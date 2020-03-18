Easy access to your money, without high fees or confusing terms and conditions, is the most important feature a college checking account can offer.
When you’re new to banking, costly fees for account maintenance or overdrafts — meaning you’ve spent or withdrawn more money than you have available — can creep up on you. It may be worth finding a checking account that limits extra charges. Other criteria, such as ATM access and quality customer service, also matter.
Here is our list of the 10 best checking accounts for college students, based on the criteria we believe are most valuable to them.
How we chose the 10 best college checking accounts
To create this list, we looked at nationwide banks and credit unions that offer checking accounts to customers 18 and older. We didn’t restrict our choices to accounts geared specifically toward college students — in most cases, banking features that appeal to post-grad customers are useful for students, too.
We ranked our choices based on the number of criteria they met. Here are the top features we looked for when evaluating college checking accounts:
- No minimum opening balance
- No ongoing balance requirement
- No overdraft fees, or a default overdraft policy that automatically declines transactions you can’t afford
- Extensive, nationwide fee-free ATM network
- No loss of features or increase in fees when college ends
Our secondary criteria included:
- Easy-to-use online or mobile banking options
- Accessible customer service, ideally including an online chat function
- Free budgeting tools for customers
Some consumers might place a premium on in-person customer service or on a familiar brand name. But for college students, clarity and affordability in a checking account are paramount. We also expect that those new to banking and comfortable with technology may be more willing to bank primarily online or via a mobile app, which is why you’ll see several institutions on our list that don’t have a brick-and-mortar presence.
Note: All figures throughout these rankings are accurate as of Feb. 28, 2020
Best checking accounts for college students
1: Discover Cashback Debit
2: Capital One 360 Checking®
3: Axos Bank Rewards Checking
4: Chime Spending Account
5: Alliant Credit Union High-Rate Checking
6: Simple Checking
7: Ally Bank Interest Checking
8: USAA Classic Checking
9: PNC Bank Virtual Wallet Student
10: Chase College CheckingSM
Also: How to find the best college checking account for you
No. 1: Discover Cashback Debit
|Discover Cashback Debit
|Minimum opening balance
|$0
|Minimum balance requirement
|$0
|Monthly fee
|$0
|APY
|None; 1% cash back on up to $3,000 in debit card purchases monthly
|ATM access
|Access to more than 60,000 fee-free ATMs; Discover doesn’t charge ATM fees; ATM operators might charge fees, which Discover doesn’t refund
Discover’s Cashback Debit checking account offers two especially beneficial features for students: cash back on purchases and no overdraft fees.
While Discover’s checking account doesn’t earn interest, cash back is a worthwhile replacement. Students can enjoy the benefits of cash back without having to get a credit card, which can be hard for them to qualify for without a cosigner or independent income — and which can tempt some students into debt.
Discover’s overdraft policy is also student friendly. It charges no overdraft fees, though you can opt for free overdraft coverage from a linked Discover savings account if you don’t want charges to get declined.
No. 2: Capital One 360 Checking
|Capital One 360 Checking
|Minimum opening balance
|$0
|Minimum balance requirement
|$0
|Monthly fee
|$0
|APY
|● $0 to $49,999.99: 0.20%
● $50,000 to $99,999.99: 0.20%
● $100,000 or more: 0.20%
|ATM access
|Access to 39,000 Capital One and fee-free Allpoint ATMs
Capital One 360 Checking combines the established name of a national bank with many of the features of our favorite online-only banks. Besides its lack of account fees, it offers a higher APY on all balance tiers than other major retail banks, according to research from ValuePenguin, which, like Student Loan Hero, is owned by LendingTree. Plus, you can bank in person at a Capital One location if there’s one in your hometown or college town.
Its overdraft policies really make it stand out, though. Capital One 360 makes it easy to choose an overdraft option that will limit charges. We recommend that students go with Auto-Decline, which will reject transactions that would overdraw your account. You can also have Capital One fund overdrawn transactions from a linked 360 savings account for free.
