6 Top Continuing Education Programs to Transform Your Career

Are you ready to advance your career — or start a new one entirely? Thanks to some of today’s top continuing education programs, it has never been easier to acquire marketable skills.

Many programs offer intensive professional training and connect you to a network of employers. Others simply allow you to learn about a subject you’re interested in.

And because many adult education classes are online, you can complete them wherever and whenever is convenient for you.

What to look for in continuing education programs

Top 6 continuing education programs

Are continuing education classes right for you?

Before spending your time and money, make sure a program is worth the investment. Learn what makes some continuing education programs stand out over others.

If you’re looking to improve your “hireability,” a program should provide high-quality training. It should offer a curriculum that meets industry standards and teaches marketable skills.

The syllabus should outline clear objectives and show how you’ll achieve them. Plus, some of the best programs provide a hiring guarantee to graduates, or at least have a track record of sending students into their preferred jobs.

Some schools offer full tuition reimbursement if you’re not hired within a period after graduating. Others publish employment success rates of their grads.

Before signing up for adult education classes, check out student outcomes and reviews. Take a look at a course’s pricing structure and location, as well. Some programs offer scholarships or refer you to low-interest personal loans.

Many continuing education classes are online, but a few academies have on-campus locations. Before committing to a program, consider your learning style, career goals and schedule availability. Make sure you understand exactly how much work and time you’ll need to put in to meet your goals — and maybe even find a better job.

Although there are boundless continuing education programs online and off, these six have tough-to-beat features and strong track records.

1. General Assembly

2. Springboard

3. Udemy

4. Thinkful

5. Flatiron School

6. We Can Code IT

1. General Assembly

Innovative training courses in a variety of fields, including coding, user experience, design, data, marketing, business and career development

Intensive bootcamp courses focused on digital and technology skills

Both online and in-person courses at 20 campuses worldwide

Part-time and full-time class offerings fit with your schedule

Courses are open to beginners with no previous experience in a field

92% of graduates who participated in the school’s career services program got full-time jobs within 180 days of graduation

Cost:

Prices at General Assembly range from $750 for part-time courses up to $15,950 for a full-time, immersive course

Financing options:

Need-based scholarships and tuition payment plans

Campus-based income-share agreement

No-interest student loans — to be repaid over 18 months — for some part-time students

Learn More

2. Springboard

Intensive training courses in data science, data analytics for business, coding and UX design

Expert professionals help develop curated curriculum for each course

Courses are entirely online

Weekly video calls with a mentor who works in the field

Most courses include the guarantee that you’ll get hired within six months of graduating or you’ll get 100% of your tuition refunded

Cost:

Data Analytics Bootcamp costs $6,600

Data Science Bootcamp costs $8,940

Lower-cost, self-paced workshops available

Financing options:

No financial aid opportunities

Learn More

3. Udemy

About 150,000 online courses from expert instructors

Courses are available in more than 65 different languages

You can learn marketable skills like coding, web design and Adobe Photoshop

You can take classes in areas of personal interest, such as Greek literature, pet care or makeup

Some skills-based courses promise that you will learn the skills to become a paid professional, but they don’t help with the job hunt or track graduate career outcomes

You’ll get a Udemy Certificate of Completion (but this is not recognized in the professional world since Udemy isn’t an accredited institution)

Anyone can create a course and become a Udemy instructor as long as they follow course guidelines

Udemy features technology education company RefactorU

Cost:

Offers some free courses

Most Udemy courses are well below $200

Learn More

4. Thinkful

Online coding bootcamp with one-on-one mentorship from a professional developer

Bootcamp courses and workshops in software engineering and data science and analytics, as well as product management, digital marketing and user experience design

Guarantee that you’ll get a job within 180 days or be granted a full tuition refund

84% to 86% job placement rate within six months of graduating engineering bootcamps

Job-seeking graduates report an average salary increase of $20,000

Thinkful acquired competitor bootcamp Bloc in 2018

Cost:

Full-time web development courses take five months and cost $16,000

Flexible data science course last for six months and cost $7,990

Financing options:

Flexible payment plans and $100 to $300 professional development scholarships (monthly) for self-identifying women and U.S. military members

Learn More

5. Flatiron School

Web development bootcamps online or in-person in eight locations, including New York City

93% of Flatiron students are employed within 180 days of graduation and report an average starting salary of $76,000

Career services and one-on-one meetings with career coach helps you prepare for job interviews and land a job

Cost:

15-week, in-person and full-time software engineering program costs $17,000

Online, self-paced data science program starts at $9,600

Financing options:

Income-share agreement lent directly by the school defers tuition charge until after graduation

The Flatiron School partners with Climb and Skills Fund to offer low-interest loans

Scholarships for students who belong to underrepresented groups in tech, including women and veterans

Learn More

6. We Can Code IT

Part-time and full-time coding bootcamp programs

Campuses in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio

Small group tutoring and one-on-one mentoring

Career services to help you prep for interviews and find a job

Cost:

Full programs cost $13,900

Financing options:

Offers low-interest student loans

Accepts GI Bill benefits for veterans

Tuition installment plans

Up to to $2,000 grants for low-income students and those who would bring diversity to the program

Learn More

Are continuing education classes right for you?

Many of these adult education classes are focused on the skills you need for a career in tech. These web development bootcamps teach you coding, design or data science.

None of these schools are accredited institutions, but most provide career services and coaching. Some are so confident you’ll get hired, they promise a money-back guarantee.

Most of these continuing education academies have at least one program open to beginners, so you always have a place to start. They offer flexible scheduling and financing options to meet your needs.

Once you’ve identified your goals, considered cost and figured out your financial aid, you can choose the academy that’s right for you. For the full list of our favorite continuing education programs, head to our continuing education marketplace.

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.

Prices listed were accurate as of June 4, 2020.

