Best Graduate Degrees by Earnings, Popularity

Petroleum engineering offers the highest median earnings among graduate degree holders, according to a report by Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce. In fact, many of the top 10 highest-paying graduate degrees are in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) specializations.
The same Georgetown University report also evaluated the most popular graduate school majors. It ranked psychology as the No. 1 most popular graduate degree major, despite noncompetitive median earnings among psychology graduate degree holders.
If you’re deciding on a graduate program, it’s helpful to know what kind of pay your degree may offer later on. Keep reading to learn more about the best graduate degrees to pursue based on potential earnings and the most popular fields of graduate study.
10 best graduate degrees by median earnings
Next 10 best graduate degrees by median earnings
20 best graduate degrees by popularity
10 best graduate degrees by median earnings
The Georgetown University report, called “The Economic Value of College Majors,” was published in 2015 using 2009 to 2013 data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s “American Community Survey.” Although the report is older, it provides useful context about the value of graduate programs as a whole.
Researchers evaluated the wages for 15 groups of majors and 137 college major subgroups and used the 25th to 75th percentile wage data for the most representative earnings for each graduate degree.
Additionally, only Census data for full-time, full-year workers ages 21 through 59, were included in the report, if respondents had positive earnings. Figures were also adjusted to 2013 levels based on the Consumer Price Index Research Series. It’s important to note that some majors were combined in the Census survey which limited the University’s ability to separate specific earnings for certain graduate majors.
1. Petroleum engineering
2. Health and medical preparatory programs
3. Pharmacy, pharmaceutical sciences and administration
4. Geological and geophysical engineering
5. Aerospace engineering
6. Electrical engineering
7. Chemical engineering (tie)
7. Metallurgical engineering (tie)
7. Economics (tie)
10. Engineering and industrial management
1. Petroleum engineering
Medium earnings: $128,430
Petroleum engineers are responsible for designing strategies to effectively extract oil and gas from below the Earth’s surface. These extraction sites may take place on land or offshore.
Working closely with geological engineers about the surrounding drilling location and its obstacles, petroleum engineers determine appropriate drilling methods to use. They also install and maintain the equipment on the field. Since current drilling methods tap into a small portion of a reservoir’s resources, they analyze drilling project results to create new extraction techniques for the surrounding environment.
2. Health and medical preparatory programs
Median earnings: $128,207
The report data bundles multiple graduate majors into “Health and medical preparatory programs.” Health-related fields of study, including pre-medical, pre-dentistry, pre-chiropractic and pre-veterinary programs, fall under this umbrella.
Professionals in these fields perform hands-on work with patients to diagnose and treat illnesses and injuries. In addition to listening to patients’ health concerns, they prescribe medication as needed, interpret lab test results, and work alongside other medical staff.
3. Pharmacy, pharmaceutical sciences and administration
Median earnings: $117,523
Individuals in the pharmaceutical profession may be pharmacists, pharmacy administration staff, or professionals who deal with creating new pharmaceutical drugs.
Pharmacists, in particular, prepare and distribute prescribed drugs and medication to individuals who have consulted with a physician. In addition to measuring prescription dosages, they speak with patients about recommended use for prescription and over-the-counter drugs, inform them of potential drug side effects, and perform insurance- and record-based administrative tasks.
4. Geological and geophysical engineering
Median earnings: $113,930
When it comes to extracting minerals like gold and coal from the ground, geological engineers are called to the job. They design underground mines, tunnels and mine shafts while ensuring that the areas are safe for workers.
Geological engineers may work with petroleum engineers when drilling for oil and gas. They troubleshoot issues related to the land, water and air in a mine, and develop ways to efficiently transport the mined raw materials for processing. Professionals in this field are also responsible for developing mining processes that are environmentally sustainable.
5. Aerospace engineering
Median earnings: $112,181
Aerospace engineers work specifically on aircraft, satellites, spacecraft, missiles, rockets and any other aviation-based technology. They develop and supervise the manufacturing of these products, and test their viability. Once tests are completed, aerospace engineers analyze the results and draft reports about successes or issues that arose.
