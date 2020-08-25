Open mobile menu Questions?

Featured Resource

6 Best Lenders to Refinance and Consolidate Student Loans in 2020 Save Money Now

Financial Aid Award Letter: What It Is and How to Read It

Jennifer Calonia

Jennifer Calonia

Updated on August 25, 2020
August 25, 2020August 25, 2020Paying for CollegeBig Money Decisions, Featured, Student Loan Repayment, Student Loans1385Jennifer Calonia
Rebecca McCracken Xiomara Martinez White
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

award letter
Logo

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

As you receive your financial aid award letters, you’ll notice that schools don’t use a universal award letter template. The various letter formats can be interpreted differently, making it harder to compare financial aid offers between the schools you’re considering.

But despite the visual differences you’ll encounter, a few similarities are consistent across any financial aid award letter. Let’s look at the following topics surrounding your financial aid award.

What is a financial aid award letter?

A financial aid award letter explains how much monetary assistance a school is offering you for the upcoming academic school year. It goes by a few other names, like a merit letter, school aid offer, financial aid package — or simply, an award letter.

In this letter, you’ll find detailed information, like a breakdown of the types of financial aid you’ve been offered and their respective award amounts. The financial award letter should make expectations clear about attendance costs, your net financial need and other aid offered by the federal government, state or school.

What information does a financial aid award letter contain?

  • Estimated cost of attendance (COA): The COA is an itemized list of school-related expenses that you might spend over the academic year. Some schools include everything from tuition and mandatory fees to room-and-board and textbooks, while others may not.
  • Expected Family Contribution (EFC): Your EFC helps your school identify how much financial aid you’re eligible for. This number is based on a federally established formula, which takes your family’s income, assets, benefits and family size into account. If you also have other family members attending college in the same year, this may also affect your EFC.
  • Aid that needs to be repaid: The financial aid award letter lists any aid offered by your school that needs to be paid back after a predetermined time — for example, direct subsidized or unsubsidized federal student loans. Some loans are need-based, while others do not require financial need.
  • Aid that doesn’t need to be repaid: You might also see other aid offers that generally wouldn’t need to be repaid (except in specific circumstances). Like loans, these aid types are itemized on the aid award letter with the amounts being offered. This can include grants, scholarships or work-study programs, which may be offered at the federal or state level or through your school.
  • Remaining balance: The remaining balance that’s on your financial award letter — after grants, scholarships, work-study, and loans — is the amount that you or your family will need to pay out-of-pocket as cash or through private student loans.

Financial aid award letter samples

A financial aid award letter might look visually different, depending on the school that issues it. Below is a financial aid award letter sample from Whitman College:
Image: Whitman College

How to read your financial aid award letter

Some schools clearly show your total financial need on your aid award letter. If your letter doesn’t show this number, use this simple formula to calculate it:

COA – EFC = Financial need

Take the cost of attendance that’s shown on your financial aid award letter and subtract the EFC that your school determined for your financial aid package. This result is your financial need; your need-based aid award can’t exceed this number.

With this information, you can then calculate your unmet financial need, which is the amount of financial gap you’ll have to pay, after grants, scholarships, loans and work-study aid. Calculate this number by using the following formula:

Financial need – Financial aid = Unmet need

Below are a few hypothetical examples to illustrate what the numbers could look like, based on your school’s COA, your EFC, and financial aid.

College A College B College C
Cost of attendance (COA) $9,500 $15,000 $21,250
Estimated Family Contribution (EFC) $7,000 $5,000 $11,000
Financial need $2,500 $10,000 $10,250
Financial aid $500 $9,200 $10,250
Unmet need $2,000 $800 $0

How to compare your award letters

With different schools handling the award letter in different ways, you’ll want to be careful when measuring your offers against each other.

Our aid award letter comparison tool is a great place to start — just enter the relevant information along with the name of each school and compare up to three letters at a time. Beyond that, take a look at our guide to deciding which financial aid award offer is best for you.

Meanwhile, consider some of the following moves when comparing financial aid award letters:

  • Identify all types of aid, so you understand what’s available.
  • Examine what’s missing (cost of attendance, etc.)
  • Assess items under the COA that don’t apply to you (e.g. room and board).
  • Enter all multiple aid award letters into your own spreadsheet, so you’re comparing your offers in an “apples-to-apples” format.

