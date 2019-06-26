Private loans for college are worth considering if your federal student aid allotment isn’t enough to cover your tuition and other costs. Private school loans offer flexible interest rate options and repayment terms, and sometimes extra benefits as well.
But before you sign anything, it’s important to know what you’re looking for and to choose the best private student loans for college. After all, not all lenders are created equal.
As you compare private student loans, you could consider these seven options — our favorites, based on rates and features outlined below:
Read on to learn more about each of these lenders and how to choose the right lender for your college loans.
What to look for in a private student loan
A variety of factors differentiate the best private student loans. The main ones to focus on are interest rates and fees.
The amount of money you take out on your private school loans is only the beginning. Give yourself the best chance of maintaining a manageable level of debt by keeping your rates and fees as low as possible.
As you review different interest rates, remember that you can apply for more than one loan to see which one will give you the best deal. There are two ways you can do so without your credit score taking a hit:
- Many private student loan lenders do a soft pull on your credit, which enables you to see what you might be approved for without negatively impacting your credit score.
- If you were to file a formal application with more than one lender, you could avoid dinging your credit by rate shopping within a two-week window.
Besides looking for offers for the best private loans for college, also look for beneficial perks. For example, some lenders offer college students a lower rate for good grades. Others provide the ability to release your cosigner.
Once you’ve narrowed down your list of options, use a monthly payment calculator to determine what your regular dues might be.
7 top private student loans
Not sure where to begin your search? Here’s our list, in no particular order, of some of the best private student loans offered by the top lenders. To compile it, we looked for established lenders offering competitive rates and additional benefits which are detailed below. Of course, there are other great choices out there, but think of it as a jumping-off point as you start your research.
And whether you go with one of these or find another student loan lender that’s a better fit for you, make sure to shop around so you can get the best deal available for your situation.
1. Sallie Mae
Overview: With a best-in-class cosigner release policy, Sallie Mae could be your top choice. The longest-running lender of the bunch, it also offers no fees, low rates and unique perks like study support and credit score tracking, all free of charge. One drawback is the borrower’s inability to select the length of their repayment term.
- No origination fee
- No fee for paying off the loan early
- Interest-rate reduction if you set up monthly payments by automatic debit with Sallie Mae
- Available to undergraduate and graduate students, as well as parents borrowing on behalf of students
- Available for private K-12 education, career training certificate courses, dental and medical school and/or residencies, other health profession loans, MBA loans and bar study fees
- Loans from $1,000 up to 100% of the school-certified cost of attendance
- Repayment terms of 5 to 15 years
- 3 repayment options to choose from: deferred, fixed or interest-only while you’re in school and during your grace period
- Fixed and variable rates
Additional information
-
- Borrowers can apply for cosigner release after graduation and when 12 on-time principal and interest payments have been made (without having used hardship forbearance or a modified repayment plan during that time).
- Borrowers and cosigners receive free FICO credit score tracking.
- Borrowers receive free tutoring for school or study resources through Chegg.
2. College Ave
Overview: This online-only lender, which was founded by former Sallie Mae executives, distinguishes itself with increased flexibility. Borrowers can expect greater in-school and post-school repayment options than what’s found elsewhere. Also, students and parents alike will appreciate perks, such as no fees and low rates, in spite of a slow path to cosigner release.
- No application or origination fee
- No fee for paying off the loan early
- Interest-rate reduction if you set up automatic payments with College Ave
- Student and parent loan options
- Available to undergraduate and graduate students
- Loans from $1,000 up to 100% of the school-certified cost of attendance
- Student repayment options of 5, 8, 10 or 15 years
- Option for students to make full, interest-only or flat payments while in school or to defer payments until after graduation
- Parent repayment options of 5 to 15 years
- Option for parent to make full, interest-only, or interest-plus payments while student is in school
- Up to $2,500 deposited into parent’s bank account to pay for student’s education costs
- Fixed and variable rates
Additional information
-
- Potential qualification for cosigner release is based on the following:
- Creditworthiness
- If more than half the scheduled repayment period has elapsed
- If most recent 24 consecutive payments were made on time and didn’t include any forbearance or workout programs for hardship reasons
- If borrower has earned in income more than twice the outstanding balance on their College Ave loan for the previous two years
- If borrower has no reported late payments on their credit report in the past 24 months
- Potential qualification for cosigner release is based on the following:
3. PNC
Overview: Thanks to its no-fee, low-interest rate loans for a variety of students, PNC is potentially one of your best lending options. While the bank encourages you to apply with a cosigner to score a lower rate, you could release your cosigner after four years of timely payments. You might be less attracted to PNC’s loan limits — unlike other lenders, it doesn’t allow you to borrow up to 100% of your school’s cost of attendance.
