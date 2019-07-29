The Beginner’s Guide to Paying Off Student Loans

Refinancing with Earnest
This report was originally published on June 2, 2015.
Graduation is an exciting time. But for many graduates, this exhilarating period also embodies the start of “real adult life,” and a big part of that means paying off student loans.
Most student loan providers offer a six-month grace period before you have to start paying off your student loans. Yet, that time comes rapidly and once the bill arrives, it can be confusing.
After I graduated with my bachelor’s degree, I milked the grace period, pretending I wasn’t actually in debt while trying to get my life together.
When the first bill arrived, I wasn’t sure who my lender was, how much I actually owed and what my repayment terms were. I was in for a surprise when I realized my original loan balance of $18,000 had ballooned to $23,000 by the time I graduated. Somehow I had blocked the reality of interest from my mind, too.
If you’re a new graduate or you’re just looking for the basics on repaying student loans, here’s your go-to guide to pay off student loans, so that you can be better informed than I was.
- Figure out the who, what, when and where of paying off student loans
- Understand your repayment options
- Choose the best repayment option for you
- Important (and not obvious) things you should know
- The bottom line
Figure out the who, what, when and where of paying off student loans
When you are just getting started, you’ll want to know the who, what, when and where of paying off student loans.
Who do you owe?
This step may sound obvious, but it can be a bit confusing as your student loan lender isn’t necessarily your student loan servicer. For example, my undergraduate loans were provided by the Department of Education but were serviced by companies called ACS, Brazos and Nelnet.
Not sure where to start? Your first step is to go to the National Student Loan Data System (NSLDS) to see who is your loan servicer — i.e., who you will be paying. Think of loan servicers as third parties that are managing your payments.
It’s crucial to know who your student loan servicer is so you can actually begin to pay back your student loans and keep in communication with the company, especially if you are struggling to make payments.
What do you owe?
As I mentioned, I thought I owed around $18,000 and didn’t even think about interest charges. It wasn’t until I saw the final number in black ink that it hit me. It can be shocking to find out how much you actually owe. And if you’re like me, your parents helped you along, and you just signed on the dotted line and set it and forget it.
To truly understand what you owe, you need to know:
- How much you owe
- How many loans you have
- What the interest rates are on the loans
Once you know who your loan servicer is, log into its website to get a clearer picture of what you owe. Each loan servicer is different, but you should be able to easily access your account to find out your loan information, including total balances and interest rates.
Student Loan Hero’s parent company, LendingTree, also offers the My LendingTree platform, which makes it easy to access all of your student loan data in one place. Not only can you see exactly how much you owe, you can also see your repayment options and get actionable tips on paying off student loans faster.
The one piece of information you will need to find out what you owe on one of the Federal Student Aid (FSA) websites is an FSA ID. In the past, you would have a Federal Student Aid PIN to access the information, but as a security update, the Department of Education is now using the FSA ID. To get started, sign up here for an FSA ID or read more about the FSA ID if you need help.
When do you make payments?
After you have verified your loan servicer and gathered all relevant information on your loans, it’s time to figure out when you make payments. As a recent graduate, you are likely entitled to a six-month grace period.
When you log into your loan servicer’s website, there should be information on when you need to make a payment. One way to make sure you stay on top of payments is by setting up calendar reminders a few days before payments are actually due.
Where do you make payments?
Typically, you can make a payment within the user portal of your loan servicer’s website. You’ll need to sync your bank account to make payments. You could also go old school and mail a check, but for easy access, you can make online payments.
Understand your repayment options
When you graduate, you are automatically enrolled in the standard repayment plan for your federal student loans. This is a payment plan of fixed monthly payments over the course of 10 years. This means you will make equal payments for 10 years until your debt is gone.
If you are carrying six-figure debt, the monthly payments under the standard repayment plan could likely be four figures and difficult to handle. Using something like the extended repayment plan or Income-Based Repayment plan might be a better option. Here is a rundown of repayment options for federal loans:
- Standard repayment plan: This is the standard default plan for most student loans and gives borrowers 10 years to pay back their debt. This option has a shorter time frame than most of the other options, meaning you will pay less interest over time. If you can afford it, make more than the minimum payments to really save on interest and get out of debt faster.
- Extended repayment plan: Borrowers with more than $30,000 in debt can extend their repayment to up to 25 years. The payments under this plan can either be standard (equal monthly payments) or graduated (increasing over time). This plan is ideal for people who have lots of debt and cannot financially manage the 10-year standard repayment plan.
- Graduated repayment plan: This plan can be useful for borrowers who expect their income to continue growing over time. One caveat: Because of smaller payments early on, you’ll be paying less of your student loan balance in the beginning. This means more interest will accumulate over time on this plan than with a standard repayment plan. Monthly payments start out low and increase every two years over a 10-year repayment period.
