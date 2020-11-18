How to Automate Your Student Loan Payments and Save Money

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

* * *

Automating your finances can be a great way to stay on top of due dates and never worry about missing a loan payment. But even if you’ve set most of your bills on autopilot, you’ll likely find there’s more to consider when you automate your student loan payments.

Though there are opportunities to save money by enrolling in student loan automatic payments, the process can be confusing and do more harm than good if you don’t know what to expect.

Whether you’re seeking a Navient autopay discount or an interest rate reduction from another loan servicer, this guide will walk you through the process:

What to consider before you start student loan autopay

Before you automate your student loan payments, make sure your repayment plan is practical for your current financial situation. Otherwise, you could be committing to a monthly payment that you cannot always afford.

Options may be more limited for private student loans, but federal student loans offer several income-driven repayment plans that can limit your monthly repayment to a set percentage of your disposable income, making autopay more practical.

Pros and cons of automating student loan payments

Pros of student loan autopay

Never miss a payment. You’ll never forget to make your student loan payments, making it far less likely that you’ll end up in delinquency or default. As with any other automatic debit process, your student loan payment will be deducted from your bank account on the same day every month.

You’ll never forget to make your student loan payments, making it far less likely that you’ll end up in delinquency or default. As with any other automatic debit process, your student loan payment will be deducted from your bank account on the same day every month. Save on interest. When you automate student loan payments, most loan servicers provide an interest rate reduction of 0.25 percentage points. This may not sound like much, but it could add up to hundreds of dollars of savings over the life of your loan. For example, on a $20,000 loan, dropping from 5% to 4.75% interest would save you $293 over 10 years, according to our loan payment calculator.

When you automate student loan payments, most loan servicers provide an interest rate reduction of 0.25 percentage points. This may not sound like much, but it could add up to hundreds of dollars of savings over the life of your loan. For example, on a $20,000 loan, dropping from 5% to 4.75% interest would save you $293 over 10 years, according to our loan payment calculator. Make extra payments. You can set up an auto-debit amount that’s greater than your monthly minimum. This is an excellent way to pay off your student loan faster. Granted, you could always send in a little extra if you decide to pay by check every month, but it’s easier to talk yourself out of it that way. When it’s already set up through autopay, you’re committed.

Cons of student loan autopay

There’s overdraft risk. You’ll need to make sure you have the money in your account to cover the autopay amount every month. If not, you’ll be looking at an overdraft or insufficient funds fee through your bank, not to mention a late payment.

You’ll need to make sure you have the money in your account to cover the autopay amount every month. If not, you’ll be looking at an overdraft or insufficient funds fee through your bank, not to mention a late payment. There’s less flexibility. The automatic payment will come out of your account every month, even if you mail in an extra payment that exceeds your monthly minimum. For instance, if your monthly minimum payment is $250 and you want to pay an extra $50 that month, don’t mail a check for $300 assuming it will stop the automated $250 from being deducted from your bank account.

The automatic payment will come out of your account every month, even if you mail in an extra payment that exceeds your monthly minimum. For instance, if your monthly minimum payment is $250 and you want to pay an extra $50 that month, don’t mail a check for $300 assuming it will stop the automated $250 from being deducted from your bank account. It’s tough to cancel. If you want to cancel your automated student loan payment, you will likely have to do so in writing and well before you want the payment stopped. For instance, if you have a FedLoan Servicing payment, the servicer will need up to 10 business days to process a written request for cancellation. Other servicers may have similar policies, so make sure to check.

How to sign up to automate student loan payments

As you likely know, your student loan servicer is the company that manages your loan for the lender. It’s this servicer you turn to with questions and concerns about your loan, including automating student loan payments.

You can call the servicer directly with your questions, although you’ll often find that the information you need is on its website, sometimes including a user-friendly process for setting things up. Expect this set-up process to include a provision of your bank account information, including your routing number and account number.

Federal student loans

The federal government uses 10 different federal student loan servicers, all of which offer the automatic payment option.

Let’s say you want to receive a Navient autopay discount, for example.

More information for each servicer is provided below, as well as phone numbers if you have a question or need help troubleshooting the process.

With that said, the Education Department signed contracts in June 2020 to bring new federal loan servicers into the fold. The expected emergence of its long-awaited NextGen platform is sure to shake up federal loan servicing as soon as 2021.

Navient autopay discount: a case study

Every federal loan servicer is a little bit different (at least until NextGen comes to fruition), but let’s run through an example.

If you’re seeking a Navient autopay discount, you would take the following steps:

Log into your Navient account Select “Auto pay” from the menu options Enter your desired payment amount (at least the minimum)

You’ll likely also need to review Navient’s auto-pay terms and give your consent.

Though it won’t increase your Navient autopay discount, you could also up your payment amount or automatically allocate extra payments to one or more of your loans with this servicer. Learn about the benefit of weekly payments, for example, below.

Private student loans

While there are many federal student loan benefits that don’t exist with private student loans, fortunately, autopay discounts aren’t one of them. Many private loans come with this perk, including some from big names such as Sallie Mae and College Ave.

In fact, you might even find autopay rate reductions that are more generous than what’s offered by the federal government. PNC, for instance, will offer a 0.5% discount if you automate repayment.

If you have private loans, check with your lender for its policies.

What to remember about autopay

If you don’t know for sure whether you have federal loans, private loans or a combination — or if you’re just not clear on whom to contact — then check out our guide to tracking down your student loan servicer.

Meanwhile, even if you switch to autopay, make sure to keep tabs on your monthly deductions. While one of the biggest benefits of automatic payments is dependability, never take it for granted. It’s a good idea to check your account every month to be sure your student loan payments, as well as any other automatic debits, are being deducted according to schedule.

Plus: How to pay off your loan faster with weekly payments

Another way to pay less interest on your student loans is to make weekly payments (if your loan servicer allows it). Switching from monthly to weekly means you’ll pay a little bit extra over the course of a year (since some months will include five payments instead of four) — but it also means you’ll pay down your loans more quickly and cut the interest charges you’re racking up.

Here’s how it works: Let’s say you pay $200 a month on your student loan. Over the course of 12 months, that adds up to $2,400. Now think about your monthly payment in weekly increments — that’s $50 per week since most months have four weeks.

If you multiply $50 by 52 weeks, you’ll end up paying $2,600 per year, sneaking in an extra $200 toward your debt. That’s an entire month’s payment.

If it works better in your situation, you could also investigate the benefit of bi-weekly student loan payments.

Plus: How to save interest costs with student loan refinancing

Using the interest rate reduction that comes with automatic debit and making weekly payments are two ways to save a little bit of money. Another option is to refinance your student loans, which could net you a lower interest rate and save you a bundle over the life of the loan.

Student loan refinancing can also make your monthly payments more manageable if you take out a loan with a longer term than what you have left on your current repayment.

Note, however, that a longer repayment means you’ll pay more interest over time. Also, if some or all of your loans are federal, refinancing will permanently turn them private, meaning you’ll yield some protections (including income-driven repayment plans and certain student loan forgiveness options). Then again, if you expect a smooth repayment, you might not need those protections and can focus instead on saving the most money.

Be aware that private lenders also tend to have strict qualification requirements for student loan refinancing, including good credit and a stable income. This means you might need a cosigner to get approved to refinance.

Andrew Pentis and Emily Long contributed to this report.

