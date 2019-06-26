Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Private loans for college are worth considering if your federal student aid allotment isn’t enough to cover your tuition and other costs. Private school loans offer flexible interest rate options and repayment terms, and sometimes extra benefits as well.

But before you sign anything, it’s important to know what you’re looking for and to choose the best private student loans for college. After all, not all lenders are created equal.

As you compare private student loans, you could consider these seven options — our favorites, based on rates and features outlined below:

Read on to learn more about each of these lenders and how to choose the right lender for your college loans.

What to look for in a private student loan

A variety of factors differentiate the best private student loans. The main ones to focus on are interest rates and fees.

The amount of money you take out on your private school loans is only the beginning. Give yourself the best chance of maintaining a manageable level of debt by keeping your rates and fees as low as possible.

As you review different interest rates, remember that you can apply for more than one loan to see which one will give you the best deal. There are two ways you can do so without your credit score taking a hit:

Many private student loan lenders do a soft pull on your credit, which enables you to see what you might be approved for without negatively impacting your credit score. If you were to file a formal application with more than one lender, you could avoid dinging your credit by rate shopping within a two-week window.

Besides looking for offers for the best private loans for college, also look for beneficial perks. For example, some lenders offer college students a lower rate for good grades. Others provide the ability to release your cosigner.

Once you’ve narrowed down your list of options, use a monthly payment calculator to determine what your regular dues might be.

7 top private student loans

Not sure where to begin your search? Here’s our list, in no particular order, of some of the best private student loans offered by the top lenders. To compile it, we looked for established lenders offering competitive rates and additional benefits which are detailed below. Of course, there are other great choices out there, but think of it as a jumping-off point as you start your research.

And whether you go with one of these or find another student loan lender that’s a better fit for you, make sure to shop around so you can get the best deal available for your situation.

1. Sallie Mae

Overview: With a best-in-class cosigner release policy, Sallie Mae could be your top choice. The longest-running lender of the bunch, it also offers no fees, low rates and unique perks like study support and credit score tracking, all free of charge. One drawback is the borrower’s inability to select the length of their repayment term.

No origination fee

No fee for paying off the loan early

Interest-rate reduction if you set up monthly payments by automatic debit with Sallie Mae

Available to undergraduate and graduate students, as well as parents borrowing on behalf of students

Available for private K-12 education, career training certificate courses, dental and medical school and/or residencies, other health profession loans, MBA loans and bar study fees

Loans from $1,000 up to 100% of the school-certified cost of attendance

Repayment terms of 5 to 15 years

3 repayment options to choose from: deferred, fixed or interest-only while you’re in school and during your grace period

Fixed and variable rates

Additional information

Borrowers can apply for cosigner release after graduation and when 12 on-time principal and interest payments have been made (without having used hardship forbearance or a modified repayment plan during that time). Borrowers and cosigners receive free FICO credit score tracking. Borrowers receive free tutoring for school or study resources through Chegg.



2. College Ave

Overview: This online-only lender, which was founded by former Sallie Mae executives, distinguishes itself with increased flexibility. Borrowers can expect greater in-school and post-school repayment options than what’s found elsewhere. Also, students and parents alike will appreciate perks, such as no fees and low rates, in spite of a slow path to cosigner release.

No application or origination fee

No fee for paying off the loan early

Interest-rate reduction if you set up automatic payments with College Ave

Student and parent loan options

Available to undergraduate and graduate students

Loans from $1,000 up to 100% of the school-certified cost of attendance

Student repayment options of 5, 8, 10 or 15 years

Option for students to make full, interest-only or flat payments while in school or to defer payments until after graduation

Parent repayment options of 5 to 15 years

Option for parent to make full, interest-only, or interest-plus payments while student is in school

Up to $2,500 deposited into parent’s bank account to pay for student’s education costs

Fixed and variable rates

Additional information

Potential qualification for cosigner release is based on the following: Creditworthiness If more than half the scheduled repayment period has elapsed If most recent 24 consecutive payments were made on time and didn’t include any forbearance or workout programs for hardship reasons If borrower has earned in income more than twice the outstanding balance on their College Ave loan for the previous two years If borrower has no reported late payments on their credit report in the past 24 months



3. PNC

Overview: Thanks to its no-fee, low-interest rate loans for a variety of students, PNC is potentially one of your best lending options. While the bank encourages you to apply with a cosigner to score a lower rate, you could release your cosigner after four years of timely payments. You might be less attracted to PNC’s loan limits — unlike other lenders, it doesn’t allow you to borrow up to 100% of your school’s cost of attendance.

No application or origination fees

No fee for paying off the loan early

Interest-rate reduction of 0.50% if you set up monthly payments by automatic debit

Available to undergraduate and graduate students, plus professional students who are enrolled, working in residency or are studying for their bar exam

Loans from $1,000 up to $50,000 for undergrads, and $1,000 to $65,000 for graduate students

Repayment terms of 5, 10 and 15 years

Three repayment options to choose from: deferred, interest-only or full payments while you’re in school and during your grace period

Defer your repayment for six months after leaving school and also while on active military duty

Postpone payments for up to two months at a time via forbearance

Fixed and variable rates

Additional information

Borrowers can apply for cosigner release after making 48 full and prompt payments and passing a credit check.