Questions to ask about your financial aid award letter

Scholarships and grants

  • Does my scholarship renew yearly?
  • Does my scholarship renew at the same amount each year?
  • What are the requirements I need to meet to renew my scholarship?
  • In what circumstances would my scholarship benefits expire?
  • What can I use my grant or scholarship funds toward?

Student loans

  • What interest rate will I owe on my loans?
  • When do I need to start making payments?
  • Which loans offer subsidized interest?
  • What benefits does the student loan offer?

Work-study

  • How many hours a week will I need to work?
  • What are the weekly hours caps associated with the program?
  • Can I get a job on campus or off campus?
  • Will the school match me with a work-study employer?

Miscellaneous

  • Can my awards change if other students turn down aid?
  • How common are yearly tuition increases at the college I’m considering?
  • Have I recently had an extenuating circumstance occur that would affect my EFC and/or financial need?

Financial aid award letter FAQ

When will I get my financial aid award letter?

Generally, schools send newly enrolled students their financial aid award letter about the same time as their acceptance offer letters. However, the timeline may vary depending on factors including when you submitted your FAFSA and how many financial aid applications the school needs to review. Before every academic year, you’ll receive a new award letter to review.

When do I need to respond to my financial aid award letter?

The financial award letter will indicate the next steps to respond to the award and any deadlines that apply. Make sure to refer to the instructions carefully, and if a due date isn’t clear on the letter, contact your school’s financial aid office to clarify its deadlines.

Should I reject any loan money in my financial aid award letter?

Accepting a loan offer on your financial aid award letter depends on your personal financial situation. It’s best to prioritize aid that doesn’t need to be repaid, before resorting to loans. You can choose to accept the entire loan amount, accept a lower amount or reject it.

What are some common problems encountered on financial aid award letters?

Common challenges students and their families encounter on aid award letters include the different template formats used across schools, which makes it hard to compare award offers. Unclear abbreviations and remaining unmet financial need distinctions can also be problematic.

What are my options if I need additional financial aid?

If you need additional financial aid, a private student loan can be used to fill the financial gap. You can also talk to your family about other financial options, like personal savings or working a part-time job (not work-study) to help cover college expenses. You (or your parent, if you’re a dependent) can also write a financial aid appeal letter to your school.

What is a financial aid appeal letter?

A financial aid appeal letter is a letter written by you or a parent to your school’s financial aid administrators asking them to reconsider your financial aid award. The student, or parent of a dependent student, can share extenuating circumstances that the school might not be aware of and request that it reevaluate the award amounts.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.

Need a student loan?

Here are our top student loan lenders of 2020!
LenderVariable APREligibility 
1.24% – 11.98%1Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents

Visit College Ave
1.25% – 11.15%*,2Undergraduate and Graduate

Visit SallieMae
1.24% – 12.49%3Undergraduate and Graduate

Visit Discover
1.24% – 11.44%4Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents

Visit Earnest
1.90% – 11.66%5Undergraduate and Graduate

Visit SoFi
2.72% – 13.00%6Undergraduate and Graduate

Visit Ascent
3.52% – 9.50%7Undergraduate and Graduate

Visit CommonBond
* The Sallie Mae partner referenced is not the creditor for these loans and is compensated by Sallie Mae for the referral of Smart Option Student Loan customers.

1 Important Disclosures for College Ave.

CollegeAve Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

  1. Rates shown are for the College Ave Undergraduate Loan product and include autopay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.
  2. This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary. This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a first year graduate student borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 7.10% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $141.66 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $16,699.21. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

Information advertised valid as of 8/12/2020. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation. Lowest advertised rates require selection of full principal and interest payments with the shortest available loan term.


