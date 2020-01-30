Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

The ideal student bank account has low fees, top-notch customer service and a sweet sign-up bonus.

College students often look for specific perks, such as a user-friendly mobile app or the ability to bank easily in both their college town and hometown.

It can be a drag to switch banks, so choosing one that will serve you freshman year and beyond should be a consideration. Here are our picks for the top 10 best banks for college students. (Scroll to the bottom to see the criteria we used.)

10 best banks for college students

Here is our alphabetical list of the 10 best banks for college students:

Ally Bank

Axos Bank

Bank of America

Capital One 360

Chase Bank

Discover Bank

PNC Bank

Simple

TD Bank

USAA

Ally Bank (Interest Checking and Online Savings)

No minimum opening deposit

No monthly maintenance fees

Maximum overdraft fee of $25 a day

Up to $10 in out-of-network ATM fee reimbursements per statement cycle (Interest Checking)

Ally Bank doesn’t offer a student-specific checking or savings account, but its Interest Checking and Online Savings accounts are both smart choices for college students.

Since it’s an online bank, you’ll have to be comfortable working with a company that doesn’t have physical locations. But through its Interest Checking account, you’ll have access to more than 55,000 ATMs worldwide through the Allpoint network. If you do use an ATM outside the network and incur a fee, Ally Bank will reimburse you up to $10 per statement cycle.

Ally Bank also charges no maintenance fees and a maximum of $25 a day on overdrafts, compared to banks that may charge a fee every time you try to make a transaction.

Axos Bank (Rewards Checking)

$50 minimum opening deposit

No monthly maintenance or overdraft fees

Competitive interest rates if you meet certain conditions

Unlimited ATM fee reimbursements in the U.S.

Axos Bank is an online bank previously known as Bank of Internet USA. It offers a Rewards Checking account with some of the lowest fees around. College students will benefit from its ATM fee reimbursements and lack of overdraft fees.

You have the opportunity to earn higher-than-average interest rates on money you keep in the account if:

You receive direct deposits of $1,000 or more each month

You use your debit card at least 10 times

You use your debit card an additional 5 times

You won’t have access to in-person support at bank branches, though.

Bank of America (Advantage SafeBalance and Advantage Plus)

$25 (Advantage SafeBalance) or $100 (Advantage Plus) minimum opening deposit

No overdraft fees (Advantage SafeBalance) as transactions are declined for insufficient balances

No monthly maintenance fees for enrolled students younger than 24

Access to a wide network of branches for in-person customer service

If being able to get help at a physical bank is important to you, opting for a retail bank with lots of locations may be your best bet. Bank of America has more than 4,400 branches and 16,000 ATMs across the U.S. But for that convenience, you’ll generally pay higher fees than what online-only banks offer. Bank of America offers a few ways to avoid them as long as you closely read your schedule of fees.

You’ll pay an ATM fee of at least $2.50 at non-Bank of America ATMs. The bank’s Advantage SafeBalance and Advantage Plus checking accounts both waive monthly maintenance fees for enrolled college students younger than 24. You’ll lose that perk when you turn 25, but you can avoid maintenance fees by meeting certain conditions, such as receiving qualifying direct deposits.

The Advantage SafeBalance checking account doesn’t offer overdraft services — transactions will be automatically declined if you don’t have the funds to cover them — or access to paper checks. The Advantage Plus checking account offers overdraft protection, if you opt in for the service. Overdrafts carry a $35 fee, which can be charged up to four times a day.

Capital One 360 (360 Checking and 360 Performance Savings)

No minimum opening deposit

No monthly maintenance fees

Free withdrawals at Capital One locations and Allpoint ATMs (360 Checking)

Overdraft fee of $35 on each transaction over $5.01; only assessed if you enroll in overdraft protection (360 Checking)

Another online option open to students and non-students, Capital One offers 360 Checking and 360 Performance Savings accounts with limited fees.

The Capital One 360 Checking account provides multiple overdraft options, including the ability to automatically decline all transactions you don’t have enough account funds to cover. That means avoiding overdraft fees altogether.