- No application or origination fees
- No fee for paying off the loan early
- Interest-rate reduction of 0.50% if you set up monthly payments by automatic debit
- Available to undergraduate and graduate students, plus professional students who are enrolled, working in residency or are studying for their bar exam
- Loans from $1,000 up to $50,000 for undergrads, and $1,000 to $65,000 for graduate students
- Repayment terms of 5, 10 and 15 years
- Three repayment options to choose from: deferred, interest-only or full payments while you’re in school and during your grace period
- Defer your repayment for six months after leaving school and also while on active military duty
- Postpone payments for up to two months at a time via forbearance
- Fixed and variable rates
Additional information
- Borrowers can apply for cosigner release after making 48 full and prompt payments and passing a credit check.
- Borrowers can learn about repayment using a free resource called GradReady
4. Discover
Overview: Discover stands out, partly for its repayment flexibility. Enrolled students can either defer or begin repaying their loan right away, while graduates might qualify to postpone payments if necessary. The lender is also a top choice for borrowers who don’t have a Social Security number but do have a permanent resident or citizen cosigner. Drawbacks could include Discover’s lone 15-year repayment term option for undergrads and its lack of a cosigner release policy.
- No application, origination or late payment fees
- No fee for paying off the loan early
- Interest-rate reduction if you set up monthly payments by automatic debit
- Available for undergraduate, graduate, law school and MBA students as well as students seeking a professional degree or in residency
- International students with a permanent resident or citizen cosigner are also eligible to borrow
- Prequalify for future loans using the bank’s multi-year option
- Loans from $1,000 to 100% of the school-certified cost of attendance
- Repayment term of 15 years for undergraduate loans (20 years for graduate and professional school loans)
- Four repayment options to choose from while you’re in school and during your grace period: deferred, fixed, interest-only or full payments
- Defer your repayment for six months after leaving school and for up to three years while on active military duty or working in public service or healthcare residency program
- Postpone payments for up to 12 months via forbearance
- Fixed and variable rates
Additional information
- Borrowers can apply with a cosigner, but cosigner release is not offered.
- Receive a one-time cash award for getting a 3.0 grade point average or higher, plus a 2% rebate on your loan amount upon graduation
5. Citizens Bank
Overview: With no-fee loan options for students and parents, Citizens Bank sets itself apart by offering multiyear approval. You can apply once for multiple years of financing for your degree. That could come in handy whether you’re an underclassman, or a graduate or professional student staring down a long road to graduation.
- No application or origination fee
- No fee for paying off the loan early
- Interest-rate reduction if you already have an account with Citizens Bank
- Interest-rate reduction if you set up automatic payments
- Student and parent loan options
- Available to undergraduate and graduate students
- Loans from $1,000 to $295,000, depending on your degree
- Student repayment options of 5, 10 or 15 years
- Option for students to make full or interest-only payments while in school, or to defer payments until after graduation
- Parent repayment options of 5 or 10 years
- Fixed and variable rates
- Multiyear approval so you can set up borrowing for future semesters
Additional information
-
- Applicants will most likely need good credit or a qualified cosigner to be approved.
- Potential qualification for cosigner release is based on creditworthiness and whether there have been 36 consecutive on-time principal and interest payments.
6. CommonBond
Overview: With private loans for college, MBAs and other graduate degrees, online-only lender CommonBond rounds out our list. It is upfront about its federal loan-like origination fee and makes up for it with flexible terms across the board, including four different in-school repayment options.
