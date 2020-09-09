Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

BB&T Bank is a solid choice for college students who need to store and access their money. Unfortunately, there’s no such thing as BB&T student loans, so this lender isn’t an option for students looking to fund their education.

But if you were seeking BB&T student loans, know that there are many other options, both in terms of federal loans, as well as private lenders with competitive interest rates. Here’s a look at some of the possibilities.

Alternatives to BB&T student loans

Borrowing should only be necessary if you still need funding after you’ve already applied for scholarships, state grants and other gift aid that doesn’t need to be repaid. You could also diminish your school’s cost of attendance by crowdfunding, working a summer job and tapping savings.

Once you do turn to loans, you have two types of debt to choose from: You can borrow from the Department of Education or you can seek out a private entity such as a bank, credit union, online company or state agency.

Federal student loans

It’s generally best to favor federal student loans, since they come with protections that private student loans lack. They also don’t require extensive credit checks, with every federal loan borrower receiving the same interest rate.

You main federal loan choices are:

Direct Subsidized Loans: Undergraduate students with demonstrated financial need can receive this loan type, which is interest-free while you’re in school, during your grace period , and anytime you enter deferment .

Direct Unsubsidized Loans: Undergraduate and graduate students can borrow this type of loan regardless of financial need. Unlike Subsidized loans, these begin to accrue interest as soon as you get the money.

Direct PLUS Loans: Graduate and professional students, as well as parents borrowing on behalf of their child, can access PLUS Loans. Unlike the other types above, they can cover up to the entire cost of attendance, but borrowers can’t have an adverse credit history .

Private student loans from BB&T-like lenders

Unlike federal student loans, private student loan interest rates depend on you or your cosigner’s credit history. In some cases, especially with a creditworthy cosigner, you might be able to score a lower interest rate with your local bank than you could via Uncle Sam.

Just remember that private loans generally don’t offer government-exclusive protections, such as income-driven repayment and clear paths to payment postponements and loan forgiveness. With that in mind, you might wait to borrow a private loan until you hit your federal loan borrowing limit.

If you’re seeking a BB&T-like bank for a private student loan, consider what drew you to BB&T in the first place. It’s a one-stop-shop for other financial products, it includes online education tools, and it has 1,700 branches across 15 states and Washington, D.C.

Here are four more lenders with similar features:

BB&T announced plans to merge with student loan lender SunTrust Bank in February 2019. The merger is pending regulatory approval, so it’s currently unclear whether BB&T customers would receive any special perks for borrowing for college via SunTrust.

Still, SunTrust could be appealing in and of itself. It offers student-centric checking and up to 0.50% in interest rate discounts on its student loans.

Borrow from $1,001 to $65,000 (for undergraduates)

Repayment term options: 7, 10 and 15 years

Cosigner release available after three to four years of timely payments

Some big banks have a reputation for excessive fees. But although PNC is a major financial institution, it charges no extra costs to apply for, receive or repay student loans.

Borrow from $1,000 to $50,000 (for undergraduates)

Repayment terms options: 5, 10 and 15 years

Cosigner release available after four years of timely payments

Citizens stands out for its accessible eligibility rules. Even international students with U.S. resident cosigners can borrow. If you’re a parent comparing banks for students, keep in mind that moms and dads are also eligible. The bank also offers multi-year approval to ease the application process for additional years of borrowing.

Borrow from $1,000 to $150,000 (for undergraduates)

Repayment terms options: 5, 10 and 15 years

Cosigner release available after three years of timely payments

If borrowing from a bank that also offers student-oriented credit cards is a priority, consider Discover. The nationally-accessible bank provides separate loans for undergraduate, graduate and professional students.

Borrow from $1,000 up to 100% of your cost of attendance (for undergraduates)

Repayment term option: 15 years

No cosigner release available

Find the best alternative for BB&T loans

Although BB&T student loans don’t exist, plenty of suitable alternatives do.

When borrowing for your education, it’s usually wise to choose a federal loan first. If you hit your borrowing limits or could score a lower interest rate elsewhere (and don’t mind giving up government-exclusive safeguards), then a private loan could be a good choice.

As you shop around, consider more than the interest rate. Ensure the lender’s repayment term options, cosigner release policy and customer service performance all meet your preferences. To start, you could check out the list of our favorite private student loans available.

