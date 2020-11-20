5 Convenient Roommate Bill-Splitting Apps

Open mobile menu Questions?

Rebecca Safier

Rebecca Safier

Updated on November 20, 2020
November 20, 2020
roommate bill-splitting app
Sharing a home with roommates can be lots of fun, unless money issues arise. Fortunately, you can prevent financial conflicts before they occur by using a roommate bill-splitting app.

Bill-splitting apps for roommates make it easy to track expenses and divide everything evenly, whether you’re paying rent, groceries or a restaurant bill.

5 great bill-splitting apps for roommates

There are a lot of choices out there, but here are five apps we liked a lot. Have a look and see if any look like they could help keep the financial peace where you live.

1. Splitwise
2. Venmo
3. IOU
4. Splitrr
5. OurGroceries

1. Splitwise

Running after your roommates to pay back every little expense is tiring, not to mention time-consuming. Bill-splitting app Splitwise tallies up all your IOUs so you can reimburse each other in one big payment, instead of a ton of little ones.

The app even sends reminder emails to help you keep up with payments, so you don’t have to nag your roomies. All you need to do is upload an expense and then choose who to share it with. You and your roommates can decide how often to settle the tab.

2. Venmo

Venmo is an easy, popular and secure way to pay back your friends. With Venmo, you can add a bank account or debit card to transfer money between roommates at no charge.

Alternatively, you can keep money in your Venmo account and send it to your roommate — that $10 your friend paid you for dinner last week can go toward your electric bill, instead of getting lost in your bank account.

Venmo is a free way to transfer money between any two people who have the app. That means this bill-splitting app is not just useful for roommates — it’s also a great way to pay back friends and family.

3. IOU

Roommate bill-splitting app IOU helps you keep track of all your debts to your roomies. You can upload expenses, share them equally among your housemates and send each other email reminders.

You can even add recurring IOUs for monthly bills or create a payment plan for big purchases. For example, if your roommate breaks your TV and doesn’t have the cash now to pay you back, you can create incremental payments over a six-month period.

With IOU, it’s easy to keep track of everything, plus you’ll have a record of your debt history. There will be no more confusion about whether your roomie paid you back yet for cleaning supplies or toilet paper.

4. Splitrr

Splitrr is an easy-to-use bill-splitting app that doesn’t even require a log-in. You can upload costs and choose even or uneven splittings with your roommates. You don’t need internet access to use it, either — the app works offline.

If you want a history of debts, you can easily generate a PDF and email it to your housemates.

5. OurGroceries

Do you and your housemates share any food or drinks? If you have certain communal ingredients, you can share grocery lists through OurGroceries.

With this app, you can easily make and adjust grocery lists, crossing off any items that you’ve bought. You can also add random supplemental lists, like “our favorite wines” or “episodes to include in this weekend’s Friends marathon.”

Use roommate bill-splitting apps for a happy household

More young people live with housemates today than ever before. According to research from Pew Research Center, 32% of U.S. adults lived in a shared household in 2017. While having roommates has lots of great benefits, it also requires compromise and open communication.

With these bill-splitting apps for roommates, you can head off any conflicts before they occur. By keeping everything transparent and accounted for, you can keep things running smoothly.

These roommate bill-splitting apps divide bills, maintain household lists and track expenses. Now if only they would take out the garbage and do the dishes for you!

