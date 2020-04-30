19 Work-From-Home Websites to Find Your Dream Job

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

If you’re seeking a remote career, scanning work-from-home websites is a good first step. These sites will give you a lay of the land, showing what positions might be available in your field. They can also connect you with online communities of experienced telecommuters, building your network as you begin your job search.

Which work-from-home websites are worth using? Fortunately for you, we did the research.

Great work-from-home websites to find your dream job

Bonus tip: How to find work-from-home jobs on any job search engine

It’s not hard to find work-from-home jobs

Here are some sites worth checking out as you hunt for the job you want:

1. We Work Remotely

2. Jobspresso

3. Skip the Drive

4. FlexJobs

5. Remote OK

6. Virtual Vocations

7. Crossover

8. Working Nomads

9. Hubstaff Talent

10. Idealist

11. Remote Bliss

12. Upwork

13. Fiverr

14. Freelancer

15. Remote.co

16. JustRemote

17. Pangian

18. PowerToFly

19. Remotive

1. We Work Remotely

We Work Remotely has a solid list of part-time and full-time job postings, promising that 500 new positions are posted monthly. Job categories include programming, design, copywriting, business management, marketing and more.

2. Jobspresso

Doesn’t the name of this work-from-home site make you want to settle in with your laptop and a latte at a cozy cafe? If you find a remote job among its listings, then you can do that any day of the week.

Jobspresso features listings from companies all over the world. Job categories include marketing, web development, customer service, writing, systems administration and project management.

3. Skip the Drive

If you’re hoping to leave behind a soul-crushing commute, check out Skip the Drive. This site lists openings in industries like consulting, nursing and account management, among several others. You can also stay up to date by setting up an email alert.

4. FlexJobs

FlexJobs is one of the more comprehensive work-from-home websites because it lists openings across many industries and skill levels. You’ll find thousands of legitimate work-at-home companies in more than 50 categories. You can also browse on-site positions that feature flexible scheduling, in case you want to ease into the remote lifestyle.

The only drawback is that you have to pay a fee for full access: $14.95 per month or $49.95 per year.

5. Remote OK

This sleek job board is an especially good resource for anyone with a background in programming or design, but it has a bunch of non-tech jobs, too. Remote OK also runs a live ranking list of the top remote companies that have been actively hiring for the past 12 months, and offers a daily email listing new available positions.

6. Virtual Vocations

Like FlexJobs, Virtual Vocations charges a monthly membership fee to get unlimited access to its remote job postings. For $15.99 a month (or $59.99 for six months), you can see hundreds of pre-screened legitimate work-at-home companies and jobs. Among other benefits, you can also upload and save your online resume and cover letter, tracking your application history as you go.

7. Crossover

Crossover is geared toward the skilled remote worker seeking full-time, higher-paying roles. It connects companies with remote workers in 98 countries.

Job categories include software development, finance, executive management, marketing and sales. Most of the job listings have salaries of six figures.

8. Working Nomads

If you’re keener on working from an exotic location — maybe you’re seeking the cheapest places for digital nomads — then it could be worth checking out Working Nomads.

The remote job board specializes in opportunities for new telecommuters who can work from anywhere in the world. It provides an email subscription option if you want these opportunities delivered to your inbox.

9. Hubstaff Talent

Hubstaff Talent is a growing remote jobs marketplace with thousands of job postings. You can sort them by skill, job type, pay rate and experience level, among other filters.

Not only can you browse job listings, but you can also gain exposure by creating a profile on the site. Ideally, remote companies with perks will contact you with work opportunities.

The site is free to use and has an active network of agencies, freelancers, website owners and virtual teams spread across the globe.

10. Idealist

Idealist doesn’t exclusively cater to remote jobs, but it does have a handy “remote results only” filter. By checking this option, you’ll see remote opportunities from NGOs and nonprofits all over the world.

Check out Idealist if you want to know how to find a work-from-home job in a socially-conscious organization with a focus on education, activism, economic development or another social issue.

11. Remote Bliss

Remote Bliss comes with the traditional benefits found at some of the better work-from-home sites, including an easily searchable database of new postings. It stands out, however, because it also offers resume coaching and a Slack Community to network among other job seekers. That could make Remote Bliss the right job board to visit if you’re trying to make connections in your field.

12. Upwork

You can find a variety of projects and part-time work on Upwork. To use the site, you’ll need to create a profile and submit proposals for projects. After you complete a project, the employer will leave feedback on your profile. Having a good reputation on the site will make you a stronger candidate for future projects.

13. Fiverr

Fiverr chose its name because it features projects that pay anywhere from $5 and up. You’ll need to fill out a profile with your skills and experience. If you have a special skill, you can also post a service, like “I will design an outstanding logo“ or “I will help you with your online dating profile.”

14. Freelancer

Freelancer matches contractors with employers for short- or long-term projects. Some of its 1,350-plus job and project categories include IT, business services, writing, translation, sales, marketing and data entry. As the candidate, you can place bids on projects that you’d like to complete.

If you’re new to remote work, Remote.com’s question-and-answer approach could be useful. Experienced telecommuters will respond to your queries and offer tips and tricks about working outside of the traditional office. The site’s job board is plenty expansive too.

16. JustRemote

Besides acting as a job board, JustRemote will also help you create and fine-tune your remote resume. It provides templates to get your resume going as you conduct your job search.

17. Pangian

Like Working Nomads, Pangian has a global approach to finding a remote job. It seeks to connect you with a paid position no matter where in the world you are, or plan to live. The work-from-home job board also connects its users with virtual training sessions to get up to speed on remote work and skill sets.

18. PowerToFly

Meant to help high-performing women find remote and on-site jobs at emerging companies, PowerToFly sets itself apart with its community. With daily online events, the website serves as a significant resource for women looking to climb the career ladder. There are also plenty of networking opportunities to consider at the PowerToFly virtual career fair.

19. Remotive

A fixture in the technology space, Remotive connects remote workers with companies — for a fee. With a $49 annual or $75 lifetime subscription, the company says it’ll deliver a helpful community of remote workers, where you can even receive feedback on your cover letter.

Outside of these 100% remote job boards, you can also find work-from-home jobs on general sites. To narrow your results, simply type “work from home,” “remote,” or “telecommute” in the search field.

Classified websites are another option, though you may have to search the site in different cities to get a full sense of what’s available. Craigslist, for example, doesn’t have an extensive vetting process, so make sure the postings aren’t scams.

Working from home is a huge trend that’s only expected to grow in the next few years. Already, more than 6 in 10 of Gen Z and millennial homebuyers telecommute at least one day a week, according to FlexJobs.

Using work-from-home websites, you can find remote jobs at all levels in a variety of industries, including information technology, sales, customer service, marketing, writing, health care, education and administrative work.

Whether you’re entry-level, managerial or a high-level executive, you can learn how to find a work-from-home job that matches your experience and skill set. Once you find the right opportunity, you can dive into a career that gives you total freedom and an awesome work-life balance.

Are you interested in supplementing your income with a lucrative side gig? Check out our guide for 30 tips on turning your talent into extra income.

Fees mentioned in this article were accurate as of the date of publishing.

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.