When pursuing a career in aerospace engineering, professionals often take on specialties, like aerodynamics or thermodynamics, within aeronautical and astronautical fields.
6. Electrical engineering
Median earnings: $111,861
As the name might suggest, a graduate degree in electrical engineering requires workers to plan, create and test electrical equipment. This can include navigation and communication systems, power generation, automotive and aircraft electrical units. They oversee the complete operations surrounding a particular product, from designing its parts and planned function, manufacturing, analyzing tests and maintaining equipment.
Depending on where they work, they may review customer feedback about a product and design solutions to address those issues during production. Electrical engineers also work closely with project managers to ensure projects are completed on time and within budget.
7. Chemical engineering (tie)
Median earnings: $108,603
Using various scientific fields of study, like chemistry, biology, physics and math, chemical engineers plan and test the manufacturing of use of various commercial products. In addition to developing new ways to manufacture goods, they’re responsible for setting safety standards in the factory, understanding how the manufacturing process affects the environment, and maintaining operations when working with hazardous chemicals and materials.
Like in other engineering fields, chemical engineers may specialize in specific areas, like oxidation or biological engineering.
7. Metallurgical engineering (tie)
Median earnings: $108,603
As a subtype of geological engineering, metallurgical engineering specifically involves the study of the metals and minerals that are extracted from mining facilities. Metallurgical engineers may work on-site to document and identify metals, and also work in laboratories to test and analyze samples.
They create maps and drawings for mining projects and are required to have an understanding of safety and environmental regulations.
7. Economics (tie)
Median earnings: $108,603
Graduate degree holders in economics gather qualitative and quantitative data about the resources, goods and services of a particular area. Conducting surveys is one way they collect information. Once they’ve gathered the information needed, economists may analyze historical data and make projections that are used by individuals, businesses or governments for planning and decision-making purposes.
These analyses are presented in the form of a report, academic journal or other types of communication, and may include recommendations about how to proceed based on the findings.
10. Engineering and industrial management
Median earnings: $108,191
Engineering and industrial management is a graduate degree study that prepares students for a career that blends business and finance, with industrial plant operations.
Industrial managers are responsible for ensuring the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards are upheld in factories. In addition to enforcing safety practices, industrial engineers and managers project how much an engineering project might cost, and track the budget during production to ensure funds are being allocated effectively.
Next 10 best graduate degrees by median earnings
- No. 11: Engineering mechanics physics and science (tie; $106,839)
- No. 12: Mechanical engineering (tie; $106,839)
- No. 13: Mining and mineral engineering ($105,771)
- No. 14: Applied mathematics ($105,644)
- No. 15: Zoology ($104,259)
- No. 16: Chemistry ($103,573)
- No. 17: General engineering ($103,173)
- No. 18: Computer engineering (tie; $101,498)
- No. 18: Industrial and manufacturing engineering (tie; $101,498)
- No. 20: Physics ($101,453)
20 best graduate degrees by popularity
Based on the analysis of Census Bureau data, the Center on Education and the Workforce report only included degrees of study that had a minimum sample size of 100. The report also acknowledges that the data doesn’t differentiate between types of degree classifications — for example, Bachelor of Arts versus Bachelor of Science.
- No. 1: Psychology
- No. 2: Biology
- No. 3: General education
- No. 4: Elementary education
- No. 5: Business management and administration
- No. 6: English language and literature
- No. 7: Political science and government
- No. 8: General business
- No. 9: Accounting
- No. 10: Nursing
- No. 11: History
- No. 12: Economics
- No. 13: Electrical engineering
- No. 14: Computer science
- No. 15: Chemistry
- No. 16: Communication and mass media
- No. 17: Finance
- No. 18: Mechanical engineering
- No. 19: Mathematics
- No. 20: No. Sociology
Rebecca Saifer contributed to this report.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 5 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Mortgage lending is not offered in Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association.
ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE (“APR”)
FEE INFORMATION
There are no origination fees or prepayment penalties associated with the loan. Lender may assess a late fee if any part of a payment is not received within 15 days of the payment due date. Any late fee assessed shall not exceed 5% of the late payment or $28, whichever is less. A borrower may be charged $20 for any payment (including a check or an electronic payment) that is returned unpaid due to non-sufficient funds (NSF) or a closed account.
LOAN AMOUNT
For bachelor’s degrees and higher, up to 100% of outstanding private and federal student loans (minimum $5,000) are eligible for refinancing. If you are refinancing greater than $300,000 in student loan debt, Lender may refinance the loans into 2 or more new loans.
ELIGIBILITY & ELIGIBLE LOANS
Borrower, and Co-signer if applicable, must be a U.S. Citizen or Permanent Resident with a valid I-551 card (which must show a minimum of 10 years between “Resident Since” date and “Card Expires” date or has no expiration date); state that they are of at least borrowing age in the state of residence at the time of application; and meet Lender underwriting criteria (including, for example, employment, debt-to-income, disposable income, and credit history requirements).
Graduates may refinance any unsubsidized or subsidized Federal or private student loan that was used exclusively for qualified higher education expenses (as defined in 26 USC Section 221) at an accredited U.S. undergraduate or graduate school. Any federal loans refinanced with Lender are private loans and do not have the same repayment options that federal loan program offers such as Income Based Repayment or Income Contingent Repayment.
All loans must be in grace or repayment status and cannot be in default. Borrower must have graduated or be enrolled in good standing in the final term preceding graduation from an accredited Title IV U.S. school and must be employed, or have an eligible offer of employment. Parents looking to refinance loans taken out on behalf of a child should refer to https://www.laurelroad.com/refinance-student-loans/refinance-parent-plus-loans/ for applicable terms and conditions.
For Associates Degrees: Only associates degrees earned in one of the following are eligible for refinancing: Cardiovascular Technologist (CVT); Dental Hygiene; Diagnostic Medical Sonography; EMT/Paramedics; Nuclear Technician; Nursing; Occupational Therapy Assistant; Pharmacy Technician; Physical Therapy Assistant; Radiation Therapy; Radiologic/MRI Technologist; Respiratory Therapy; or Surgical Technologist. To refinance an Associates degree, a borrower must also either be currently enrolled and in the final term of an associate degree program at a Title IV eligible school with an offer of employment in the same field in which they will receive an eligible associate degree OR have graduated from a school that is Title IV eligible with an eligible associate and have been employed, for a minimum of 12 months, in the same field of study of the associate degree earned.
INTEREST RATES
The interest rate you are offered will depend on your credit profile, income, and total debt payments as well as your choice of fixed or variable and choice of term. For applicants who are currently medical or dental residents, your rate offer may also vary depending on whether you have secured employment for after residency.
DISBURSEMENT OPTIONS
The repayment of any refinanced student loan will commence (1) immediately after disbursement by us, or (2) after any grace or in-school deferment period, existing prior to refinancing and/or consolidation with us, has expired.
POSTPONING OR REDUCING PAYMENTS
After loan disbursement, if a borrower documents a qualifying economic hardship, we may agree in our discretion to allow for full or partial forbearance of payments for one or more 3-month time periods (not to exceed 12 months in the aggregate during the term of your loan), provided that we receive acceptable documentation (including updating documentation) of the nature and expected duration of the borrower’s economic hardship.
We may agree under certain circumstances to allow a borrower to make $100/month payments for a period of time immediately after loan disbursement if the borrower is employed full-time as an intern, resident, or similar postgraduate trainee at the time of loan disbursement. These payments may not be enough to cover all of the interest that accrues on the loan. Unpaid accrued interest will be added to your loan and monthly payments of principal and interest will begin when the post-graduate training program ends.