2 Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

3 Important Disclosures for Discover.

Discover Disclosures

  1. Aggregate loan limits apply.
  2. Students who get at least a 3.0 GPA (or equivalent) qualify for a one-time cash reward on each new Discover undergraduate and graduate student loan. Reward redemption period is limited. Please visit DiscoverStudentLoans.com/Reward for any applicable reward terms and conditions.
  3. Lowest APRs shown are available for the most creditworthy applicants and include an interest-only repayment discount and Auto Debit Reward. The interest rate ranges represent the lowest and highest interest rates offered on Discover student loans, including undergraduate and graduate loans. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable margin percentage. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 0.375% as of July 1, 2020. Discover Student Loans may adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Our lowest APR is only available to customers with the best credit and other factors. Your APR will be determined after you apply. It will be based on your credit history, which repayment option you choose and other factors, including your cosigner’s credit history (if applicable). Learn more about Discover Student Loans interest rates.
  4. Lowest APRs shown for Discover Student Loans are available for the most creditworthy applicants for the Discover Private Consolidation Loan and include an Auto Debit Reward. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable margin percentage. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 0.375% as of July 1, 2020. Discover Student Loans may adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Our lowest APR is only available to customers with the best credit and other factors. Your APR will be determined after you apply. It will be based on your credit history, which repayment option you choose and other factors, including your cosigner’s credit history (if applicable). Learn more about Discover Student Loans interest rates.
Lowest APRs shown for Discover Student Loans are available for the most creditworthy applicants for undergraduate loans, and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.

4 Important Disclosures for Earnest.

Earnest Disclosures

  1. Rates include 0.25% Auto Pay Discount
     
  2. Explanation of Rates “With Autopay” (APD)
    Rates shown include 0.25% APR discount when client agrees to make monthly principal and interest payments by automatic electronic payment. Use of autopay is not required to receive an Earnest loan.

    Available Terms
    For Cosigned loans – 5, 7, 10, 12, 15 years. 
    Primary Only – 10, 12, 15 years

    In school deferred payment is not available in AL, AZ, CA, FL, MA, MD, MI, ND, NY, PA, and WA).


5 Important Disclosures for SoFi.

sofiDisclosures

UNDERGRADUATE LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.23% to 11.76% annual percentage rate (“APR”) (with autopay), variable rates from 1.90% to 11.66% APR (with autopay). GRADUATE LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.13% to 11.83% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.80% to 11.73% APR (with autopay). MBA AND LAW SCHOOL LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.11% to 11.81% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.78% to 11.72% APR (with autopay). PARENT LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.23% to 11.26% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.90% to 11.16% APR (with autopay). For variable rate loans, the variable interest rate is derived from the one-month LIBOR rate plus a margin and your APR may increase after origination if the LIBOR increases. Changes in the one-month LIBOR rate may cause your monthly payment to increase or decrease. Interest rates for variable rate loans are capped at 13.95%, unless required to be lower to comply with applicable law. Lowest rates are reserved for the most creditworthy borrowers. If approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your creditworthiness, the repayment option you select, the term and amount of the loan and other factors, and will be within the ranges of rates listed above. The SoFi 0.25% autopay interest rate reduction requires you to agree to make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic monthly deduction from a savings or checking account. The benefit will discontinue and be lost for periods in which you do not pay by automatic deduction from a savings or checking account. Information current as of 07/10/2020. Enrolling in autopay is not required to receive a loan from SoFi. SoFi Lending Corp., licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Financing Law License No. 6054612. NMLS #1121636 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).


6 Important Disclosures for Ascent.

Ascent Disclosures

Before taking out private student loans, you should explore and compare all financial aid alternatives, including grants, scholarships, and federal student loans and consider your future monthly payments and income. Applying with a cosigner may improve your chance of getting approved and could help you qualify for a lower interest rate. Ascent Student Loans may be funded by Richland State Bank (RSB). Ascent Student Loan products are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application, verification of application information and certification of loan amount by a participating school. Loan products may not be available in certain jurisdictions, and certain restrictions, limitations; and terms and conditions may apply. Ascent is a federally registered trademark of Turnstile Capital Management (TCM) and may be used by RSB under limited license. Richland State Bank is a federally registered service mark of Richland State Bank.