- 2% origination fee
- No application fee
- No fee for paying off the loan early
- Interest-rate reduction if you set up automatic monthly payments with CommonBond
- Available to undergraduate students, as well as MBA candidates and other graduate students
- Loans for up to 100% of the school’s cost of attendance
- Student loan repayment options of 5, 10 or 15 years
- Fixed and variable rates
- 4 different repayment plans for students, all of which come with a six-month grace period: deferment until after college or grad school, fixed monthly payments of $25 during school, interest-only payments during school or full monthly payments for the duration of the loan
Additional information
-
- Applicants must apply with a creditworthy cosigner (excluding MBA students, who aren’t required to have a cosigner to apply).
- Student borrowers can apply for cosigner release after paying on the loan for two years.
- Students dealing with economic hardship after graduation can apply for up to 12 months of forbearance.
- Every time a loan is funded, CommonBond funds a loan for a student in need.
7. LendKey
Overview: LendKey, which is a platform rather than a lender, could help you secure the lowest possible interest rate on private loans for college. The company works with credit unions and community banks to find you attractive terms. One possibly unattractive term for some borrowers is the requirement to make $25 monthly payments before leaving school — although it would serve you better in the long run.
- Loans facilitated by LendKey but funded by credit unions and community banks
- No application or origination fee
- Interest-rate reduction if you set up automatic payments
- Minimum of interest-only payments or $25 per month during the in-school period and grace period, although students can make full monthly payments during that time if they want
- Fixed and variable interest rates
Additional information
-
- Potential qualification for cosigner release is based on the following:
- Creditworthiness
- If borrower has made between 12 and 36 consecutive, full, on-time principal and interest payments, depending on the LendKey partner lender
- Potential qualification for cosigner release is based on the following:
Is a private student loan right for you?
When you consider whether a private lender is right for you, remember that even the best private student loans for college don’t come with the same protections as federal loans.
Federal student loans offer income-driven repayment plans, deferment and forbearance, as well as forgiveness program options. Some private school loans do offer hardship options in case your income hits a snag, but not all have this.
Also, private loans for college — much like federal direct unsubsidized loans — start accruing interest immediately. This contrasts with subsidized federal student loans, for which the Department of Education will pay the interest until you graduate.
Keep in mind, too, that you’ll likely need a cosigner. That’s because private student loan offers are based on your creditworthiness, and most college students are too young to have much of a credit history.
If you do get a loan with a cosigner, make sure all your payments are on time. If not, your cosigner will be responsible — and missing payments or going into default can damage their credit as well as yours.
If you see tough financial times ahead, reach out to your lender immediately to find out if you can adjust your repayment plan. It doesn’t hurt to ask. Plus, the sooner you handle the situation, the better your chances of a good outcome.
Like all financial tools, private loans for college can be a lifesaver if you use them wisely. They are best used as a backup when you can’t get enough federal student loans to cover your tuition and other education costs. In that case, private student loans can be a great way to finish off the funding for your education.
Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.
Need a student loan?Here are our top student loan lenders of 2019!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligibility
|* The Sallie Mae partner referenced is not the creditor for these loans and is compensated by Sallie Mae for the referral of Smart Option Student Loan customers.
1 = Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.
2 Important Disclosures for College Ave.
CollegeAve Disclosures
College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.
(1)All rates shown include the auto-pay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.
(2)This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.
(3)As certified by your school and less any other financial aid you might receive. Minimum $1,000.
Information advertised valid as of 5/29/2019. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation.
3 Important Disclosures for PNC.
PNC Disclosures
1. Annual Percentage Rates (APRs): APRs from 4.58% to 11.34% are for the fully deferred repayment option, include the 0.50% interest rate discount for automatic payment and encompass the full range of APRs for the three repayment term options (5, 10 and 15 year). APRs within this range may vary based on the repayment term chosen. See break down of APR ranges by repayment terms below.
Fixed Annual Percentage Rates (APRs): APRs range from 4.58% to 9.81% for a 5-year term. APRs range from 5.10% to 10.47% for a 10-year term. APRs range from 5.61% to 11.13% for a 15-year term. Fixed rates are based on the creditworthiness of the borrower and co-signer, if any. Loan Payment Example: The monthly payment per $10,000 borrowed at a fixed rate range of 5.10% APR to 11.29% APR for 10 years means you would make 120 payments which may range from $128.14 to $196.70. For the fixed rate loan, the monthly payment will remain fixed for the term of the loan. Payments may vary for other repayment term options.
