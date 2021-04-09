Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Refinancing with Splash Financial Refinancing APRs starting at 1.89%. Checking your rates won’t affect your score. Check out Splash Financial

The situation for student loans has drastically changed due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with the government temporarily suspending all federal student loan payments and interest charges. Visit the Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for details.

* * *

Whether grad school is just around the corner or a couple of years down the road, you may be wondering what to do with your undergraduate student loans as you take the next step. Refinancing, deferring or seeking out loan forgiveness are three ways to tackle it.

For some students, refinancing is an appealing option. But can you refinance student loans while in school or right after graduation? The short answer is “maybe,” depending on a few factors. To figure it out, let’s take a look at the following topics:

See Student Loan Refinance Rates - No hard credit check Loan Type Private loans Federal loans Both Zip Code Current Balance $ See Rates .

Terms & Conditions apply.

NMLS#1136

Handling undergraduate loans in grad school

Refinancing means paying all of your debt off using a brand new loan, and it isn’t always an easy process to accomplish as an undergraduate or newly graduated student.

As a borrower, you might have a tough time refinancing as an undergrad since most lenders require proof that you graduated from college. In addition, lenders may require you to have a cosigner on your refinance loan.

One scenario to consider: You could wait to refinance after you are in graduate school. By that time, you will have earned your undergraduate degree and hopefully paid down some of those loan balances and applied for financial aid for your graduate studies.

However, there are a few solid options for handling your undergraduate student loans in graduate school. These suggestions can also apply to anyone with student debt.

Continue paying your loans

Choose forbearance or deferment (delaying repayment completely while in graduate school and begin payments after you obtain your advanced degree)

Refinance your undergraduate student loans (which may also include deferring payment while in graduate school)

Before deciding which route is best for you, you should consider:

The type of loan you have currently (federal or private)

What your income will be during graduate school

And what additional accommodations you will have to make if you choose to refinance.

Just because you can refinance, doesn’t necessarily mean you should. To learn more, read on.

How refinancing works

Refinancing your undergraduate student loans involves getting a new loan from a private lender and using it to pay off your current federal or private debt.

The goals of refinancing include consolidating multiple student loan payments into a single monthly bill, possibly scoring a better interest rate, lowering your monthly payment or, ideally, all of the above.

You can refinance one loan or several at a time, but there are some downsides to consider, especially if you have federal student loans. Once you refinance with a private lender, you lose benefits that come with federal student loans, such as federal loan forgiveness and income-driven repayment eligibility.

If you don’t need these benefits, however, refinancing might help you save money on interest or lower your monthly payment.

Pros of refinancing

When you refinance, you could get a lower interest rate, saving you money as you pay down your undergraduate student loans. You can get an idea of how much you could potentially save by taking a look at some of the rates available and then plugging the figures into our refinance calculator.

Be aware, though, that some of the lowest rates are reserved for the most creditworthy borrowers, and unless you have a strong credit history, you might need a cosigner to qualify for any refinancing loan at all.

Besides switching your interest rate, student loan refinancing lenders also offer various repayment terms, potentially giving you more control over your monthly payments. However, you must account for the fact that, depending on the loan, you may be accruing additional interest and adding more months or years to your student loan.

If you lengthen the term of your loan, you’ll end up with lower monthly payments. This could ease the pressure on your finances, but keep in mind that this will also likely result in your paying more in interest over the life of the loan.

What if you can’t afford any payment, especially while working your way through grad school? Although private refinance loans usually don’t have the same super-flexible forbearance options that federal loans do, many refinancing companies will give you the option to defer your student loans while in grad school.

Deferment of your student loans means you pause your payments for a specified period of time. CommonBond, SoFi and Earnest, are examples of companies that allow academic deferment on your undergraduate loans while you’re in grad school.

Plus, some refinancing lenders, like SoFi also offer loan protection programs for when you experience economic hardship, although interest will still accrue on your loan.

If you are able to refinance your student loans into a more manageable amount and then defer those payments, it could give you some financial relief during graduate school.

Cons of refinancing

As noted above, the biggest downside of refinancing federal student loans in graduate school involves missing out on special protections.

Specifically, you’ll lose access to income-driven repayment plans, student loan forgiveness programs, and possible life-savers such as easy-to-get deferment and forbearance.

For example, you won’t be able to pick from the flexible federal repayment plans, including income-driven repayment that caps your monthly bill at a percentage of your disposable income. And if you’re suffering from especially low income, that payment might be “$0.”

Private loans are different, however. They aren’t eligible for those federal payment plans or for forgiveness programs such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness, which can wipe away your remaining balance after 10 years of qualifying employment. As a result, it makes more sense to refinance.

Note that pausing your loan payments while in graduate school might still be possible with a private lender, but as mentioned, interest will pile up during this period.

Weighing your options

All things considered, refinancing federal loans is usually a poor choice, only because these let you easily defer your undergraduate student loans in school and avoid making payments entirely if you can’t afford it, while still holding on to your federal loan protections.

However, for private loans, refinancing may be much more viable, since there are no special protections to lose. This makes it a good choice, so long as you qualify and can save money with a lower interest rate.

But whether you refinance or not, you’ll also need to decide whether to make any payments on your loans while you’re pursuing your graduate degree — as mentioned, many refinancing lenders offer in-school deferment, and all (non-refinanced) federal loans have this option.

Since pausing your repayment will rack up interest and cost you extra money — except for subsidized federal loans — it could be wise to throw some money at your debt if you can.

In any scenario, you should only refinance if you can get a better deal on the overall cost of your loan. And of course, if you do decide to refinance, make sure to shop around so you can get your best deal possible.

What to do if you don’t qualify for a refinance loan

If you apply for a refinance loan before graduate school but do not qualify or you need a cosigner and can’t find one, don’t worry too much about it.

Qualifying for a refinance loan can be difficult for college students or new graduates because of the hefty requirements to qualify for one, which is why such loans often include a cosigner.

Use the time between graduation and graduate school to build up your creditworthiness (most refinance lenders want to see a score of 660 or higher), keep paying down your original student loans and try to get your debt-to-income ratio below 50%. These actions will all help you become a better candidate when you apply for a refinance loan in the future.

Maya Dollarhide contributed to this report

Interested in refinancing student loans?