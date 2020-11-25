How the ‘Big Five’ Personality Test Can Help You Find a Career

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

If you’re ready for a new career, the Big Five personality test could help. This test reveals your “Big Five” personality traits to give you a deeper understanding of your skills and interests. Once you know your results, you can match them with suggested Big Five careers to discover jobs that could be a good fit for you.

To learn more, let’s look at the following topics:

What the Big Five personality test does

Psychologists developed the Big Five theory of personality over almost a century of research. According to this model, everyone’s personality consists of five main dimensions:

Openness to experience: Associated with imagination, curiosity and intelligence. People who are high in openness tend to be tolerant, creative and comfortable with ambiguity. They prefer change and variety over familiarity and stability.

Associated with imagination, curiosity and intelligence. People who are high in openness tend to be tolerant, creative and comfortable with ambiguity. They prefer change and variety over familiarity and stability. Conscientiousness: Associated with persistence, dependability, efficiency and organization. People who are highly conscientious tend to work hard and be achievement-oriented.

Associated with persistence, dependability, efficiency and organization. People who are highly conscientious tend to work hard and be achievement-oriented. Extraversion: Linked to sociability and positive affect. If you’re high in extraversion, you might be assertive, persuasive and optimistic.

Linked to sociability and positive affect. If you’re high in extraversion, you might be assertive, persuasive and optimistic. Agreeableness: Associated with kindness and sensitivity. People who are high in agreeableness tend to be straightforward, nurturing and trustworthy.

Associated with kindness and sensitivity. People who are high in agreeableness tend to be straightforward, nurturing and trustworthy. Neuroticism (Emotional Stability): Your ability to control emotions. People high in neuroticism tend to be temperamental, anxious and prone to emotional distress.

Psychologists often refer to the Big Five personality with the acronym OCEAN. When you take a Big Five personality test, you’ll get a percentage for each trait.

For instance, someone who gets 70% in openness tends to be creative and imaginative. Someone with 30% is usually more conventional and routine-oriented.

Many researchers have explored the connection between the Big Five traits and job satisfaction and performance. They found that conscientiousness, in particular, predicts success in just about any profession. Meanwhile, a 2014 study by psychologists Paul Sackett and Philip Walmsley found that agreeableness is the second-most prized trait among employers.

How the Big Five personality test can help you find the right career

The Big Five test enhances your self-awareness, giving you a new framework through which to view yourself. Armed with this self-knowledge, you can make more informed decisions about your career path.

Big Five test results often also suggest professions that match your traits. For example, scientists need to solve complex problems and think outside the box. Plus, they may spend a lot of time working on their own or in small groups.

The Big Five may suggest the occupation of a scientist if you rank highly for openness to experience but low for extraversion. It may direct you to another field, such as entrepreneurship, if you rank highly in both traits.

Career coaches often administer the Big Five personality test to help job seekers find a career. Human resources professionals also give the test to new employees to learn about how they’ll perform on a team.

Where to take the Big Five personality and career placement test

You can find several free personality assessments online based on the Big Five theory of personality. Here are three you can take online:

Most of the tests ask you to rank how accurately a series of statements describes you. Typical statements include “I believe that others have good intentions” and “I pay attention to details.”

After taking the test, the results will give detailed explanations. Plus, some even make career suggestions that match your unique personality traits.

If any catch your interest, do some research to learn more. The Bureau of Labor Statistics is a useful resource for information on job requirements and average salaries. You can also rely on your network to learn from people in the field.

Why your Big Five career results are useful

The Big Five personality test isn’t meant to box you in. Instead, it enhances your self-understanding and teaches you about new career options.

If you know what makes you tick, you’ll be in a much better position to find the right job — and you’re more likely to be successful in a job you care about.

Everyone deserves to feel fulfilled from their work. Finding a field in which you excel can boost self-esteem and happiness.

The Big Five personality assessment is more than just a career placement test: It’s a tool to uncover who you are and what you want. This self-awareness will help you feel more confident in your choices and find a career you love.