This is a solid online bank to use throughout college and after, since its features make it a competitive option for ongoing banking.

Chase Bank (College Checking)

$100 sign-up bonus for new customers with qualifying activities

No monthly maintenance fees for enrolled college students

No monthly maintenance fee on a linked Chase Savings account when used for overdraft protection

Access to physical branches for in-person customer service

Chase Bank has 16,000 ATMs and almost 5,000 branches, which are useful if you value being able to speak directly with a banker. Its College Checking account waives monthly maintenance fees for college students ages 17 to 24 for up to five years while in college. It also rewards you with a $100 sign-up bonus if you’re a new Chase customer and you make 10 qualifying transactions within 60 days of opening the account.

Make sure to keep an eye on other fees, though. Overdrafts carry a $34 fee, which Chase can charge you up to three times a day on items above $5. That makes it worthwhile to sign up for a linked Chase Savings account, which you can use as a backup to cover overdrafts. Banks that automatically decline charges you can’t afford are generally a better bet for college students since that also means avoiding overdraft fees.

After five years in college or when you’re no longer a student, you can avoid maintenance fees by getting direct deposits posted to the account or keeping a daily balance of at least $5,000.

Discover Bank (Cashback Debit)

No minimum opening deposit

No monthly maintenance fees

1% cash back on up to $3,000 in debit card purchases each month

No Discover Bank fees on out-of-network ATMs

Discover Bank’s Cashback Debit online checking account will credit you up to $360 a year in cash back for using your debit card. That’s money you can transfer to savings or can give you peace of mind if you’re worried about an overdraft. It’s a unique feature in a checking account — most cashback cards are credit cards, which can be tough to qualify for as a college student with little credit history.

Students will appreciate Discover Bank’s lack of fees, too. You’ll get access to more than 60,000 in-network ATMs, and Discover Bank won’t charge you if you use an out-of-network kiosk. The ATM operator could charge you a fee, but you’ll still save with Discover Bank’s policy.

PNC Bank (Virtual Wallet Student)

No minimum opening deposit if you open an account online

No monthly maintenance fees for the first six years

Two ATM fee reimbursements a month; up to $5 in other banks’ ATM surcharges reimbursed per month

Additional interest-bearing checking account and savings account automatically bundled with primary checking account

PNC Bank’s Virtual Wallet Student offers college students three bank accounts: two checking accounts, one of which earns interest, and a savings account that earns interest, too.

PNC’s student accounts have a few features that make it stand out from other big-bank competitors: It reimburses two of its own non-PNC ATM fees per month, and it will also cover other ATMs’ surcharges of up to $5 a month.

But PNC’s out-of-network ATM fees are a costly $3, compared with $2.50 at Bank of America and Chase. Its overdraft fees are $36, which are also steep, but PNC will refund your first overdraft fee.

Simple (Online Checking and Protected Goals)

No monthly maintenance fees

No fees on out-of-network ATMs

Competitive interest rates (Protected Goals)

Mobile-oriented account interface and budgeting tools

If you’re comfortable with an online- and mobile-only bank, Simple could be a good choice. Its fees are minimal and easy to understand: It doesn’t charge any monthly maintenance fees or overdraft fees (it will typically decline transactions your account won’t cover).

You’ll have access to the Allpoint network of ATMs, and if you use one that’s out of network, Simple won’t charge you a fee (though the ATM operator could, and those fees won’t be reimbursed). Simple provides in-app budgeting tools, which can give you a useful overview of your spending habits, and a checking account (Protected Goals) with competitive interest rates.

If you need to deposit cash, you can fill out a money order or transfer money from another account to Simple. You can also deposit checks and set up direct deposits in the account just like you can at other banks.

TD Bank (Convenience Checking)

No minimum opening deposit

No monthly maintenance fees for students younger than 24

No monthly maintenance fees on a linked Simple Savings account if younger than 24

Overdraft protection transfer fees waived for students younger than 24

If you’re looking for access to TD Bank’s network of branches and ATMs on the East Coast, you might consider opening a Convenience Checking account for students.

You won’t pay maintenance fees while you’re a student younger than 24 for the first five years, after which you can avoid fees by keeping at least $100 in the account each day.