No. 3: Axos Bank Rewards Checking
|Axos Bank Rewards Checking
|Minimum opening balance
|$50
|Minimum balance requirement
|$0
|Monthly fee
|$0
|APY
|Up to 1.25% if you meet certain requirements
|ATM access
|Unlimited reimbursements on domestic ATM fees
Axos is an online-only bank that charges the lowest fees of the accounts we examined. While it does require $50 to open an account, Axos’ lack of any overdraft, ATM or maintenance fees can give college students peace of mind.
Students can receive many of the same benefits from Axos Bank’s Essential Checking account, which doesn’t earn interest. But its Rewards Checking account is worth looking into because it offers the chance to earn up to 1.25% APY. In other words, you can earn 0.4166% APY for receiving monthly direct deposits of $1,000 or more, another 0.4166% APY for using your debit card 10 times a month on purchases of $3 or more and an additional 0.4166% APY if you use your debit card five more times.
You may not qualify for the top-tier APY now, but choosing Axos gets you access to competitive interest rates in the future.
No. 4: Chime Spending Account
|Chime Spending Account
|Minimum opening balance
|$0
|Minimum balance requirement
|$0
|Monthly fee
|$0
|APY
|None
|ATM access
|Access to 38,000+ fee-free ATMs and an additional 30,000+ affiliated locations to get cash back; $2.50 out-of-network ATM fee
Chime, like Axos Bank, is an online bank with a simple fee structure: It doesn’t have many. The only one to keep an eye on is Chime’s $2.50 out-of-network ATM fee, which you can avoid by searching for one of its thousands of in-network ATMs.
Chime also doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees, which makes using your debit card a good option for those traveling or studying abroad. While Chime offers a good starter checking account, you may want to upgrade to an account that earns interest if you start earning money in school or after.
No. 5: Alliant Credit Union High-Rate Checking
|Alliant Credit Union High-Rate Checking
|Minimum opening balance
|$0
|Minimum balance requirement
|$0
|Monthly fee
|$0
|APY
|0.45%
|ATM access
|Access to 80,000+ fee-free ATMs; Alliant doesn’t charge ATM fees; up to $20 a month in rebates for other institutions’ ATM fees
Alliant Credit Union is a national, nonprofit, member-owned financial institution that offers a checking account with rock-bottom fees. It’s one of our top choices because college students won’t have to worry about accruing maintenance or ATM fees during school or after. It also gives them the opportunity to earn solid interest rates on their account balances.
Like other credit unions, Alliant requires you to become a member to open an account, but it offers lots of ways to do so. You can qualify based on your employer, the community in which you live, organizations of which you’re a member or by joining Alliant’s partner charity (Alliant will donate the $5 fee on your behalf).
To access Alliant’s higher-than-average interest rates, you must choose to get electronic statements instead of paper statements and receive at least one electronic deposit a month. That can include direct deposits from an employer or ATM deposits, which makes this benefit accessible to college students who may not yet receive consistent direct deposits from work.
Alliant doesn’t offer a service that automatically declines charges or withdrawals against your checking account if you don’t have enough money to cover them. That’s one of the best options for students because it helps you avoid confusing overdraft fees. But as long as you set up a linked Alliant savings account, it will transfer funds to your checking account to cover the item at no cost.
No. 6: Simple Checking
|Simple Checking
|Minimum opening balance
|$0
|Minimum balance requirement
|$0
|Monthly fee
|$0
|APY
|None; 1.75% APY available if you open a Simple Protected Goals account and transfer funds from a Simple Checking account
|ATM access
|Access to 55,000+ fee-free ATMs; Simple will not refund out-of-network ATM fees
Simple is an online bank with long-term potential for college students. It charges minimal fees and provides the opportunity to earn solid interest rates.
If you open a Simple Protected Goals account after you’ve funded a Simple Checking account, you could get a 1.75% APY.
Even if you only use Simple’s checking account in the meantime, you won’t have to worry about overdraft fees, and you’ll get access to free in-app budgeting tools, too.
No. 7: Ally Bank Interest Checking
|Ally Bank Interest Checking
|Minimum opening balance
|$0
|Minimum balance requirement
|$0
|Monthly fee
|$0
|APY
|0.10% on daily balances less than $15,000; 0.50% on daily balances of at least $15,000
|ATM access
|Access to 55,000+ fee-free ATMs; up to $10 in refunds per month on out-of-network ATM fees
Ally Bank’s limited fees make it a strong option for college students, and so does the opportunity to earn a higher APY when you reach a larger balance tier in the future.