Variable Annual Percentage Rates (APRs): APRs range from 4.99% to 10.18% for a 5-year term. APRs range from 5.47% to 10.82% for a 10-year term. APRs range from 5.93% to 11.34% for a 15-year term. Variable rates are based on the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) index plus a margin depending on the creditworthiness of the borrower and co-signer, if any. The LIBOR index, adjusted quarterly, is equal to the average of the one-month LIBOR rates as published in the “Money Rates” section of the Wall Street Journal on the first business day of each of the three (3) calendar months immediately preceding each quarterly adjustment date. The LIBOR index is currently 2.50%. If the index increases or decreases, your rate will increase or decrease accordingly. Loan Payment Example: The monthly payment per $10,000 borrowed at a variable rate range of 5.47% APR to 10.82% APR for 10 years means you would make 120 payments which may range from $132.10 to $202.00. For the variable rate loan, the monthly payment may increase or decrease if the interest rate increases or decreases. Payments may vary for other repayment term options.
APRs and loan payment examples are for the fully deferred repayment option for the Undergraduate & Graduate loan programs and include the 0.50% interest rate discount for automatic payments. The lowest APR is available to well qualified applicants. Your actual APR will be based on your credit qualifications, selection of fixed or variable rate option, loan program, repayment term, repayment option and whether you elect the automatic payment feature. Loan payment examples assume 30 days to first payment after the deferment period (37 months in school and 6 month grace period). Payments vary for other rates, repayment terms and repayment options.
In addition to Undergraduate and Graduate loans, PNC offers loans for Health & Medical Professions, Health Professions Residency and Bar Study. Rates may vary by loan program and are subject to change at any time. Visit pnconcampus.com for current rates, additional loan payment examples and more details about the Solution loan products.
2. Automatic Payment Discount: During repayment, an interest rate discount of 0.50% is available for automatic payments. Borrower must be making scheduled payments that include both principal and interest. Interest only payments do not qualify for the 0.50% interest rate discount. Automatic payment can be established through the loan servicer American Education Services (AES). Advertised rates include the 0.50% automatic payment interest rate discount. The rate discount will be applied at the time automatic payment is established. If automatic payment is not established, the available rates will be 0.50% higher than the advertised rates. If automatic payment is established and discontinued at any time during repayment, the borrower will no longer receive an automatic payment discount and the rate will increase by 0.50%. Discount may also be suspended during periods of forbearance or deferment. Payments may be made from a checking or savings account. A federal regulation limits the number of transfers that may be made from a savings or money market account. Please contact your financial institution for more information on transfer limitations on savings accounts.
3. Repayment Options: Immediate, interest only payments while in school and full deferment of principal and interest options available. Interest will continue to accrue during periods of deferment. You will receive quarterly interest statements during this deferment period. Paying the interest as it accrues each quarter will save you money over the repayment term of the loan because any accrued interest that you do not pay will be added to the principal balance at the end of the deferment.
4. Co-Signer Release: A request to release a co-signer requires that, as of the date of the request, you have made at least forty-eight (48) consecutive timely payments of principal and interest with no periods of forbearance or deferment within the forty-eight (48) month timeframe. “Timely payment” means each payment is made no later than the 15th day after the scheduled due date of the payment. “Consecutive payment” means the minimum monthly payment must be made for the most recent forty-eight (48) months straight without any interruption. To qualify for a co-signer release, the borrower must submit a request, meet the consecutive, timely payment requirements, provide proof of income and pass a credit check.
5. Tax Deductibility: Interest may be tax deductible. Consult a tax advisor.
Please note: PNC reserves the right to modify or discontinue the terms of these program at any time without notice. You are encouraged to explore all scholarship, grant and federal borrowing options before applying for a private loan. Private loans are subject to credit approval.
PNC is a registered service mark of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
© 2019 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. All rights reserved. PNC Bank, National Association.
4 Important Disclosures for Discover.
Discover Disclosures
|4.50% – 11.35%*,1
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|3.99% – 11.98%2
|Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents
|4.99% – 11.34%3
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|4.84% – 11.99%4
|Undergraduate and Graduate