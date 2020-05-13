Here’s Your Average Student Loan Payment Under 6 Different Plans

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Note that the federal government has suspended payments for federally held student loans through the end of September, due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.

The average student loan borrower faces a monthly payment ranging between $200 and $299.

The repayment plan a new grad chooses will ultimately decide their unique student loan payment amount and total interest paid. So if you’re concerned about keeping costs down, take a look at how different federal repayment plans can affect the average student loan payment.

The average student loan payment on different repayment plans

Scenario 1: Average student loan term and payment for Direct Loans

Scenario 2: Average student loan term and payment for Direct PLUS loans

Pros and cons of changing federal loan repayment plans

Find the right repayment plan for you

The first thing to understand in this discussion is one simple concept: Lowering monthly payments equates to a longer repayment period, which results in higher total costs.

Of course, no two student loan borrowers are the same. One may need a lower monthly payment while they work their way up the career ladder. Another may be graduating into a six-figure salary and immediately have the cash for a larger monthly payment.

This is why different repayment plans exist.

So while federal loans are assigned a 10-year term under the Standard Repayment Plan, borrowers can change plans at any time and at no cost. However, be aware that changing your repayment plan can affect your monthly payment and total loan cost.

To better explain how a repayment plan affects monthly payments and your total cost for a loan, let’s walk through some examples.

The Department of Education (DOE) currently offers eight different repayment plans. For this example, we’re going to look at three of them using the DOE’s Loan Simulator. We’re also going to imagine that our hypothetical borrower is repaying $29,900 (the average debt for the Class of 2019) at 5.05% (the current interest rate for federal loans).

A couple of common denominators: For each loan type, we’re assuming the borrower earns an average income of $64,041 (the reported average for Michigan residents, according to 2017 tax returns). The federal government assumes a 2% annual growth in that salary over the life of the loan.

You can also use our monthly payment calculator to enter in personal characteristics and estimate your average student loan payment per month.

Standard Plan Graduated Plan Extended Plan Monthly payment $318 $181 (first) and $542 (last) $176 Typical student loan term 10 years 10 years 25 years

1. Standard Repayment Plan

The most basic of all plans, this one has you making fixed monthly payments for a decade. The 10-year repayment period is one of the shortest of all the plans we’ll review.

Monthly payment: $318

Total interest owed: $8,244

Total payout: $38,144

2. Graduated Repayment Plan

Monthly payments under the Graduated plan progressively increase, ticking up every two years. They start lower and end higher, making this a good option for entry-level professionals expecting to earn more money over the life of their loans.

Monthly payment: $180 (first) and $540 (last)

Total interest owed: $10,508

Total payout: $40,408

The benefit of a lower monthly payment at the beginning ends up costing the borrower $2,264 more than the Standard Repayment Plan. On the downside, the plan is not eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

3. Extended Repayment Plan

Whereas the Standard and Graduated plans assume a 10-year term, the Extended Repayment Plan does just that — extends your average student loan term. You can spread your payments out for up to 25 years and elect to set them as fixed amounts or graduating over time.

One catch is that you need to have at least $30,000 in combined federal student loan debt to be eligible for this plan. For the following numbers, we bumped up our hypothetical borrower’s debt from $29,900 to an even $30,000 — and assumed that they preferred fixed payments.

Monthly payments: $176

Total interest owed: $22,976

Total payout: $52,876

The monthly payment is nearly half the amount you would pay under the Standard Repayment Plan. This gives young professionals much more breathing room on a month-to-month basis.

However, the borrower would have to decide if that’s worth paying about $14,732 more over the life of the loan. On top of that, the Extended Plan is not compatible with pursuing PSLF.

Scenario 2: Average student loan term and payment for Direct PLUS loans

The Direct PLUS Loan is common among graduate and professional students and parents. Our hypothetical borrower in this scenario also has $29,900 to repay — but at the higher interest rate currently affixed to PLUS Loans, 7.08%.

Also, we’re going to use Florida’s 2018 average household income of $55,462, assuming a 3.5% pay increase year over year. That’s closer to the historical average.

The amount a borrower earns can significantly affect which repayment plan is the most cost-effective choice. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median pay for high school teachers is $60,320 in 2018. For dentists, the 2018 median pay is $156,240. With very different salaries, a teacher and dentist are liable to make different decisions when choosing a repayment plan.

As you’re considering income-driven plans, consider your earnings potential to make sure you can stomach the most expensive of these options.

Below we cover three repayment plans that offer loan forgiveness after 20 or 25 years. With low monthly payments, these plans could be good options for those borrowers who are seeking eventual Public Service Loan Forgiveness and want to keep their monthly payment low.

REPAYE IBR ICR Monthly payment $311 (first) to $444 (last) $311 $309 Typical student loan term 20 or 25 years 20 or 25 years 25 years

1. Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE)

Under REPAYE, your monthly payments would be 10% of your discretionary income, which is recalculated annually to reflect your salary and family size. Here we assume a family size of one.

Monthly payment: $311 (first) to $444 (last)

Total interest owed: $12,026

Total payout: $41,926

Compared to the Standard Repayment Plan, your monthly payments will end up much higher, allowing you to pay less interest and zero your balance about six months early.

2. Income-Based Repayment (IBR)

On the Income-Based Repayment plan, your monthly student loan payments are capped at 10% or 15% of your discretionary income, depending on when the loans were disbursed. Your student loans will also have a 20- or 25-year repayment term.

Monthly payment: $311

Total interest owed: $12,689

Total payout: $42,589

With this plan, your monthly payment would be smaller than on the Standard Repayment Plan. However, a longer repayment period means you’ll pay $4,445 more in interest than you would on the standard plan.

3. Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR)

The payment for ICR would be either 20% of your discretionary income or the payment on a fixed, 12-year payment term — whichever is most cost-effective. In this example, the borrower has a $309 monthly payment.

Monthly payment: $309

Total interest owed: $14,563

Total payout: $44,463

While the borrower’s total payout is only a bit higher as it would be under the previous two income-driven repayment plans, the low, static payment could make it more attractive.

Pros and cons of changing federal loan repayment plans

If you’ve been inspired to switch your federal loan repayment plan because of the benefit of a faster payoff or lower monthly payment, you’ll have to weigh other factors into your decision. Like most measures you can take with your student debt, there are pros and cons to consider.

Pros Cons It’s free and relatively easy to make the switch: You just have to request it from your federal loan servicer Enrolling in IDR requires recertifying your income and family size annually A new repayment plan could deliver a lower monthly payment Extending the average student loan term with a new repayment plan will allow more interest to accrue on your balance You could use a Direct Consolidation Loan to qualify for your desired repayment plan Not all loan types are eligible for all repayment plans Switching plans could make you eligible to pursue PSLF or other programs Any forgiven amount could be subject to income tax

Find the right repayment plan for you

Whether you have public or private loans, the same is true: What you owe after receiving your diploma is less than what you’ll actually pay by your 10-year reunion.

Want to see how your specific loans could be affected by different repayment plans? Use our suite of calculators to find out, or seek out repayment advice from the right sources.

