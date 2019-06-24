Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) unveiled a major student loan policy position Monday, adding “Debt Forgiveness for All” to his already-announced College for All Act proposal.

The 2020 presidential candidate announced his intention to cancel America’s $1.56 trillion federal and private student loan debt, calling it a “revolutionary proposal.”

“In a generation hard hit by the Wall Street crash of 2008, it forgives all student debt and ends the absurdity of sentencing an entire generation to a lifetime of debt for the ‘crime’ of getting a college education,” Sanders’ prepared remarks said.

Sanders made the announcement with several other lawmakers, including Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) who planned to introduce similar legislation in the House that would eliminate all U.S. student debt.

Student debt has become a major issue in the race for the Democratic Party nomination for president, with rival candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) unveiling a debt relief plan in April. Warren’s proposal offers $640 billion of loan cancellations, doled out to borrowers based on their household income. She estimated that 3 of every 4 borrowers would zero their balance through her program, and that more than 95% would receive at least partial repayment assistance.

Sanders’ proposal goes one big step further, promising loan forgiveness to every borrower — without considering each borrower’s capacity to repay their debt. A dentist repaying a six-figure debt on a six-figure salary, for example, would stand to benefit in the same way as a dental hygienist, assistant and secretary working in the same office.

The Associated Press reported that Sanders’ plan would save the average borrower about $3,000 per year. It wasn’t immediately clear whether refinanced student loans would also be included.

Sanders planned to pay for his policy proposal with a tax on stock and bond transactions that he said would gather as much as $2 trillion in a decade. Warren, for her part, has said her plan would be financed via a tax on 2% annual tax on wealth surpassing $50 million.

The other aspects of Sanders “College for All” legislation remain in place. He espouses a tuition- and fee-free experience for current and future college students. As with his new forgiveness plans, College for All awards would be given regardless of whether the student’s family could reasonably expect to cover costs.

During the announcement on Monday, Sanders declined to compare his plan with Warren’s. He was asked why his plan helps all borrowers and families, not just those hailing from the lower or middle classes.

“I happen … to believe in universality,” Sanders said. “And that means if [President] Donald Trump wants to send his grandchildren to a public school [for free], he has the right to do that … We are saying today that public colleges and universities should be tuition-free and debt-free for all Americans.”

