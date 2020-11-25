How the ‘Big Five’ Personality Test Can Help You Find a Career

If you’re ready for a new career, the Big Five personality test could help. This test reveals your “Big Five” personality traits to give you a deeper understanding of your skills and interests. Once you know your results, you can match them with suggested Big Five careers to discover jobs that could be a good fit for you.
To learn more, let’s look at the following topics:
- What the Big Five personality test does
- How the Big Five personality test can help you find the right career
- Where to take the Big Five personality and career placement test
- Why your Big Five career results are useful
What the Big Five personality test does
Psychologists developed the Big Five theory of personality over almost a century of research. According to this model, everyone’s personality consists of five main dimensions:
- Openness to experience: Associated with imagination, curiosity and intelligence. People who are high in openness tend to be tolerant, creative and comfortable with ambiguity. They prefer change and variety over familiarity and stability.
- Conscientiousness: Associated with persistence, dependability, efficiency and organization. People who are highly conscientious tend to work hard and be achievement-oriented.
- Extraversion: Linked to sociability and positive affect. If you’re high in extraversion, you might be assertive, persuasive and optimistic.
- Agreeableness: Associated with kindness and sensitivity. People who are high in agreeableness tend to be straightforward, nurturing and trustworthy.
- Neuroticism (Emotional Stability): Your ability to control emotions. People high in neuroticism tend to be temperamental, anxious and prone to emotional distress.
Psychologists often refer to the Big Five personality with the acronym OCEAN. When you take a Big Five personality test, you’ll get a percentage for each trait.
For instance, someone who gets 70% in openness tends to be creative and imaginative. Someone with 30% is usually more conventional and routine-oriented.
Many researchers have explored the connection between the Big Five traits and job satisfaction and performance. They found that conscientiousness, in particular, predicts success in just about any profession. Meanwhile, a 2014 study by psychologists Paul Sackett and Philip Walmsley found that agreeableness is the second-most prized trait among employers.
How the Big Five personality test can help you find the right career
The Big Five test enhances your self-awareness, giving you a new framework through which to view yourself. Armed with this self-knowledge, you can make more informed decisions about your career path.
Big Five test results often also suggest professions that match your traits. For example, scientists need to solve complex problems and think outside the box. Plus, they may spend a lot of time working on their own or in small groups.
The Big Five may suggest the occupation of a scientist if you rank highly for openness to experience but low for extraversion. It may direct you to another field, such as entrepreneurship, if you rank highly in both traits.
Career coaches often administer the Big Five personality test to help job seekers find a career. Human resources professionals also give the test to new employees to learn about how they’ll perform on a team.
Where to take the Big Five personality and career placement test
You can find several free personality assessments online based on the Big Five theory of personality. Here are three you can take online:
Most of the tests ask you to rank how accurately a series of statements describes you. Typical statements include “I believe that others have good intentions” and “I pay attention to details.”
After taking the test, the results will give detailed explanations. Plus, some even make career suggestions that match your unique personality traits.
If any catch your interest, do some research to learn more. The Bureau of Labor Statistics is a useful resource for information on job requirements and average salaries. You can also rely on your network to learn from people in the field.
Why your Big Five career results are useful
The Big Five personality test isn’t meant to box you in. Instead, it enhances your self-understanding and teaches you about new career options.
If you know what makes you tick, you’ll be in a much better position to find the right job — and you’re more likely to be successful in a job you care about.
Everyone deserves to feel fulfilled from their work. Finding a field in which you excel can boost self-esteem and happiness.
The Big Five personality assessment is more than just a career placement test: It’s a tool to uncover who you are and what you want. This self-awareness will help you feel more confident in your choices and find a career you love.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|1.89% – 6.66%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.89% – 5.90%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.25% – 6.09%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 5.34%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.97% – 8.54%5
|Undergrad & Graduate
|2.39% – 6.01%
|Undergrad
& Graduate
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Terms and Conditions apply. Splash reserves the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. Rates and terms are also subject to change at any time without notice. Offers are subject to credit approval. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident in an eligible state and meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers receive the lowest rate. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. If approved, your actual rate will be within a range of rates and will depend on a variety of factors, including term of loan, a responsible financial history, income and other factors. Refinancing or consolidating private and federal student loans may not be the right decision for everyone. Federal loans carry special benefits not available for loans made through Splash Financial, for example, public service loan forgiveness and economic hardship programs, fee waivers and rebates on the principal, which may not be accessible to you after you refinance. The rates displayed may include a 0.25% autopay discount.
