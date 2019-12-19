7 Best Debt Consolidation Loans Available in 2020

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

When you’re focused on paying off debt, high interest rates can be demoralizing. It’s deflating to watch a sizable portion of each payment go toward paying your lender rather than lowering your debt.

One solution could be using a debt consolidation loan to lower your interest rate. Essentially, you use a new personal loan to pay off existing debt.

It might sound counterintuitive to borrow your way out of debt, but the benefits can be worth it. Here are seven of the best debt consolidation loans available today as well as tips on making sure you pick the best one for you.

Top 7 debt consolidation loans

1. LendingTree – Start Shopping Here

LendingTree allows for you to compare debt consolidation loans from multiple lenders at once, including the lenders below. With LendingTree's online form, you can receive offers from up to 5 different lenders and there will only be a soft pull on your credit, meaning that your score won't be negatively impacted. We recommend that you start here and comparison shop between lenders in order to get the best rates on your loan.

2. Upstart

Soft credit check that delivers a rate quote in minutes for Upstart debt consolidation loans

Fixed interest rates

Loan amounts of $1,000 to $50,000

Loan terms of three and five years

No administration fees or prepayment penalties

Origination fee of 1 to 8 percent

Minimum FICO score of 620

Minimum annual income of $12,000

3. SoFi

Soft credit check with an instant rate quote for SoFi debt consolidation loans

Fixed and variable interest rates

Rate discount of 0.25% after setting up autopay

Loan amounts of $5,000 to $100,000

Loan terms of three, five, and seven years

No origination fees or prepayment penalties

No minimum FICO score

Minimum annual income of $50,000

Unemployment protection that can temporarily pause payments after job loss

Late-fee forgiveness after three consecutive on-time payments

4. Payoff

Soft credit check for Payoff personal loan rate estimates

Loans designed to consolidate or refinance credit card balances and other debt

Fixed rates on debt consolidation loans

Loan amounts of $5,000 to $35,000

Loan terms of two, three, four, and five years

Minimum FICO score of 640

No minimum income

Origination fee of 2 to 5 percent, tied to the loan term

No application fees, late fees, or prepayment penalties

5. LendingClub

Peer-to-peer lending platform with flexible eligibility requirements for LendingClub personal loans

Soft credit check for rate estimates

Fixed rates

Loan amounts of $1,000 to $40,000

Loan terms of three and five years

Minimum FICO score of 600

No application fees or prepayment penalties

Origination fee of 1 to 6 percent

6. Earnest

Soft credit check for Earnest personal loan rate estimates

Fixed rates on personal loans

Loan amounts of $2,000 to $50,000

Loan terms of one, two, and three years

No origination fees, application fees, late payment fees, or prepayment penalties

Minimum FICO score of 660, with a flexible underwriting program

7. Avant

Accessible debt consolidation, with a minimum FICO score of just 580 for personal loans through Avant

Soft credit check for rate estimates

Fixed loan rates

Loan amounts of $2,000 to $35,000

Loan terms of two, three, four, and five years

No prepayment penalties

One-time administration fee of up to Up to 4.75% , upon loan disbursement

, upon loan disbursement May not be used for student debt

How to pick the best debt consolidation loan for you

As you search for the best debt consolidation loan, decide how you plan to use it. For example, you might try to accomplish one or more of the following objectives:

Pay off debt faster

Get a lower interest rate and make your debt less expensive

Lower your monthly payment

Combine your debt into one loan that’s simpler to track and manage

If you keep your end goal in mind, you can quickly home in on the loan features and terms that will help you achieve it. Here are a few questions to consider as you review various debt consolidation loans to find the right one for you.

How much debt do I need to consolidate?

Lenders have different rules for the amounts you can borrow to consolidate debt. Loan minimums usually range from $1,000 to $5,000, and maximums can be anywhere from $35,000 to $100,000.

If you know how big your debt consolidation loan needs to be to pay off your existing debt, you can narrow your search to lenders that offer loans of that size.

How quickly do you want to pay off this debt?

Another key factor to consider is your loan term, which is the length of time you’ll have to pay off this debt.

A shorter loan term will help you get out of debt faster and could save you interest. A longer term will stretch out repayment over a longer period, resulting in lower monthly payments.

Debt consolidation loan terms can range from one year up to seven years, and most lenders will state the loan lengths they offer. Use our personal loan calculator to see how different loan terms could affect your total costs and monthly payments. Always check to see if a lender offers the term you prefer.

What are the costs of each debt consolidation loan?

As you’re shopping, keep a close eye on costs — specifically, debt consolidation loan rates and fees. That way, you’ll avoid any surprising or unexpected fees.

It’s also important to keep a close eye on all costs to ensure you don’t end up with a debt consolidation loan that’s even more expensive than the debt it replaced.

Does the lender offer soft credit check rate estimates?

Checking advertised rates is a smart way to get an idea of the rate a lender will charge you. But to know for sure which debt consolidation loans offer the best deals, you’ll need to collect rate estimates.

Many debt consolidation lenders allow you to request a rate quote. You submit an initial request, and the lender uses it to perform a soft credit check that doesn’t affect your credit but allows the lender to generate a rate quote specific to you.

If you collect and compare offered APRs from multiple lenders, you’ll be able to find the best debt consolidation loans.

Can I meet this lender’s eligibility standards?

A rate check also can help you figure out whether you’re likely to qualify for a debt consolidation loan without incurring a hard credit check or completing a full application.

Most lenders also provide general guidelines about what kinds of applicants they accept. Pay attention to any credit score or income requirements.

Does this lender restrict loan use?

Most personal loans are flexible and have few, if any, restrictions on how you may use the funds. Many lenders even advertise debt consolidation as a smart use for a personal loan.

Still, be sure to double-check for any rules about consolidating debt with a particular lender. For instance, some financiers don’t allow you to use personal loans to pay off student loan debt. All the lenders highlighted in this list of the best consolidation loans allow borrowers to use loans to consolidate debt.

Should you consolidate your debt with a personal loan?

A debt consolidation loan can be a smart way to manage and pay off debt.

But to know for sure whether a debt consolidation loan will lead to the outcome you want, you’ll need to compare your options. Our credit card consolidation calculator can help you project whether (and how much) you could save by using a personal loan to pay off your credit cards.

You’ll probably need at least fair credit to qualify for a personal loan, and lenders reserve the best rates for borrowers with excellent credit. Check your credit score and reports before you start applying for personal loans and make sure you can qualify for the rates you’re hoping to get.

Consolidating debt with a personal loan can help you achieve a lower interest rate, decrease monthly payments, or pay off debt faster. If you have high-interest debt, such as credit card balances, but are keeping up with payments and maintaining good credit, you’re an ideal candidate for debt consolidation.