The one tricky fee Ally Bank does charge — $25 for overdrafts — is easy to avoid. First, you’ll pay a single $25 fee per day when you overdraw your account, and it’ll be waived if you make only one ATM withdrawal or debit card payment your account can’t cover. You also won’t be charged multiple fees if you make a few purchases before realizing what happened. Finally, similar to what other banks offer, you can link an Ally Bank savings account to cover overdrafts, which won’t incur a fee.
No. 8: USAA Classic Checking
|USAA Classic Checking
|Minimum opening balance
|$0 for new military recruits; otherwise, $25
|Minimum balance requirement
|$0
|Monthly fee
|$0
|APY
|0.01% on balances of $1,000 or more
|ATM access
|First 10 withdrawals free at any ATM; $2 fee thereafter, except at USAA-affiliated ATMs, which are free to use; up to $15 refund on other institutions’ ATM fees per month
USAA is unique in that it has specific membership requirements: You must be a military service member or an eligible family member to open an account. But if you qualify, joining USAA gets you access to banking products with low fees, including USAA’s Classic Checking account. USAA offers lots of other financial products that may prove useful in college and beyond, including insurance, loans and retirement accounts.
As a Classic Checking customer, you’ll have to make sure you stay within the ATM withdrawal limits to avoid fees. But overdraft fees are easier to steer clear of. Charges you can’t cover will be declined unless you opt in to overdraft protection, which is available at no cost if you link a USAA checking or savings account. Some overdrafts — from a check, for instance — can lead to a $29 fee, though.
No. 9: PNC Bank Virtual Wallet Student
|PNC Bank Virtual Wallet Student
|Minimum opening balance
|$0 if opened online; otherwise, $25
|Minimum balance requirement
|$0 for 6 years from account opening
|Monthly fee
|$0 for 6 years from account opening
|APY
|Up to 0.05% if you meet certain requirements
|ATM access
|No fees at PNC Bank ATMs; $3 fee at domestic non-PNC Bank ATMs; $5 fee at international non-PNC Bank ATMs; up to $5 in other institutions’ ATM fees reimbursed per statement period
One of the only student-oriented accounts on the list, PNC Virtual Wallet Student gives students access to three accounts. You’ll receive a checking account that doesn’t earn interest, an additional interest-bearing checking account and a savings account that can earn you up to 0.01% APY (but only if you meet certain specific requirements).
Virtual Wallet Student has a complex schedule of fees that can be hard to decipher, but it’s worth considering if you live or go to school in an area served by PNC ATMs. From six years of the account opening, students won’t pay standard account fees, and you’ll only be charged for overdrafts by check or automatic bill payments, not ATM withdrawals or a single debit card transaction. PNC Bank will also refund your first overdraft fee.
No. 10: Chase College Checking
|Chase College Checking
|Minimum opening balance
|$0
|Minimum balance requirement
|$0 for up to 5 years while in school
|Monthly fee
|$0 for up to 5 years while in school
|APY
|None
|ATM access
|Access to 16,000 Chase ATMs and nearly 5,000 branches; $2.50 fee at out-of-network ATMs
For college students ages 17 to 24 who live in an area served by Chase, the bank’s College Checking account provides some useful benefits. You won’t pay maintenance fees while in school, and you can avoid them after graduation by getting monthly direct deposits or maintaining a balance of $5,000.
Out-of-network ATM fees are $2.50, though, and overdrafts are pricey: They’re $34 each, and you could pay an overdraft fee on up to three transactions a day. But if you’re willing to watch out for fees on this account, you’ll get a $100 sign-up bonus if you make 10 eligible transactions within 60 days of opening the account.
How to find the best college checking account for you
Every student will have different priorities when searching for a checking account. For instance, if you’re extra conscientious about watching your balance, overdraft fees might not be a concern for you. Or perhaps you live or go to school in an area dominated by a major retail banking chain and you don’t foresee needing to bank elsewhere.
But make sure to understand every fee your potential bank will charge and how they could affect you when you’re no longer a student. Finding your best checking account can be time-consuming, but it’s worth doing thoroughly to make sure you pick a bank you’ll love.
Miranda Marquit contributed to this report.