- Income-Based Repayment (IBR) plan: For borrowers who are experiencing financial hardship or having lower incomes, IBR might be a good fit. These plans are designed so that your minimum monthly payments are capped at 15% of your discretionary monthly income.
- Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR) plan: This plan calculates your monthly payment based on your salary as well as family size. Loans under this plan are also eligible for forgiveness, if unpaid after 20 to 25 years. You do not need to demonstrate financial hardship to qualify for this plan — but you will pay more in interest over time.
- Pay As You Earn (PAYE) repayment plan: Borrowers who demonstrate financial hardship can have their monthly payments limited to 10% of their discretionary income under this plan. If your loans aren’t paid off after 20 years, the balances are eligible for forgiveness. Note that if the loans are forgiven, current IRS rules say that forgiven loans can be considered as taxable income, so you may be hit with a hefty tax bill.
It is important to keep in mind that these various plans apply only to federal student loans. Private student loans often have fewer repayment options and less flexibility in switching between them. To discuss private student loan repayment options, talk to your lender.
Choose the best repayment option for you
After you get a firm grasp of what repayment options are available to you, it’s time to choose the best one to pay off your student loans. Consider your current income and employment situation, as well as how much you can afford to put toward your debt.
It’s crucial to do the math and understand how much you will be paying in interest over time with whichever plan you choose, but it’s also important not to jump into a plan that will stretch your finances too thin.
If you’re having a difficult time managing all of your federal student loans, you may want to consider consolidating through a direct Consolidation loan. This option helps make managing payments a bit easier by creating one new loan to replace several existing federal loans. You are then left with one loan, one lender and one monthly payment.
To apply, go to StudentLoans.gov and apply under the Repayment & Consolidation tab. However, if you extend your repayment period through consolidation, you will pay more interest over time.
In addition, while consolidating is helpful, you can also lose some of your borrower benefits, such as interest rate reduction and loan cancellation. If you have federal and private student loans and want to consolidate your loans, look into student loan refinancing.
Through student loan refinancing, you may be eligible for a better interest rate and you could save money in the long term while paying off your student loans. There are some good reasons to consider refinancing your student loans, especially if they’re high-interest and/or private student loans. However, you will be giving up your federal loan protections, such as IBR plans and loan forgiveness, so make this decision carefully.
Important (and not obvious) things you should know
Now that you’ve got the basics down, you can start your student loan repayment. But first, there are several important things you should know as a borrower:
- If at any point in time paying off student loans is difficult for you, contact your lender immediately or risk hurting your credit score. Your credit score is what lenders use to verify your creditworthiness. If you have bad credit, it will be difficult to find an apartment, get approved for a credit card or get an auto loan. Make your payments on time — and if you can’t, consider requesting deferment.
- If you have both federal and private student loans, consider paying off private student loans first. Private student loans often have higher interest rates and less-flexible repayment options.
- If you choose to defer your loans, understand that interest will continue adding up. Before you opt for deferment, determine how much the added interest will cost you.
- You can save a lot of money in interest by focusing on your highest-interest debt first — often referred to as the debt avalanche method. However, some people believe that the debt snowball method, which focuses on paying off the smallest balances first, is a good strategy because of the emotional wins.
- Bonus! Student loan interest payments are tax deductible, so include the interest amounts on your tax return.
- If you are hoping to get your student loans forgiven through a qualifying plan, it’s crucial to note that the current tax law states that the forgiven loans can be seen as income, for which you will be taxed — and that could result in a hefty tax bill. If you are pursuing Public Service Loan Forgiveness, you could be exempt from paying federal income taxes on your forgiven amount.
- Do you have a cosigner? If so, look into cosigner release. Keeping a cosigner could mean trouble if something happens to you or your cosigner down the line.
- It’s extremely difficult to discharge your student loans through bankruptcy. There are several steps to this process, including finding a lawyer and paying legal and court fees. In addition, your credit score likely will take a big hit.
The bottom line
When repaying your student loans, make sure you keep on top of things from the beginning so you won’t be faced with any unpleasant surprises down the line. With a few simple steps, this task, which might seem overwhelming at first, can be tackled in an easier way.
Remember to start with the basics. First, figure out how much you owe, whom you owe and when your payments are due. Then, determine additional information, including whether you are eligible for a grace period, what types of payment plans are available and which one is best for your situation.
Keep these factors in mind when making decisions about your student loans and future repayment options as you work toward paying off your student debt.
The information in this article is accurate as of the date of publishing.
This article contains links to LendingTree, our parent company.
Yael Bizouati contributed to this report.