We may agree under certain circumstances to allow postponement (deferral) of monthly payments of principal and interest for a period of time immediately following loan disbursement (not to exceed 6 months after the borrower’s graduation with an eligible degree), if the borrower is an eligible student in the borrower’s final term at the time of loan disbursement or graduated less than 6 months before loan disbursement, and has accepted an offer of (or has already begun) full-time employment.
If Lender agrees (in its sole discretion) to postpone or reduce any monthly payment(s) for a period of time, interest on the loan will continue to accrue for each day principal is owed. Although the borrower might not be required to make payments during such a period, the borrower may continue to make payments during such a period. Making payments, or paying some of the interest, will reduce the total amount that will be required to be paid over the life of the loan. Interest not paid during any period when Lender has agreed to postpone or reduce any monthly payment will be added to the principal balance through capitalization (compounding) at the end of such a period, one month before the borrower is required to resume making regular monthly payments.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of March 4, 2020 and is subject to change.
2 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Splash Financial loans are available through arrangements with lending partners. Your loan application will be submitted to the lending partner and be evaluated at their sole discretion. For loans where a credit union is the lender, or a purchaser of the loan, in order to refinance your loans, you will need to become a credit union member.
The Splash Student Loan Refinance Program is not offered or endorsed by any college or university. Neither Splash Financial nor the lending partner are affiliated with or endorse any college or university listed on this website.
You should review the benefits of your federal student loan; it may offer specific benefits that a private refinance/consolidation loan may not offer. If you work in the public sector, are in the military or taking advantage of a federal department of relief program, such as income based repayment or public service forgiveness, you may not want to refinance, as these benefits do not transfer to private refinance/consolidation loans.
Splash Financial and our lending partners reserve the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen and meet our lending partner’s underwriting requirements. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. This information is current as of May 1, 2020.
Fixed APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Fixed Rate options range from 2.88% (without autopay) to 7.27% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Rates are subject to change without notice. Fixed rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.88% per year to 6.21% per year for a 5-year term, 3.40% per year to 6.25% per year for a 7-year term, 3.45% to 5.08% for a 8-year term, 3.89% per year to 6.65% per year for a 10-year term, 4.18% per year to 5.11% per year for a 12-year term, 4.20% per year to 7.05% per year for a 15-year term, or 4.51% per year to 7.27% per year for a 20-year term, with no origination fees. The fixed interest rate will apply until the loan is paid in full (whether before or after default, and whether before or after the scheduled maturity date of the loan).
Variable APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Variable rate options range from 1.99% (with autopay) to 7.10% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Our lowest rate option is shown with a 0.25% autopay discount. Our highest rate option does not include an autopay discount. The variable rates are based on the Variable rate index, is based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of April 27, 2020, the one-month LIBOR rate is 0.43763%. The interest rate on a variable rate loan is comprised of an index and margin added together. The margin is a fixed amount (disclosed at the time of your loan application) added each month to the index to determine the next month’s variable rate. Variable rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.01% per year to 6.30% per year for a 5-year term, 4.00% per year to 6.35% per year for a 7-year term, 2.09% per year to 3.92% per year for a 8-year term, 4.25% per year to 6.40% per year for a 10-year term, 2.67% per year to 4.56% per year for a 12-year term, 3.44% per year to 6.65% per year for a 15-year term, 4.75% per year to 6.93% per year for a 20-year term, or 5.14% per year to 7.10% for a 25-year term, with no origination fees. APR is subject to increase after consummation. Variable interest rates will fluctuate over the term of the borrower’s loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. The maximum variable rate may be between 9.00% and 16.00%, depending on loan term. The floor rate may be between 0.54% and 4.21%, depending on loan term. These rates are subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change.
3 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 3.21% APR (with Auto Pay) to 8.77% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 3.21% APR (with Auto Pay) to 8.72% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of May 8, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 5/08/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2018 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
5 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900). If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 0.8100000000000002% effective April 10, 2020.
|1.99% – 6.65%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 7.10%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|3.50% – 6.67%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|3.21% – 8.72%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|3.22% – 6.05%5
|Undergrad & Graduate