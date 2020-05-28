Best College Degrees for the Money: Which Careers Pay the Most?

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

When it comes to the best degrees for your money, engineering offers the highest median income per degree. Because college is so expensive, it’s important to pay attention to the degree’s return on investment (ROI) to ensure that you can get a well-paying job after you graduate.

However, you shouldn’t choose a major solely because it’s linked to the best-paying jobs. Doing so could lead you to being miserable in college. Or worse, miserable when you start working. You have to weigh the degree’s ROI with your interest and passion for the subject to ensure you have a fulfilling career.

15 best degrees for your money

To find the median income for people holding each degree, Student Loan Hero researchers sampled Census Bureau data from the Integrated Public Use Microdata Series (IPUMS). Researchers only included people older than 18 with a degree who were employed at the time of the 2018 survey.

1: Engineering, $96,200

2: Military technologies, $88,100

3 (tie): Computer and information sciences, $86,300

4 (tie): Transportation sciences and technologies, $86,300

5: Construction services, $83,100

6: Engineering technologies, $81,000

7: Physical sciences, $77,000

8: Mathematics and statistics, $76,000

9 (tie): Architecture, $71,000

10 (tie): Biology and life sciences, $71,000

11: Social sciences, $70,500

12: Business, $69,500

13: Medical and health sciences and services, $65,900

14: History, $65,600

15: Nuclear, industrial radiology and biological technologies, $62,800

Less than 6% of college degrees conferred in 2016 — the last available data — were in engineering, but it’s a degree that leads to the highest-paying careers. In fact, the Harvard Business Review reported in 2018 that 34 of the top 100-performing CEOs in the world had engineering degrees.

There are different specializations within engineering, including chemical engineering, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering. Depending on which discipline you choose, you have a wide range of career options, from working for the government to private organizations.

2: Military technologies, $88,100

If you’re preparing for a career in the military and want to become an officer, obtaining a degree in military technologies can give you an edge. Within this degree program, you’ll study leadership skills, military strategy, weaponry and ethics. After graduation, you can enter into the armed forces, homeland security, or join a private defense and security company.

If you need to take out student loans to pay for your military technologies degree, there are a number of loan repayment assistance and forgiveness options for military servicemembers and veterans.

3 (tie): Computer and information sciences, $86,300

By majoring in computer and information sciences, you’ll learn how to design and analyze programs, systems and programming languages. From software engineering to web development, you can work on the cutting edge of technology, using artificial intelligence and data science to address today’s problems.

With a bachelor’s degree in computer and information sciences, you can qualify for good-paying jobs throughout your career.

4 (tie): Transportation sciences and technologies, $86,300

For students who pursue a degree in transportation sciences and technologies, they may have an interest in both engineering and solving transportation and environmental issues. Students may specialize in particular areas, such as air transportation, urban transportation, or logistics.

Degree holders can go on to careers in logistics, city planning for government agencies, or manage supply chains for major companies.

5: Construction services, $83,100

If the idea of being stuck in an office all day bores you, you may want to consider a degree in construction services. With a degree in this field, you could become a construction manager, planning and supervising construction projects on-site. As companies continue to grow, building construction — and demand for construction managers — will continue to grow as well, so this can be a lucrative career option.

6: Engineering technologies, $81,000

While engineering and engineering technologies degrees are similar, there are distinct differences. Engineering technology degrees focus on hands-on learning and implementation, with more lab work. Instead of focusing on theory, engineering technology graduates are technologists, and primarily spend their time working in the field doing construction, product design, or testing.

7: Physical sciences, $77,000

Physical sciences is a degree that focuses on studying processes of the nonliving world, such as chemistry and physics.

If you major in chemistry, you could work for a biochemistry company or in forensic science. If you have a bachelor’s in physics, you could work as a research technician or lab assistant. However, many physical science majors go on to get a master’s or doctoral degree to open up more career opportunities.

While you may need to take out significant student loan debt to pay for school, physical science has the highest earnings to debt ratio, offsetting its cost.

