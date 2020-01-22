You know you need to save money. At the same time, you may wonder, are savings accounts worth it? After all, the interest these accounts generate is likely less than what you’re paying on your debts, including student loans.
It’s true that sticking your money in a savings account may not offer the highest financial rewards, but it can definitely have a place in your overall plan. If you’re wondering, “Should I open a savings account?” here are some advantages and disadvantages to consider.
Benefits of a savings account
Disadvantages of a savings account
So is a savings account worth it?
Savings accounts allow you to easily set money aside for a variety of purposes. There are plenty of benefits to a savings account, including the following:
- Easy to open: Go to the bank or credit union where you already have a checking account, and you can open a savings account fairly easily. You can also open an online savings account easily.
- Liquid: Savings accounts deal in cash, which means you don’t have to worry about selling investments or making other complicated moves to access your money.
- Accessible: Money in a savings account is very accessible. You can just use your ATM card or go to the bank to make a withdrawal. You can also transfer money quickly and easily online, or by using a mobile app. Keep in mind, though, that when transferring money from an online savings account with no ATM network to another account, it may take a few days to settle.
- Protected: One big benefit of a savings account is that your money is protected. If you put it in a bank with FDIC insurance or a credit union with NCUA insurance, your money is protected from failures (up to the legal limit) so you don’t have to worry about a big loss.
Don’t forget you can set up automatic transfers to easily move money from your checking account into your savings account. This is a good way to save without even thinking about it.
Disadvantages of a savings account
While there are real benefits to having a savings account, there are some downsides as well.
- Low interest: Getting a low return on your money is a key disadvantage of a savings account. And the cost of relying on a savings account for your long-term financial benefit can be higher than you think. “At least you aren’t losing money when it’s in the bank,” some might argue. Unfortunately, keeping your money in a savings account can indeed result in lost money, if the interest rate does not even keep up with inflation. That said, you may get better interest rates at credit unions than at traditional banks, and there are money market and high-yield online savings accounts that will often offer an even higher interest rate. For example, you might get less than 1% APY from your savings account at a traditional bank, while an online account might offer 2% APY. However, you must keep in mind that these are variable rates, and they can change quickly and frequently. So you might open an online savings account at a 2% APY but six months later that rate may be much lower for reasons including a cut in the federal funds rate. Still, overall, if you want to earn the most interest possible on your deposits, you should go with a money market or high-yield account over a traditional one.
- Fees: Some financial institutions have minimum balance requirements for savings accounts, and you may be charged a fee if your balance falls below this amount. Shop around for banks that do not have minimum balance requirements so you can avoid spending to maintain a savings account. Be sure you understand any and all fees that may be associated with any account before signing up, and how they might be avoided.
- Six withdrawal maximum: Federal Regulation D mandates certain types of telephone and electronic withdrawals, including transfers from savings accounts up to 6 per statement cycle. This includes withdrawals made online or by phone, rather than in person at a bank or at an ATM. If you exceed this limit, you may be charged a fee from the bank or credit union, or even ultimately have your account closed. So be sure to keep tabs on your withdrawals so you never exceed the limit. This is particularly key if you have an online-only account that doesn’t have an ATM network or any physical locations.
- Losing out on higher rewards: If you keep too much money in a savings account, you may be missing out on other, higher-risk but higher-reward ways to make money, including investing in the stock market. There are a number of tools available that can help you invest and see higher potential earnings. However, of course, with assets such as stocks, there is a much higher potential for serious loss if there is a downturn in the market. If you want to keep money on hand for emergencies, or if you know you’ll need the cash in the short term, it will be far less risky to keep it in a savings account. Other investments also have lower liquidity and a more complicated process of obtaining your money. You can’t simply withdraw from an ATM when you need to sell a stock, for example. You’ll also need to consider potentially paying a capital gains tax, or selling your stock for lower than what you bought it for.
From purely a yield standpoint, it might appear savings accounts aren’t worth it, especially if you are paying back debts that have higher interest rates, such as student loans.
However, the benefits of a savings account aren’t in how much you earn. Instead, you’ll want to consider the purpose of your account, and the liquidity and access you have.
When it comes to your emergency fund, a savings account is likely the best choice. After all, the whole point of an emergency fund is being able to quickly access the money when you need it. Some experts recommend having at least six months of living expenses in a savings account just in case, but even having a few thousand dollars in the account can help in a pinch.
You might also consider a certificate of deposit (CD), which you can get at banks and credit unions and which may provide a slightly higher yield than your savings account. Many CDs, however, feature early withdrawal penalties, which makes them less liquid than the typical bank account. There are some no-penalty CDS available at some banks, however, so this may be an option worth exploring.
While you might not want to put all your savings in a low-yield cash account, savings accounts can have their place in your broad financial plan, which may also include investment and retirement accounts.
You can go to the Student Loan Hero bank account marketplace to look for our list of banks with lower fees. Additionally, Student Loan Hero’s parent company, LendingTree, offers their guide to savings accounts with the best rates.
Rebecca Stropoli contributed to this report.
