Aspire Student Loans: How to Track Down and Manage Your Debt

If you think you have an Aspire student loan but aren’t quite sure, you aren’t alone.
We’ll explain the confusing story of how Aspire Resources is connected to Iowa Student Loan and how to make your student loan payments if you have debt that was serviced by Aspire.
- What’s the deal with Aspire student loans?
- Repaying student loans serviced by Aspire
- Aspire resources during repayment
- Aspire contact information
What’s the deal with Aspire student loans?
It all started with Iowa Student Loan, a nonprofit organization that’s been around since 1979. In 2001, it launched a for-profit subsidiary called Aspire Resources.
Then, in 2012, Aspire Resources received a Department of Education contract to handle 200,000 federal student loans.
Aspire student loans consistently received good reviews — and it still has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.
But, only a few years into its contract, Iowa Student Loan announced that Aspire Resources would no longer service federal loans.
“We recently decided to exit the Direct Loan servicing business due to the heavy cost burden of maintaining this federal contract,” Steve McCullough, Iowa Student Loan president and CEO, said in an August 2015 press release. “Revenue from the contract is primarily driven by the number of accounts being serviced and the number of accounts allotted to Aspire, including future projections, simply was not enough to generate the revenue needed to offset the costs.”
Following the announcement, Aspire Resources transferred all its federal Direct Loans to the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority (MOHELA).
So, if you had Aspire Direct Loans, you should contact MOHELA with any questions — because, as part of the transfer, Aspire Resources scrubbed its data about prior borrowers.
So what does Aspire Resources do now?
That doesn’t mean Aspire student loans shut down, though.
Today, the company “performs functions outside of Iowa Student Loan’s tax-exempt designation by providing services to employers, lenders, secondary markets and postsecondary institutions,” according to its site.
In other words, it’s more of a business-to-business arm of the company — one you probably won’t need to deal with.
Repaying student loans serviced by Aspire
The platform you do need to know about, though, is the Aspire Servicing Center. Whether you have an Iowa Student Loan payment to make or have additional loans, you’ll use the Aspire Servicing Center to manage them.
The Aspire Servicing Center provides customer service to people who’ve taken out private loans with Iowa Student Loan or had federal loans originally serviced by Iowa Student Loan. Aspire student loans for college are also offered and managed for partner lenders Alliant Credit Union, Ascentra Credit Union or American State Bank.
Aspire student loan repayment options
To pay your private loans through the Aspire Servicing Center, here are your options:
- Standard repayment: Make monthly payments for a set repayment term. With this plan, you’ll pay the least interest.
- Graduated repayment: Your payments will be lower to begin with, then increase every two years — before you pay them off in 10 years or less. You’ll pay more in interest over the lifetime of the loan.
- Select 2: This plan allows you to make payments that are limited to mostly interest for the first two years. But, as with graduated repayment, you’ll end up paying more in interest in the long run.
If you’re struggling to figure out the right plan for your Aspire payment, phone the servicing center at 800-243-7552.
If you have federal student loans serviced by Aspire, log into your Federal Student Aid account at studentaid.gov — the Loan Simulator tool can help you choose a repayment plan. There are eight federal repayment plan options available.
Making student loan payments to Aspire
The easiest way to pay your loans through the Aspire Servicing Center is by creating an online account. Your Aspire student loan login will allow you to make payments and otherwise manage your debt.
You’ll need to provide your name and Social Security number, and then create a username, password and security questions.
Besides accepting only payments, the private loan servicer also takes payments submitted through snail-mail and over the phone.
Aspire resources during repayment
Aspire resources includes a student loan advocate who could walk you through these programs over the phone.
Deferment and forbearance
If you’re struggling to make your payments, there are additional Aspire resources on deferment or forbearance.
Aspire student loans from private lenders are eligible for such a payment postponement on a case-by-case basis. Aspire Servicing Center recommends on its website that you reach out if you have difficulty making your next payment.
For federal loans serviced by Aspire, your options are more expansive. With a deferment, you can pause your payments for up to three years. Here are some of the reasons you might qualify:
- You’re enrolled in school at least half-time.
- You’re unemployed or suffering economic hardship.
- You’re serving in the military or Peace Corps.
- You have a Parent PLUS loan and a dependent in school.
- You’re in a rehabilitation training or graduate fellowship.
