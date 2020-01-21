Seeking the Best Coding Bootcamps? Here are 5 Great Options

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Are coding bootcamps worth it? And which are the best coding bootcamps to look at?

For that first question, part of the answer will depend on what job you’re shooting for. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median salary for a software engineer is $105,590 per year, with openings expected to grow an impressive 21% by 2028. But for computer programmers, the median pay is $84,280, with openings expected to shrink by 7% in the next eight years, as employers outsource some of these jobs overseas.

At the end of the day, what kind of jobs you can get with a coding bootcamp education will depend a lot on the school. Wherever you go, you’ll want to first check what kind of work (and salary) recent graduates are getting. Only once you’re satisfied with the likely outcome should you sign up for bootcamp.

But where can you find coding schools with successful grads? Here are some solid options to help you begin your search.

1. The FlatIron School

2. CodeSmith

3. Tech Elevator

4. FullStack Academy

5. Bloc

Plus, here’s some more information to keep in mind:

Are coding bootcamps worth it?

Paying for coding bootcamp

Deciding on coding bootcamps

Coding bootcamp reviews: Our picks

There are many bootcamps out there, but unfortunately not all of them are reputable.

To come up with this list of the good bootcamp choices, we looked at several factors. First, we only considered bootcamps that submitted Council on Integrity in Results Reporting documents detailing their graduation rates and employment rates. The Council is a non-profit organization that uses a common framework for documenting student outcomes.

We also looked for bootcamps where graduates at least earned a higher average starting salary than the national average for all U.S. jobs, which was $51,960 in 2018. And likewise, we considered whether a school offers a money-back guarantee (most do not), what its total program cost is, and what kind of financing options are available.

Note that the information below is provided by the schools, so make sure to do your homework by checking out a variety of coding bootcamp reviews for the schools you’re considering. With that said, here are some of the schools that we liked:

1. The FlatIron School

Employment rate: 93% for online and on-campus students

93% for online and on-campus students Starting salary: Average of $72,000 for online students; $76,000 for on-campus students

Average of $72,000 for online students; $76,000 for on-campus students Cost: $9,600 to $15,000 for online programs $17,000 for on-campus programs

Money-back guarantee: Yes

Locations

The FlatIron School, which is part of the WeWork company, has campuses in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Houston, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. It also recently opened a campus in London in the United Kingdom.

If you don’t live near one of the available campuses, the FlatIron School also offers online-learning options.

Curriculum

The FlatIron School offers several different courses. Courses range from 12 weeks to 24 weeks, but there are also self-paced options.

Software engineering: Students learn full-stack Javascript and Ruby. Upon completing the program, graduates can get jobs as web developers.

Students learn full-stack Javascript and Ruby. Upon completing the program, graduates can get jobs as web developers. UX/UI Design: In this course, students learn user experience, client management, and technical skills so graduates can begin careers as UX or UI designers.

In this course, students learn user experience, client management, and technical skills so graduates can begin careers as UX or UI designers. Data Science: In this course, students learn how to become data scientists.

In this course, students learn how to become data scientists. Cybersecurity Analytics: The Cybersecurity Analytics teaches students how to handle technology threats.

Financing options

The FlatIron School allows you to make upfront payments, or, if you’re an online-only student, you can make monthly installment payments.

The school offers financing through its partners, the Skills Fund and Climb. Through these lenders, you can take out a loan and repay it over 36 to 42 months. Both also allow you to borrow an extra $7,500 above the price of tuition cost, so as to cover the cost of living.

The FlatIron School also offers income share agreements. With this option, you defer your tuition until after you graduate and start earning at least $40,000 per year.

2. CodeSmith

Employment rate: 87% of students at the Los Angeles campus graduate on time

87% of students at the Los Angeles campus graduate on time Starting salary: Median starting salary is $117,500 for Los Angeles graduates

Median starting salary is $117,500 for Los Angeles graduates Cost: $18,800 for the full-time software engineering immersive on-campus program $12,500 for the part-time remote software engineering program

Money-back guarantee: No

Locations

CodeSmith operates two locations: Los Angeles and New York. Students also have the option of enrolling online in a part-time program.

Curriculum

Whether you’re a full-time student on-campus or a remote student, CodeSmith is focused on software engineering. You’ll develop skills in computer science, front-end development, back-end development and the latest technology. By the end of the program, you’ll have a portfolio of work to show potential employers.

The full-time program is immersive, with students spending at least 70 hours per week learning and practicing over the course of 12 weeks. The remote, part-time option is spread out over nine months.

Financing options

CodeSmith offers financing through two lenders, Climb and the Skills Fund. The school also has several scholarships in place for women, minorities and military veterans.

3. Tech Elevator

Employment rate: 94%

94% Starting salary: Graduates earn an average starting salary of $58,000

Graduates earn an average starting salary of $58,000 Cost: $15,500

$15,500 Money-back guarantee: No

Locations

Tech Elevator offers in-person bootcamps in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Unlike some of the other companies on this list, Tech Elevator does not offer a remote or online option.

Curriculum

The program lasts for 14 weeks, and you must make a full-time commitment. Depending on your bootcamp selection, you’ll learn either Java or .NET language. By the end of the program, you’ll be able to design web applications. The curriculum also covers HTML, CSS, JavaScript and SQL.

Financing options

With Tech Elevator, you can pay all at once or in installments. If you need financing help, the company partners with Sallie Mae and the Skills Fund to offer loans.

