4. Purchase high-quality, versatile classics
5. Never pay full price for the best of your college wardrobe
6. Be careful how you pay for your college wardrobe
1. Know the dress code
The most important thing to consider before you start building a work wardrobe is the dress code of your industry and potential new employer.
“For example, the dress code for most positions in a technology company is business casual to casual,” Susan Heathfield, a longtime human resources expert told Student Loan Hero. “If you’re looking for a position in industries where you need to look very formally professional because people are judging your competence by your appearance, then it’s a very different approach to building a wardrobe.”
If you’re pursuing internships at a financial consulting firm or law office, for instance, you might err on the side of formal attire. It’s generally better to be overdressed (trying hard to impress) than underdressed (not making enough effort).
Generally, you’ll need one or two outfits to attend interviews, and it’s smart to ask questions ahead of the interview about attire expectations. Most recruiters and managers would prefer a candidate who asks about the dress code and shows up in appropriate attire.
If your prospective employer doesn’t offer clear guidance, university campus resources such as career services can at least help you define business casual on campus.
Wait until you have that internship or part-time job offer in hand to expand your office wear beyond that. Request a copy of the company dress code from your new employer so you can be sure that anything you purchase will be in line with its standards.
2. Start with what’s already in your closet
Before setting foot in a store, take a second look at what you already own.
Casual dress codes are becoming more commonplace, Heathfield said, which could make it easier to transition college wardrobe styles from the classroom to the workplace, especially if you’re only in the office a few days per week.
“Most people have a couple of basic pieces in their wardrobe that would properly transfer to a workplace environment,” Heathfield said.
For instance, the right slacks could pair well with a…
- Cardigan
- Sweater
- Button-up shirt
- Blouse
“I think if you look at the individual pieces of clothing that you have and dress them up one notch, they’re going to work well,” she added.
Conserving and perhaps redesigning your existing clothing is one sure-fire way to save on college’s other costs.
3. Set a budget for your office-inspired college wardrobe
As you get a better idea of what clothes you have to work with, you might start seeing gaps in your college wardrobe that need to be filled.
Make a list of the items you need to purchase, along with a few that would be nice to have. Decide how much is reasonable to spend on each item. Then, tally up what you can expect to spend overall and compare that to the cash you have on hand.
If your funds fall short, go back to the drawing board and decide on which items you’ll buy first – and then save up for more purchases down the road.
You could also review your college budget to see where you could cut back for a week or a month to free up funds for your new office apparel. Make sure that any money you plan to spend on your new and improved wardrobe won’t leave you short on bills, student loan payments or other expenses.
And remember, your new boss knows your college student status. They won’t expect you to be able to afford Armani and the like.
4. Purchase high-quality, versatile classics
Budget for high-quality, classic styles that can act as the core of your college wardrobe for office use.
“If you are building a basic wardrobe, you want to start with the best pieces you can afford,” Heathfield said.
These would be basic-yet-classic pieces such as a…
- Suit
- Blazer
- Dress slacks
- Office-appropriate shoes
For these items, aim for high quality. You don’t have to upgrade to designer-label workwear, but you should end up with clothes that can last you for a while.
Be sure to choose building pieces that are classic, neutral and versatile, too.
“The more ways a piece of clothing will look good on you, the more ways you will use it,” Heathfield said.
5. Never pay full price for the best of your college wardrobe
Just because you’re aiming for quality doesn’t mean you have to pay a premium to get it. Here are some tips to spend less when shopping for your office-inspired college wardrobe:
- Shop at outlets for quality at a discount. T.J. Maxx, Nordstrom Rack, J. Crew Factory and other stores offer name brands at big discounts. Clothing companies like these are also among stores with student discounts.
- Hit the clearance rack. Before wandering around a store, check out the clearance rack. And look for advertisements on sales, especially those that offer an additional discount on clearance items.
- Sell old clothes to pay for your new attire. If you have outdated or unworn pieces in your closet, you can sell your clothes for cash or store credit. That could make buying appropriate attire more affordable.
- Take advantage of coupons and codes. Check coupon code sites if you’re shopping online. Consider signing up for a store’s email list to get coupons sent to your inbox. You can even install shopping browser extensions that’ll alert you to deals for the site you’re on.
- Shop through cashback sites. Visit Rakuten, Swagbucks and others to find deals and earn rewards for shopping.
- Lived-in clothes could get you by, at least temporarily: If you’re close to an interview or start date, you might hop over to the local thrift store to find hidden gems. You could also search fashion consignment websites like Poshmark and ThredUp for secondhand items that match your new job wardrobe needs.
6. Be careful how you pay for your college wardrobe
Any credit card balance you carry will incur steep interest charges that’ll add to the costs of completing your sophisticated college wardrobe. Consider paying with debit or cash. If you pay with credit, only charge what you can pay off in full each month – that way, you’ll avoid credit card interest.
You might also be tempted to use extra student loan money on much-needed business casual clothing for college. More than 1 in 4 current students use education debt to finance new clothing, according to a 2019 Student Loan Hero survey.
Despite the temptation, it’s generally best to avoid using loans for nonessential expenses. That’s because paying with borrowed money increases the cost of the clothes, in this case, perhaps beyond your ability to immediately pay it back.
Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.
