5 Borrowers on Student Loan Struggles — and How They Cope

This report was originally published Sept. 11, 2017
Sharing your financial struggles with others may actually benefit you in the long run. With student debt in particular, you might learn from how others tackled their student loan burdens and be able to better manage your own as a result
Student Loan Hero reached out to five student loan borrowers who shared the challenges they’ve faced as a result of their debt, as well as the steps they’ve taken to reclaim their financial lives through refinancing, looking for other sources of income or tracking spending.
Learn from these student loan stories about how borrowers can overcome some common obstacles:
1. Take advantage of refinancing (when appropriate)
2. Keep other expenses low while tackling debt
3. Prepare for potential tax implications
4. Focus on ROI to avoid delaying life ‘milestones’
5. Don’t ignore the potential impact to your mental health
1. Take advantage of refinancing (when appropriate)
Monique Prince is a social worker who took out $60,000 in federal loans for her master’s degree. After graduating, she couldn’t afford her monthly payments, so she got on an Income-Based Repayment (IBR) plan.
“[This] was helpful because it allowed me to make much lower monthly payments,” says Prince.
But she didn’t realize how much interest was adding up each day until her balance got out of hand. The payment did not cover the interest accruing and Prince’s balance ended up over $80,000.”
Unfortunately, Prince’s payments are too low for her to make a significant dent in her debt — but she has a plan to make the loans more manageable.
What to do
Through refinancing, Prince might be able to snag a lower interest rate, as well as ease the burden of monthly payments. Now, she shares the lessons she learned with her friends and clients.
That said, refinancing isn’t for everyone. If you refinance your federal student loans, you turn them private and lose access to certain government benefits, like income-driven repayment, so make sure to consider the pros and cons first.
Prince also encourages students and families to use tax-advantaged savings accounts so they can take out the least amount of student debt possible.
“[If] your child intends to go to college, open a 529 account to pay for it,” she says. “Let your money grow and compound.”
2. Keep other expenses low while tackling debt
When you’re paying student loans every month, you might not have much money left over for other expenses. Nicole Firebaugh learned this lesson after graduating from Southern Illinois University in 2015.
Firebaugh was eager to buy a car following graduation, but she had to be patient. “The biggest impact the loans have had on me is my ability to make major purchases,” she explains. “It took me…years after starting to pay loans to feel comfortable enough to buy a new (used) car.
Even with that, Firebaugh’s budget for a car was super tight. She had to consider her student loan payments along with car and insurance payments when looking.
What to do
Now, Firebaugh carefully tracks her budget and makes extra student loan payments when she can. She maps out her finances each week and breaks down payments she needs to make each month into four so she can essentially make smaller payments each week.
She advises other students to minimize the amount they take out in student loans and to avoid spending student loan money on non-school expenses.
By tracking her spending and making extra payments on her student debt, Nicole is moving toward financial freedom.
3. Prepare for potential tax implications
J.R. Duren, a personal finance writer, racked up more than $120,000 in student loans. To ease his monthly payments, Duren got on an IBR plan. After 25 years of on-time repayment, any remaining balance on his student loans will be forgiven.
But Duren won’t be totally free of his debt. “Right now, my biggest struggle is figuring out how to pay for the taxes I’ll be responsible for when my IBR comes to an end,” says Duren.
When the government forgives your loans, it often treats the balance as taxable income. IBR offers loan forgiveness, but you could still get hit with a huge tax bill.
What to do
Just because your student loan payments are low under an income-driven repayment plan like IBR doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try to economize and find extra money where you can.
Duren says a solution he should have pursued would have been working during college and grad school. The additional funds could have been earmarked for the tax bill on the forgiven loan balance — or could even have been used to avoid borrowing so much in the first place.
Even if you feel you can manage your monthly student loan payments, consider a side-hustle to ease your finances.
4. Focus on ROI to avoid delaying life ‘milestones’
Chris Henjum is the co-founder of Esqyr, a public benefit corporation that provides affordable test prep. Like many other borrowers, Henjum had to put off certain milestones due to student debt.
“My student debt delayed significant things in my life: marriage, children, and feeling even close to financially stable,” Henjum says.
According to a 2017 Student Loan Hero survey, 35% of Americans with student loans have delayed a marriage talk with their partner because of their debt. From the same survey, 1 in 4 students have put off moving in with their partner, and 46% of student loan borrowers have delayed starting a family because of their loans.
What to do
For now, Henjum chips away at his student loans slowly but steadily. And he encourages future students to consider their return on investment (ROI) when choosing a college.
By prioritizing the ROI of a school — and your college major — you could make back the money you borrow to pay for it.
5. Don’t ignore the potential impact to your mental health
Dave Barr is no stranger to the financial challenges of student loan debt, but he says one of his biggest struggles is the emotional toll.
“The emotional side of student debt is something that really isn’t talked about,” says Barr. “We are more comfortable talking about horrific things we see or watch on TV, but not about these giant obstacles that are causing stress in our lives? And if we are struggling and falling behind, we feel even worse about it.”
What to do
Barr wants to break that taboo and has blogged about the emotional toll of student loans to raise awareness about how it is okay to be stressed about it.
Sharing and talking about your experiences could make dealing with the stress of student loans a little easier.
The bottom line: You’re not alone in the student loan struggle
The financial burden of student loan debt not only results in a tremendous emotional toll, but it also leads people to put off big purchases and delay life milestones. If we can share our struggles and solutions with one another, it might make everyone’s burdens a little lighter.
Need help with your student loan debt? Check out our list of resources for student loan help.
Christina Majaski and Brianna McGurran contributed to this report.