The information you provide to us is an inquiry to determine whether we or our lenders can make a loan offer that meets your needs. If we or any of our lending partners has an available loan offer for you, you will be invited to submit a loan application to the lender for its review. We do not guarantee that you will receive any loan offers or that your loan application will be approved. Offers are subject to credit approval and are available only to U.S. citizens or permanent residents who meet applicable underwriting requirements. Not all borrowers will receive the lowest rates, which are available to the most qualified borrowers. Participating lenders, rates and terms are subject to change at any time without notice.
To check the rates and terms you qualify for, Splash Financial conducts a soft credit pull that will not affect your credit score. However, if you choose a product and continue your application, the lender will request your full credit report from one or more consumer reporting agencies, which is considered a hard credit pull and may affect your credit.
Splash Financial and our lending partners reserve the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen and meet our lending partner’s underwriting requirements. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. This information is current as of October 1, 2020.
2 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
All credit products are subject to credit approval.
Laurel Road began originating student loans in 2013 and has since helped thousands of professionals with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees consolidate and refinance more than $4 billion in federal and private school loans. Laurel Road also offers a suite of online graduate school loan products and personal loans that help simplify lending through customized technology and personalized service. In April 2019, Laurel Road was acquired by KeyBank, one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies. Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association, a nationally chartered bank. Member FDIC. For more information, visit www.laurelroad.com.
As used throughout these Terms & Conditions, the term “Lender” refers to KeyBank National Association and its affiliates, agents, guaranty insurers, investors, assigns, and successors in interest.
Assumptions: Repayment examples above assume a loan amount of $10,000 with repayment beginning immediately following disbursement. Repayment examples do not include the 0.25% AutoPay Discount.
Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): This term represents the actual cost of financing to the borrower over the life of the loan expressed as a yearly rate.
Interest Rate: A simple annual rate that is applied to an unpaid balance.
Variable Rates: The current index for variable rate loans is derived from the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) and changes in the LIBOR index may cause your monthly payment to increase. Borrowers who take out a term of 5, 7, or 10 years will have a maximum interest rate of 9%, those who take out a 15 or 20-year variable loan will have a maximum interest rate of 10%.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of September 9, 2020. Information and rates are subject to change without notice.
3 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 2.98% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.49% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 1.99% APR (with Auto Pay) to 5.34% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of October 26, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 10/26/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2020 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
5 Important Disclosures for LendKey.
LendKey Disclosures
Refinancing via LendKey.com is only available for applicants with qualified private education loans from an eligible institution. Loans that were used for exam preparation classes, including, but not limited to, loans for LSAT, MCAT, GMAT, and GRE preparation, are not eligible for refinancing with a lender via LendKey.com. If you currently have any of these exam preparation loans, you should not include them in an application to refinance your student loans on this website. Applicants must be either U.S. citizens or Permanent Residents in an eligible state to qualify for a loan. Certain membership requirements (including the opening of a share account and any applicable association fees in connection with membership) may apply in the event that an applicant wishes to accept a loan offer from a credit union lender. Lenders participating on LendKey.com reserve the right to modify or discontinue the products, terms, and benefits offered on this website at any time without notice. LendKey Technologies, Inc. is not affiliated with, nor does it endorse, any educational institution.
Subject to floor rate and may require the automatic payments be made from a checking or savings account with the lender. The rate reduction will be removed and the rate will be increased by 0.25% upon any cancellation or failed collection attempt of the automatic payment and will be suspended during any period of deferment or forbearance. As a result, during the forbearance or suspension period, and/or if the automatic payment is canceled, any increase will take the form of higher payments. The lowest advertised variable APR is only available for loan terms of 5 years and is reserved for applicants with FICO scores of at least 810.
As of 11/13/2020 student loan refinancing rates range from 1.97% to 8.54% Variable APR with AutoPay and 2.95% to 8.77% Fixed APR with AutoPay.