Tech Elevator is also an eligible training provider in select states under the Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act. In some cases, you may qualify for grants through the program.

4. FullStack Academy

Employment rate: 66.7% of students in the New York location are employed within 180 days of graduating

66.7% of students in the New York location are employed within 180 days of graduating Starting salary: Median salary for New York graduates is $90,000

Median salary for New York graduates is $90,000 Cost: New York location: $17,910 Chicago location: $15,910

Money-back guarantee: No

Locations

FullStack Academy operates campuses in New York and Chicago. There are currently no online learning options.

Curriculum

FullStack Academy has both a full-time and part-time bootcamp. The full-time version spans 13 weeks and is completely immersive. In the course, you’ll learn how to become a software engineer. You’ll develop skills in front-end and back-end development, as well as integrating databases into your applications.

The part-time option is only available in New York. It covers the same material as the full-time bootcamp, but it’s spread out over 28 weeks.

Financing options

Financing is available through Upstart and the Skills Fund. In addition to the tuition, you can also borrow money to cover your living expenses during the bootcamp.

5. Bloc

Employment rate: Designer Track: 96.3% are employed within 180 days of completion Web Developer Track: 83% are employed within 180 days of completion

Starting salary: Designer Track: Median salary is $67,500 Web Developer Track: Median salary is $60,000

Cost: Designer Track: $8,500 Web Developer Track: $7,500

Money-back guarantee: Yes

Locations

Unlike with the other bootcamps on this list, the programs at Bloc are entirely online. Bloc does not have an in-person campus to attend.

Curriculum

When you become a Bloc student, you have up to eight months to complete the program.

In the Designer Track, you’ll learn the design components of UI/UX, as well as other front-end development skills. With the Web Developer Track, you’ll learn full-stack JavaScript and computer science fundamentals.

Both tracks are entirely self-paced. If you need additional time to complete the curriculum, you can add months for an additional fee.

Financing options

Bloc offers financing through the Skills Fund. If you go this route, you can have up to five years to repay your loan. If you finish the program before the full eight months, you’ll get a pro-rated refund.

Bloc does offer a tuition reimbursement guarantee. If you don’t get a job within six months of completing your Bloc program, you can get your money back.

Are coding bootcamps worth it?

When deciding whether to attend a coding bootcamp, consider these benefits and drawbacks:

Pros

You can switch careers within just a few months: If you’ve always wanted to switch careers, you can get through a coding bootcamp within just a few months. That timeframe is a much smaller commitment than the years it would take to get a bachelor’s or master’s degree. You can increase your earning potential: If you’re stuck in a low-paying job, you may be able to earn significantly more money after completing a coding bootcamp. It costs less than a four-year degree: According to College Board, a single year at a public, four-year university will run you $9,410, on average. Go to a private school, and that number jumps to $32,410. That means a four-year degree could cost anywhere from $37,640 to $129,640.

Cons

You’ll need to be technology savvy to succeed: While some programs say they’re suitable for beginners, you’ll need to have some technology skills to succeed. You may have to leave your job: Most coding bootcamps are completely immersive, meaning you have to dedicate all of your time to the program. You’ll have to leave your job (or take leave), eliminating your income for that time. A bootcamp doesn’t replace a degree: While you can learn a great deal in a coding bootcamp, they don’t replace a computer science degree. A 2017 survey of tech recruiters and HR managers by jobs site Indeed found that 41% would prefer job applicants to have a four-year degree, so only attending a coding bootcamp could limit your employment options. Loans for bootcamps tend to be expensive: Coding bootcamps don’t qualify for most student loans. Instead, you’ll have to turn to lenders that offer loans just for coding bootcamps or personal loan lenders. These tend to have higher interest rates than you’d get with student loans, making them more costly, and the repayment terms also tend to be shorter.

If you decide that attending a coding bootcamp is right for you, make sure you do your research ahead of time. Even with the schools on this list, look for information on their costs, employment rates, career services departments, and their refund policies. As the demand for bootcamps grows, more and more companies are popping up — and not all of them are worth your time and money.

Paying for coding bootcamp

As noted above, coding bootcamps aren’t eligible for federal student loans or even most private student loans. If you need help paying for your education, consider these other options:

Specialty loans

While you won’t be able to get federal student loans, there are loans for bootcamps available. Lenders like Climb, the Skills Fund and Upstart offer loans specifically designed for coding bootcamps.

These three lenders work only with certain coding bootcamps, however, so double check with the lender to see if your selected school qualifies.

Income share agreements

Another option is income share agreements. Some schools allow you to defer tuition until after you graduate and get a job. Once you find work and are making a predetermined level of salary, you’ll use a set portion of your income to repay the money you received. Not all schools offer this option, but talk to the school’s admissions department to see if an income share agreement is available.

Personal loans

If you have good credit, you may be able to get a lower interest rate and longer repayment term with a personal loan, rather than a specialty school loan. Personal loans are unsecured, meaning you don’t have to use any property as collateral.

Deciding on coding bootcamp

Coding bootcamps can be a great way to learn a new skill and transition to a new career. However, not all programs are the same in terms of cost and quality, so do some research before submitting your application and deposit. Look at the schools’ Council on Integrity in Resulting Reporting submission and evaluate your own finances to decide which coding bootcamp is best for you.

Melanie Lockhert contributed to this report.

The information in this article is accurate as of the date of publishing.