Borrowers can learn about repayment using a free resource called GradReady

4. Discover

Overview: Discover stands out, partly for its repayment flexibility. Enrolled students can either defer or begin repaying their loan right away, while graduates might qualify to postpone payments if necessary. The lender is also a top choice for borrowers who don’t have a Social Security number but do have a permanent resident or citizen cosigner. Drawbacks could include Discover’s lone 15-year repayment term option for undergrads and its lack of a cosigner release policy.

No application, origination or late payment fees

No fee for paying off the loan early

Interest-rate reduction if you set up monthly payments by automatic debit

Available for undergraduate, graduate, law school and MBA students as well as students seeking a professional degree or in residency

International students with a permanent resident or citizen cosigner are also eligible to borrow

Prequalify for future loans using the bank’s multi-year option

Loans from $1,000 to 100% of the school-certified cost of attendance

Repayment term of 15 years for undergraduate loans (20 years for graduate and professional school loans)

Four repayment options to choose from while you’re in school and during your grace period: deferred, fixed, interest-only or full payments

Defer your repayment for six months after leaving school and for up to three years while on active military duty or working in public service or healthcare residency program

Postpone payments for up to 12 months via forbearance

Fixed and variable rates

Additional information

Borrowers can apply with a cosigner, but cosigner release is not offered.

Receive a one-time cash award for getting a 3.0 grade point average or higher, plus a 2% rebate on your loan amount upon graduation

5. Citizens Bank

Overview: With no-fee loan options for students and parents, Citizens Bank sets itself apart by offering multiyear approval. You can apply once for multiple years of financing for your degree. That could come in handy whether you’re an underclassman, or a graduate or professional student staring down a long road to graduation.

No application or origination fee

No fee for paying off the loan early

Interest-rate reduction if you already have an account with Citizens Bank

Interest-rate reduction if you set up automatic payments

Student and parent loan options

Available to undergraduate and graduate students

Loans from $1,000 to $295,000, depending on your degree

Student repayment options of 5, 10 or 15 years

Option for students to make full or interest-only payments while in school, or to defer payments until after graduation

Parent repayment options of 5 or 10 years

Fixed and variable rates

Multiyear approval so you can set up borrowing for future semesters

Additional information

Applicants will most likely need good credit or a qualified cosigner to be approved. Potential qualification for cosigner release is based on creditworthiness and whether there have been 36 consecutive on-time principal and interest payments.



6. CommonBond

Overview: With private loans for college, MBAs and other graduate degrees, online-only lender CommonBond rounds out our list. It is upfront about its federal loan-like origination fee and makes up for it with flexible terms across the board, including four different in-school repayment options.

2% origination fee

No application fee

No fee for paying off the loan early

Interest-rate reduction if you set up automatic monthly payments with CommonBond

Available to undergraduate students, as well as MBA candidates and other graduate students

Loans for up to 100% of the school’s cost of attendance

Student loan repayment options of 5, 10 or 15 years

Fixed and variable rates

4 different repayment plans for students, all of which come with a six-month grace period: deferment until after college or grad school, fixed monthly payments of $25 during school, interest-only payments during school or full monthly payments for the duration of the loan

Additional information

Applicants must apply with a creditworthy cosigner (excluding MBA students, who aren’t required to have a cosigner to apply). Student borrowers can apply for cosigner release after paying on the loan for two years. Students dealing with economic hardship after graduation can apply for up to 12 months of forbearance. Every time a loan is funded, CommonBond funds a loan for a student in need.



7. LendKey

Overview: LendKey, which is a platform rather than a lender, could help you secure the lowest possible interest rate on private loans for college. The company works with credit unions and community banks to find you attractive terms. One possibly unattractive term for some borrowers is the requirement to make $25 monthly payments before leaving school — although it would serve you better in the long run.

Loans facilitated by LendKey but funded by credit unions and community banks

No application or origination fee

Interest-rate reduction if you set up automatic payments

Minimum of interest-only payments or $25 per month during the in-school period and grace period, although students can make full monthly payments during that time if they want

Fixed and variable interest rates

Additional information

Potential qualification for cosigner release is based on the following: Creditworthiness If borrower has made between 12 and 36 consecutive, full, on-time principal and interest payments, depending on the LendKey partner lender



Is a private student loan right for you?

When you consider whether a private lender is right for you, remember that even the best private student loans for college don’t come with the same protections as federal loans.

Federal student loans offer income-driven repayment plans, deferment and forbearance, as well as forgiveness program options. Some private school loans do offer hardship options in case your income hits a snag, but not all have this.

Also, private loans for college — much like federal direct unsubsidized loans — start accruing interest immediately. This contrasts with subsidized federal student loans, for which the Department of Education will pay the interest until you graduate.

Keep in mind, too, that you’ll likely need a cosigner. That’s because private student loan offers are based on your creditworthiness, and most college students are too young to have much of a credit history.

If you do get a loan with a cosigner, make sure all your payments are on time. If not, your cosigner will be responsible — and missing payments or going into default can damage their credit as well as yours.

If you see tough financial times ahead, reach out to your lender immediately to find out if you can adjust your repayment plan. It doesn’t hurt to ask. Plus, the sooner you handle the situation, the better your chances of a good outcome.

Like all financial tools, private loans for college can be a lifesaver if you use them wisely. They are best used as a backup when you can’t get enough federal student loans to cover your tuition and other education costs. In that case, private student loans can be a great way to finish off the funding for your education.

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.

