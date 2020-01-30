Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

When you’re drowning in student loan debt, it’s easy to feel completely alone. But thanks to social media, you can connect with other people who are going through the same struggles — and even get advice from the lucky ones who have managed to pay off their debt.

We’ve rounded up 7 financial Instagram accounts to get tips and tools to better manage your money and keep you inspired as you repay your debt.

There are many excellent finance and student loan-related accounts on Instagram. While it would be impossible to list all of the great accounts that exist, these are some of our favorites that provide unique tips, insight and advice.

1. Bae on a Budget

The woman behind Bae on a Budget is a law school graduate who paid off over $70,000 in just eight months. On her Instagram account, she posts side hustle ideas to help you boost your income so you can afford to make extra loan payments.

She also shares updates on her progress on paying down the rest of her debt, as well as her financial goals for the year. Plus, she includes tips on saving money and reducing interest charges so you can better manage your own debt.

2. Beworth Finance

Kimberly Hamilton is no stranger to student loans. Thanks to some drastic lifestyle changes and various side hustles, she was able to pay off $40,000 in student loan debt in just three years.

On her Instagram account Beworth Finance, Hamilton shares tips on how to manage your money and accelerate your debt repayment, as well as her favorite tools for handling your money and investments.

3. Modern Frugality

Jen Smith and her husband had a whopping $78,000 in debt, including student loans. After sticking to frugal habits and working multiple side hustles, they were able to pay off their debt in just under two years.

On her Instagram account Modern Frugality, Smith creates content about cutting your expenses, maintaining your focus on debt repayment and negotiating your bills so you can free up money to make extra payments on your student loans.

4. POHVenture

Evan Finton graduated from Kansas State University with $30,000 in student loan debt. Determined to pay off his debt as quickly as possible, he made a drastic lifestyle change: He bought a tiny home.

Now he’s cut his living expenses even further by converting a van into a full-time home. With his student loans paid off, he and his girlfriend and their two dogs travel the country. On his Instagram account, he shares details about tiny living.

If you need a dose of inspiration to manage your own debt, following Finton’s adventures now that’s he’s debt-free could be just what you need.

5. Tyler McBroom

Tyler McBroom is one of many financial advisors on Instagram. A certified public accountant, McBroom posts advice on financial management and tax preparation.

His Instagram account is great to follow if you’re looking for tips on managing your side hustle income, claiming the student loan interest tax deduction and maximizing your tax deductions to lower your tax bill.

6. The White Coat Investor

Jim Dahle, a board-certified emergency physician, created The White Coat Investor to share personal finance information with other healthcare providers. For many doctors, dentists, nurses and other healthcare professionals, student loan debt can be staggering.

On The White Coat Investor Instagram account, Dahle shares budgeting tips, student loan payoff success stories and information on federal income-driven repayment plans and repayment assistance programs.

7. Wise Woman Wallet

The woman behind Wise Woman Wallet had over $53,000 in student loan debt after completing her undergraduate and graduate degrees. She decided to move to China to teach English, and she chronicles her debt repayment journey on her blog and Instagram account.

She shares monthly financial goals, tips on ways to boost your income and inspirational quotes on her Instagram account to help you stay focused on debt repayment and achieving financial security.

Where else to go if you have student loans

While Instagram can be a great resource to find like-minded people going through the same student loan repayment journey as you, it’s not the only place where you can find useful information and advice. Here are some other tools you can use to help you manage your debt:

National Student Loan Data System (NSLDS): If you don’t know what federal loans you have, use your Federal Student Aid ID to log into the NSDLS. The system will tell you what loans you have and who your loan servicers are.

If you don’t know what federal loans you have, use your Federal Student Aid ID to log into the NSDLS. The system will tell you what loans you have and who your loan servicers are. Office of Federal Student Aid: Whether you need information on deferring or reducing your payments through an income-driven repayment plan, the Office of Federal Student Aid can help.

Whether you need information on deferring or reducing your payments through an income-driven repayment plan, the Office of Federal Student Aid can help. Student loan payoff success stories: Need a dose of inspiration? Check out these student loan repayment success stories for ideas and tips for managing your debt.

Need a dose of inspiration? Check out these student loan repayment success stories for ideas and tips for managing your debt. Student loan repayment assistance programs: There are over 120 student loan repayment assistance and loan forgiveness programs available. Use our searchable database to find programs that can help you with your debt.

There are over 120 student loan repayment assistance and loan forgiveness programs available. Use our searchable database to find programs that can help you with your debt. Best student loan refinancing lenders: If you decide that student loan refinancing is right for you, compare several different refinancing lenders to find your best offer.

Kat Tretina contributed to this report.

