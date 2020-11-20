5 Convenient Roommate Bill-Splitting Apps

Sharing a home with roommates can be lots of fun, unless money issues arise. Fortunately, you can prevent financial conflicts before they occur by using a roommate bill-splitting app.
Bill-splitting apps for roommates make it easy to track expenses and divide everything evenly, whether you’re paying rent, groceries or a restaurant bill.
5 great bill-splitting apps for roommates
There are a lot of choices out there, but here are five apps we liked a lot. Have a look and see if any look like they could help keep the financial peace where you live.
1. Splitwise
2. Venmo
3. IOU
4. Splitrr
5. OurGroceries
1. Splitwise
Running after your roommates to pay back every little expense is tiring, not to mention time-consuming. Bill-splitting app Splitwise tallies up all your IOUs so you can reimburse each other in one big payment, instead of a ton of little ones.
The app even sends reminder emails to help you keep up with payments, so you don’t have to nag your roomies. All you need to do is upload an expense and then choose who to share it with. You and your roommates can decide how often to settle the tab.
2. Venmo
Venmo is an easy, popular and secure way to pay back your friends. With Venmo, you can add a bank account or debit card to transfer money between roommates at no charge.
Alternatively, you can keep money in your Venmo account and send it to your roommate — that $10 your friend paid you for dinner last week can go toward your electric bill, instead of getting lost in your bank account.
Venmo is a free way to transfer money between any two people who have the app. That means this bill-splitting app is not just useful for roommates — it’s also a great way to pay back friends and family.
3. IOU
Roommate bill-splitting app IOU helps you keep track of all your debts to your roomies. You can upload expenses, share them equally among your housemates and send each other email reminders.
You can even add recurring IOUs for monthly bills or create a payment plan for big purchases. For example, if your roommate breaks your TV and doesn’t have the cash now to pay you back, you can create incremental payments over a six-month period.
With IOU, it’s easy to keep track of everything, plus you’ll have a record of your debt history. There will be no more confusion about whether your roomie paid you back yet for cleaning supplies or toilet paper.
4. Splitrr
Splitrr is an easy-to-use bill-splitting app that doesn’t even require a log-in. You can upload costs and choose even or uneven splittings with your roommates. You don’t need internet access to use it, either — the app works offline.
If you want a history of debts, you can easily generate a PDF and email it to your housemates.
5. OurGroceries
Do you and your housemates share any food or drinks? If you have certain communal ingredients, you can share grocery lists through OurGroceries.
With this app, you can easily make and adjust grocery lists, crossing off any items that you’ve bought. You can also add random supplemental lists, like “our favorite wines” or “episodes to include in this weekend’s Friends marathon.”
Use roommate bill-splitting apps for a happy household
More young people live with housemates today than ever before. According to research from Pew Research Center, 32% of U.S. adults lived in a shared household in 2017. While having roommates has lots of great benefits, it also requires compromise and open communication.
With these bill-splitting apps for roommates, you can head off any conflicts before they occur. By keeping everything transparent and accounted for, you can keep things running smoothly.
These roommate bill-splitting apps divide bills, maintain household lists and track expenses. Now if only they would take out the garbage and do the dishes for you!
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.89% – 6.66%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.89% – 5.90%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.25% – 6.09%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 5.34%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.97% – 8.54%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Terms and Conditions apply. Splash reserves the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. Rates and terms are also subject to change at any time without notice. Offers are subject to credit approval. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident in an eligible state and meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers receive the lowest rate. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. If approved, your actual rate will be within a range of rates and will depend on a variety of factors, including term of loan, a responsible financial history, income and other factors. Refinancing or consolidating private and federal student loans may not be the right decision for everyone. Federal loans carry special benefits not available for loans made through Splash Financial, for example, public service loan forgiveness and economic hardship programs, fee waivers and rebates on the principal, which may not be accessible to you after you refinance. The rates displayed may include a 0.25% autopay discount.
The information you provide to us is an inquiry to determine whether we or our lenders can make a loan offer that meets your needs. If we or any of our lending partners has an available loan offer for you, you will be invited to submit a loan application to the lender for its review. We do not guarantee that you will receive any loan offers or that your loan application will be approved. Offers are subject to credit approval and are available only to U.S. citizens or permanent residents who meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers will receive the lowest rates, which are available to the most qualified borrowers. Participating lenders, rates and terms are subject to change at any time without notice.
To check the rates and terms you qualify for, Splash Financial conducts a soft credit pull that will not affect your credit score. However, if you choose a product and continue your application, the lender will request your full credit report from one or more consumer reporting agencies, which is considered a hard credit pull and may affect your credit.
Splash Financial and our lending partners reserve the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen and meet our lending partner’s underwriting requirements. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. This information is current as of October 1, 2020.
2 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
All credit products are subject to credit approval.
Laurel Road began originating student loans in 2013 and has since helped thousands of professionals with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees consolidate and refinance more than $4 billion in federal and private school loans. Laurel Road also offers a suite of online graduate school loan products and personal loans that help simplify lending through customized technology and personalized service. In April 2019, Laurel Road was acquired by KeyBank, one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies. Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association, a nationally chartered bank. Member FDIC. For more information, visit www.laurelroad.com.
As used throughout these Terms & Conditions, the term “Lender” refers to KeyBank National Association and its affiliates, agents, guaranty insurers, investors, assigns, and successors in interest.
Assumptions: Repayment examples above assume a loan amount of $10,000 with repayment beginning immediately following disbursement. Repayment examples do not include the 0.25% AutoPay Discount.
Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): This term represents the actual cost of financing to the borrower over the life of the loan expressed as a yearly rate.
Interest Rate: A simple annual rate that is applied to an unpaid balance.
Variable Rates: The current index for variable rate loans is derived from the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) and changes in the LIBOR index may cause your monthly payment to increase. Borrowers who take out a term of 5, 7, or 10 years will have a maximum interest rate of 9%, those who take out a 15 or 20-year variable loan will have a maximum interest rate of 10%.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of September 9, 2020. Information and rates are subject to change without notice.
3 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 2.98% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.49% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 1.99% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.34% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of October 26, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 10/26/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2020 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
5 Important Disclosures for LendKey.
LendKey Disclosures
Refinancing via LendKey.com is only available for applicants with qualified private education loans from an eligible institution. Loans that were used for exam preparation classes, including, but not limited to, loans for LSAT, MCAT, GMAT, and GRE preparation, are not eligible for refinancing with a lender via LendKey.com. If you currently have any of these exam preparation loans, you should not include them in an application to refinance your student loans on this website. Applicants must be either U.S. citizens or Permanent Residents in an eligible state to qualify for a loan. Certain membership requirements (including the opening of a share account and any applicable association fees in connection with membership) may apply in the event that an applicant wishes to accept a loan offer from a credit union lender. Lenders participating on LendKey.com reserve the right to modify or discontinue the products, terms, and benefits offered on this website at any time without notice. LendKey Technologies, Inc. is not affiliated with, nor does it endorse, any educational institution.
Subject to floor rate and may require the automatic payments be made from a checking or savings account with the lender. The rate reduction will be removed and the rate will be increased by 0.25% upon any cancellation or failed collection attempt of the automatic payment and will be suspended during any period of deferment or forbearance. As a result, during the forbearance or suspension period, and/or if the automatic payment is canceled, any increase will take the form of higher payments. The lowest advertised variable APR is only available for loan terms of 5 years and is reserved for applicants with FICO scores of at least 810.
As of 11/13/2020 student loan refinancing rates range from 1.97% to 8.54% Variable APR with AutoPay and 2.95% to 8.77% Fixed APR with AutoPay.