8: Mathematics and statistics, $76,000

If you enjoy math, obtaining a degree in mathematics and statistics can make you a candidate for some of the best-paying jobs. Mathematicians and statisticians work for the government, private companies and research firms to analyze data and come up with formulas to solve problems.

While some entry-level positions are available if you have a bachelor’s degree, you’ll likely need a master’s degree to advance in your career.

The demand for professionals in this field is extremely high. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job outlook is expected to grow by 30% by 2028, much faster than the national average.

9 (tie): Architecture, $71,000

With a degree in architecture, you can get a job as an architect and plan and design houses, office buildings and other structures. When it comes to the best degrees for your money, architecture is a solid investment, as you can earn a high salary without needing an advanced degree; most entry-level positions require just a bachelor’s degree to get started.

The job outlook for architects is quite good, with the industry expected to grow faster than the national average.

10 (tie): Biology and life sciences, $71,000

If you decide to major in biology and life sciences, you could plan to teach high school or college-level students. Or, you could enter into a career doing biological research, forensic science, pharmaceutical development, or medicine.

To succeed in this field, you’ll likely need to go on to get your master’s and doctorate degrees. Demand for skilled professionals is expected to grow, as new treatments for diseases and physical conditions are needed.

11: Social sciences, $70,500

A social sciences degree covers a broad range of majors, including anthropology, comparative human development, race and ethnic studies, economics, psychology and sociology.

With a bachelor’s degree in these areas, you have many different career options, from teaching to journalism.

For example, you could become a sociologist, which studies society and social behaviors. While you’ll likely need a master’s degree to secure a job, positions tend to be well-paying. And, the job outlook is expected to grow faster than other occupations, improving your chances for job security.

If you’re getting ready to go to school, you may be asking yourself, “What should I go to college for?” Common advice is to pursue a business degree; it’s by far the most popular major. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 372,000 degrees — nearly 20% of the total degrees issued in 2016, the last available data — were business degrees.

It’s easy to understand why. A business degree gives you a solid foundation to enter into a wide range of careers, from starting your own business to working as a consultant. If you choose to go on to pursue a masters of business administration, you could qualify for the highest-paying careers and boost your salary over the $100,000 mark. According to the survey by the Wall Street Journal, the median salary for consultants who returned to top consulting firms after receiving their MBA nearly doubled.

13: Medical and health sciences and services, $65,900

Medical and health sciences and services is a huge degree field encompassing a wide range of career paths. It includes fields like administrative health services, nursing, pharmacy and community and public health.

Typically, you’ll need at least a bachelor’s degree to get started. However, most positions in these fields will require advanced degrees. But if you’re looking for jobs that make good money and that offer security, this can be an excellent field, as demand for trained medical personnel continues to grow.

If you’re thinking of majoring in history, you’re in good company. Many famous people majored in history, including former Vice President Joe Biden, comedian Conan O’Brien, and Martha Stewart.

With a bachelor’s degree in history, there are a number of careers that pay well you can choose from. While some history majors go on to become professional historians, you may opt to become a professor or teacher, enter into politics or law, or work for a museum.

15: Nuclear, industrial radiology and biological technologies, $62,800

Nuclear, industrial radiology and biological technologies is an increasingly popular major as it can lead to a relatively secure career in healthcare. With a degree in this area, there are two main career paths:

Radiologic and MRI technologist: Technologists create diagnostic images of patients, usually working in hospitals or other healthcare facilities.

Technologists create diagnostic images of patients, usually working in hospitals or other healthcare facilities. Nuclear medicine technologist: As a nuclear medicine technologist, you’ll prepare radioactive medications — such as those used to treat cancer — and administer them to patients

These are two examples of jobs that pay well without requiring a bachelor’s degree or advanced credential, giving you an excellent return-on-investment. Both positions typically require an associate’s degree for entry-level positions. The job outlook for nuclear, industrial radiology and biological technologies is high, with it expected to grow faster than the national average.

Elyssa Kirkham contributed to this report.

