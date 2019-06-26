Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

If you’re facing a hefty student loan balance, paying off your debt can feel like an impossible task. However, reading stories about others who have successfully paid off student loans can be a huge motivator, especially when they make a lot of progress within a short period.

How 3 borrowers paid off their student loans in a year

The following student loan borrowers repaid huge chunks of student loan debt years ahead of schedule. You can use their strategies and tips to supercharge your own debt repayment.

1. Inspirational quotes helped her pay off $30,000 in 10 months

Like millions of Americans, Whitney Hansen graduated from college with student loan debt — over $30,000 of it. But thanks to hard work and some serious discipline, she was able to pay off her balance in just 10 months.

What really worked for Hansen, who works as a blogger and financial coach, was putting sticky notes everywhere around her house with inspirational quotes.

“I remember working two jobs, 80 hours a week, to pay off my debt and thinking it would never end,” she said.

However, having those notes around the home kept her motivated and focused on her goal. And after less than a year, she became debt-free, freeing up money to pursue her other financial goals.

2. Becoming obsessed with debt helped her pay off $10,000 in 5 months

If you don’t make a lot of money, paying off student loans in a year is basically impossible. But with some creativity, it can still be done, as proven by Jackie Beck.

Earning just $2,100 a month, Beck paid off $10,000 in student loans in five months. Being completely obsessed with the idea of destroying her debt was the reason why she was able to pay off her debt so quickly.

For years, she sent payments on her student loans intermittently. At one point, they were even in forbearance. However, she grew tired of constantly having the loans hanging over her head, so she got serious about paying them off.

She started tracking her expenses to cut excess spending from her budget to free up more money for payments. Every time she sent in a payment for her student loans, she said she just wanted to send in more and more. She finally knocked out her remaining balance by moving money over from her savings account to pay her loans off once and for all.

Nowadays, Beck writes about debt repayment and even developed an app for aiding the repayment process.

Having money in your bank account can provide you with peace of mind. But if you’re paying interest on student loans — and the interest rates can be quite high — it’s more cost-effective to use that money to pay down your debt.

3. Side hustles helped blogger pay off $40,000 in 1 year

Michelle Schroeder-Gardner went to college and then earned her Master of Business Administration (MBA). She was responsible for paying for her own education, which meant she had to work various jobs to minimize the amount of student loans she had to take out while in school.

When she graduated, she still had $40,000 in student loans. She also had a good job in finance, but that wasn’t enough to conquer her debt.

Instead, what she decided to do was drastically increase her income through freelancing. It didn’t happen all at once, but her blog Making Sense of Cents allowed her the opportunity to network, meet other bloggers and start a freelancing business.

As a freelancer, she wrote for other blogs as a staff writer, managed other blogs’ content and helped other bloggers with their advertising. Her business grew and grew, until her monthly income eventually moved into the five-figure range.

Thanks to her side hustle, Schroeder-Gardner was able to put several thousand dollars toward her student loans each month. The process wasn’t easy, though — she essentially had two full-time jobs: her regular 9-to-5, and her freelancing business that she worked on during nights and weekends.

However, the hard work was worth it. After paying off her student loans and working for a few more months, Schroeder-Gardner was able to quit her day job and work for herself full time.

Bonus: Working together helped them pay off $80,000 in just 3 years

While Lance Cothern was able to graduate from college debt-free, his wife, Victoria, wasn’t so lucky. She ended up taking out over $80,000 in student loans to pay for nursing school.

Luckily, Cothern — who worked as an accountant — and his wife earned a higher-than-average income, helping them afford their monthly payments. However, they were determined to get rid of their debt as quickly as possible, so they came up with an aggressive repayment plan.

They sat down and made a clear budget together. They cooked a lot of meals at home, and they weighed every single financial decision together. If they went on vacation, they used credit card points for their tickets so that all their excess cash went straight to paying off their debt.

Besides budgeting their money, Lance made extra income through his blog, Money Manifesto, and they sold many of their belongings. Because of these decisions, they were able to pay off $80,000 of student loans in just three years.

Even better, their success empowered Lance to leave his day job and become a full-time blogger, helping him achieve his goals.

Managing your student loans

No matter what your income, it’s possible to pay off your student loans ahead of schedule. However, it does take discipline and focus to reach your goals.

The people listed above paid off student loans by making sacrifices, cutting their spending and working extra hours to boost their incomes. With creativity and initiative, they were able to cut years off their repayment terms, helping them save money on interest and become debt-free sooner.

Want to supercharge your own student loan repayment? Consider the following tips:

Pick up a side hustle: Boost your income so you can put more money toward student loan payments. You could write for blogs, drive for Uber or Lyft, walk dogs or deliver groceries for extra cash.

Boost your income so you can put more money toward student loan payments. You could write for blogs, drive for Uber or Lyft, walk dogs or deliver groceries for extra cash. Create a budget: Come up with a budget and review your bank and credit card statements to identify spending categories you can cut. For example, maybe skip eating out and brown bag your lunch or find a cheaper cable package.

Come up with a budget and review your bank and credit card statements to identify spending categories you can cut. For example, maybe skip eating out and brown bag your lunch or find a cheaper cable package. Reduce your living expenses: Your rent or mortgage payment is probably your biggest expense. If you can lower your housing expenses, you can put more money toward your loans. Shop for a cheaper apartment or consider getting a roommate to free up more cash each month.

Your rent or mortgage payment is probably your biggest expense. If you can lower your housing expenses, you can put more money toward your loans. Shop for a cheaper apartment or consider getting a roommate to free up more cash each month. Refinance your student loans: If your student loans have a high interest rate, you can save money and shorten your repayment term by refinancing your student loans. Just be mindful that if you refinance federal student loans, you can lose access to certain protections like student loan forgiveness, among others.

With hard work, paying off your student loans early is possible. Stick with it even though it’s tough. If you figure out how to pay off student loans in a year, you could be our next success story.

This report was originally published on Aug. 12, 2015.

Kat Tretina contributed to this report.