  1. Competitive variable rates calculated monthly at the time of loan approval based on a margin plus the 1-Month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) rounded to the nearest 1/100th of a percent. The current LIBOR is 0.176%, which may adjust monthly. Your interest rate may increase or decrease, based on LIBOR monthly changes. Rates are effective as of 08/01/2020 and reflect an Automatic Payment Discount. Automatic Payment Discount is available if the borrower is enrolled in automatic payments from their personal checking account and the amount is successfully withdrawn from the authorized bank account each month. (See Automatic Payment Discount Terms & Conditions.)
    1. Undergraduate Loans: Variable rate loans have an Annual Percentage (APR) range between 2.72% – 13.00%. Fixed rate loans have an APR range between 3.53% and 14.50% based on your credit worthiness and your selected program. Rates reflect an Automatic Payment Discount of 0.25% (for Credit-Based Loans) on the lowest offered rate and a 2.00% (for Undergraduate Future Income-Based Loans ) discount on the highest offered rate. (See Undergraduate Loan repayment examples.)
    2. Graduate Loans: Variable rate loans have an APR range between 5.33% and 11.42%. Fixed rate loans have an APR range between 6.14% and 11.92% based on your credit worthiness and your selected program. Rates reflect an Automatic Payment Discount of 0.25%. (See Graduate Loan repayment examples.)
  2. Payments may be deferred. Subject to lender discretion, forbearance and/or deferment options may be available for borrowers who are encountering financial distress.
  3. Making interest only or partial interest payments while in school will not reduce the principal balance of the loan. There are three (3) flexible in-school repayment options that include fully deferred, interest only and $25 minimum repayment. (See Undergraduate Loan repayment examples.)
  4. Flexible repayment plans may be offered up to a fifteen (15) year repayment term for a variable rate loan and ten (10) year repayment term for a fixed rate loan. Students must be enrolled at least half-time at an eligible school. Minimum loan amount is $2,000.
  5. Interest rate reduction of either 0.25% (for Credit-Based Loans) or 2.00% (for Undergraduate Future Income-Based Loans) applies only when the borrower and/or cosigner sign up for automatic payments and the payment amount is successfully deducted from the designated bank account each month. The amount of the discount is dependent upon the loan product and credit history of the borrower at the time of application. Interest rate reduction(s) will not apply during periods when no payment is due, including periods of in-school, deferment, grace or forbearance, unless a regular payment amount has been arranged with the servicer. If you have two (2) consecutive returned payments for Nonsufficient Funds, we may cancel your automatic debit enrollment and you will lose the interest rate reduction. You will then need to re-qualify and re-enroll in automatic debit payments to receive the interest rate reduction.(See Automatic Payment Discount Terms & Conditions.)
  6. All applicants (individual and cosigner) are required to complete a brief online financial literacy course as part of the application process to be eligible for funding.
  7. Eligibility, loan amount and other loan terms are dependent on several factors, which may include: loan product, other financial aid, creditworthiness, school, program, graduation date, major, cost of attendance and other factors. Aggregate loan limits may apply. The cost of attendance is determined and certified by the educational institution.
  8. The legal age for entering into contracts is eighteen (18) years of age in every state except Alabama where it is nineteen (19) years old, Nebraska where it is nineteen (19) years old (only for wards of the state), and Mississippi and Puerto Rico where it is twenty-one (21) years old.
  9. 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward subject to terms and conditions. Click here for details. In order to be eligible for the 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward, borrower must meet the following criteria after graduation:
    • The student borrower has graduated from the degree program that the loan was used to fund.
    • The student borrower may change majors and/or transfer to a different school, but must obtain the same level of degree (e.g. – undergraduate or graduate)
    • The graduation date is more than 90 days and less than five (5) years after the date of the loan’s first disbursement.
    • Any loan that the student has borrowed under the Ascent loan is not more than 30-days delinquent or in a default status as of the graduation date and until any Graduation Reward is paid.
  10. Students can apply to release their cosigner and continue with the loan in only their name after making the first 24 consecutive regularly scheduled full principal and interest payments on-time and meeting the other eligibility criteria to qualify for the loan without a cosigner.

* Application times vary depending on the applicant’s ability to supply the necessary information for submission.


7 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.

CommonBond Disclosures

Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).

  1.  Rates are as of July 1, 2019 and include auto-pay discount. All loans are eligible for a 0.25% reduction in interest rate by agreeing to automatic payment withdrawals once in repayment. Variable rates may increase after consummation.
Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Published in Big Money Decisions, Paying for College, Student Loan Repayment, Student Loans

Tagged in