You will pay a fee of $3 for using a non-TD Bank ATM, plus any fees the ATM owner charges, so this is a better bet if both your home and school are in TD Bank’s service area. You’ll also need to be extra wary of overdrafts, which come with a $35 fee and can be charged up to five times a day. Up to age 24 on this account that doubles as Student Checking, you won’t pay an additional overdraft transfer fee of $3.

USAA (Classic Checking or Cashback Rewards Checking)

No monthly maintenance fees

No fees on first 10 ATM withdrawals at non-USAA ATMs

Cash back on debit card purchases (Cashback Rewards Checking)

Up to $15 in other banks’ ATM fees reimbursed each month (Classic Checking)

USAA provides financial products to service members and eligible family members. You can join if you are currently serving in the:

Air Force

Army

Coast Guard

Marines

Navy

National Guard

Reserves

Veterans, cadets and midshipmen are also eligible. If you’re eligible, the Classic Checking and Cashback Rewards Checking accounts come with low fees. USAA has fewer financial centers than the bigger banks, but you’ll get access to 10 fee-free ATM withdrawals a month at Allpoint, PNC Bank and MoneyPass ATMs.

Both accounts require a minimum opening balance of $25, or $0 if you’re a new military recruit. You can earn interest if your Classic Checking account’s daily balance is $1,000 or more. Cashback Rewards Checking accounts don’t earn interest, but they offer 10 cents in cash back on every debit card purchase.

To get overdraft protection, you’ll have to opt in. There typically are no overdraft transfer fees and no additional fees if you link your checking account to another USAA checking or savings account. USAA will also automatically decline debit card transactions and ATM withdrawals if you don’t have sufficient funds to cover. Some overdrafts — as a result of a payment by check, for instance — may incur a $29 overdraft fee.

Credit unions and other alternatives

It’s worthwhile to consider local or national credit unions as alternatives to traditional or online banks. Since a primary goal of credit unions is to support and invest in their communities, they typically offer members financial products with limited fees.

When you open a checking or savings account, you could also gain access to other financial products. Some credit unions also offer private student loans and personal loans, potentially with lower interest rates than what you’d find at traditional banks.

You may need to meet certain requirements to join a credit union, such as living or working in a particular place or making a donation to a partner nonprofit. You may prefer to use a checking account linked to a parent or guardian while in college. You can include the person as a co-account owner if that’s a priority for you.

What college students should look for in a bank

Examine all the fees you may be charged now and after you graduate

Explore what type of account yours might transition to once you’re not a student or don’t meet the requirements, and whether it’s likely to be a good fit for you

Take stock of your lifestyle and how easy it is to withdraw fee-free money or deposit cash from your account

Once you’ve decided on a bank, it’s time to focus on building your credit, which will put you on a strong footing when it’s time to rent an apartment, buy a car or get a credit card. That could mean joining a parent’s credit card account as an authorized user or using a secured credit card that requires a deposit to open the account.

Banking is just one part of your financial life. After you’ve worked hard to pick one that works for you, you’ll gain confidence to explore other aspects of your finances.

Methodology

Our primary criteria:

No or low minimum opening deposits

No account maintenance fees, or easy ways to avoid them

Wide ATM network

Low likelihood of incurring overdraft fees, ideally by declining charges that would lead to an overdraft

Easy-to-use mobile and online banking options

Our secondary criteria:

Customer satisfaction

Reimbursement for — or no charges on — out-of-network ATM fees

Competitive interest rates on checking and linked savings accounts

Availability of in-person support at bank branches

Access to “nice-to-have” features, such as budgeting tools and cash back

Student Loan Hero didn’t assign a number valuation, but we chose banks by balancing the relative importance of our criteria.

For instance, national retail banks lack the competitive maintenance, overdraft and ATM fees that an online-only bank can offer. But those new to banking may value a name they know and potentially trust, and they may want to speak to a banker in person occasionally.

The information in this article is accurate as of the date of publishing. For up-to-date information, please visit the Bank’s website.

Elyssa Kirkham contributed to this report.