If you don’t qualify for deferment, you can look into forbearance, which pauses your payments for up to 12 months. Here are some situations that might make you eligible:
- Your monthly payment is at least 20% of your total monthly income.
- You’ve lost your job or are experiencing a temporary financial difficulty.
- You live in an area experiencing an emergency.
- You’re serving in the National Guard or Americorps.
- You’re completing a medical or dental residency.
Note that unsubsidized loans will accrue interest while in deferment, and all loans will accrue interest in forbearance. That means your loan balance might be substantially higher when you start paying again.
Aspire loan consolidation
The Aspire Servicing Center doesn’t directly offer consolidation for either federal or private loans.
With that said, Aspire student loan consolidation in possible in two ways:
- Direct Consolidation Loan: You could look to consolidate your Aspire-serviced federal loans into one new federal debt with the loan servicer of your choice. Your overall interest rate wouldn’t decrease, but you would hang onto government-exclusive protections like income-driven repayment (IDR) plans.
- Student loan refinancing: You could refinance your Aspire-serviced federal or private loans into one new private debt with the lender of your choice. If you’re creditworthy, you could qualify for a lower interest rate or monthly payment. On the downside, refinancing federal loans would strip them of perks like IDR.
If you’re considering refinancing your Aspire student loans, you can request a payoff amount, by calling the servicing center at 800-243-7552.
Aspire student loan forgiveness
If you’re seeking information about Aspire student loan forgiveness or repayment assistance, keep in mind that there are few programs available for private loans. There are, however, many loan forgiveness programs to consider for federal borrowers.
Aspire student loan assistance for military personnel
While not offering military student loan forgiveness per se, Aspire Servicing Center does participate in programs that help soldiers with student debt.
Under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA), for example, the maximum interest rate you can be charged is 6.00%.
And, under the Armed Forces Interest Reduction Program, you could have interest on your private student loans reduced to 0.00% for up to 24 months. To qualify, you must be on active duty, have a non-defaulted private student loan and be deployed before June 30, 2021.
Aspire contact information
If you need to call the Aspire Servicing Center, see which Aspire loans phone number fits your needs.
|Customer service
|Private loan application assistance
|Technical support
|800-243-7552
515-243-5626
|800-542-6005
|888-584-0016
If you’d prefer to reach Aspire via email, you can do so using its contact form.
For general correspondence, or to submit forms, use the following address:
Aspire Servicing Center
P.O. Box 659705
West Des Moines, IA 50265-0970
Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 5 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Mortgage lending is not offered in Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association.
ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE (“APR”)
FEE INFORMATION
There are no origination fees or prepayment penalties associated with the loan. Lender may assess a late fee if any part of a payment is not received within 15 days of the payment due date. Any late fee assessed shall not exceed 5% of the late payment or $28, whichever is less. A borrower may be charged $20 for any payment (including a check or an electronic payment) that is returned unpaid due to non-sufficient funds (NSF) or a closed account.
LOAN AMOUNT
For bachelor’s degrees and higher, up to 100% of outstanding private and federal student loans (minimum $5,000) are eligible for refinancing. If you are refinancing greater than $300,000 in student loan debt, Lender may refinance the loans into 2 or more new loans.
ELIGIBILITY & ELIGIBLE LOANS
Borrower, and Co-signer if applicable, must be a U.S. Citizen or Permanent Resident with a valid I-551 card (which must show a minimum of 10 years between “Resident Since” date and “Card Expires” date or has no expiration date); state that they are of at least borrowing age in the state of residence at the time of application; and meet Lender underwriting criteria (including, for example, employment, debt-to-income, disposable income, and credit history requirements).
Graduates may refinance any unsubsidized or subsidized Federal or private student loan that was used exclusively for qualified higher education expenses (as defined in 26 USC Section 221) at an accredited U.S. undergraduate or graduate school. Any federal loans refinanced with Lender are private loans and do not have the same repayment options that federal loan program offers such as Income Based Repayment or Income Contingent Repayment.
All loans must be in grace or repayment status and cannot be in default. Borrower must have graduated or be enrolled in good standing in the final term preceding graduation from an accredited Title IV U.S. school and must be employed, or have an eligible offer of employment. Parents looking to refinance loans taken out on behalf of a child should refer to https://www.laurelroad.com/refinance-student-loans/refinance-parent-plus-loans/ for applicable terms and conditions.
For Associates Degrees: Only associates degrees earned in one of the following are eligible for refinancing: Cardiovascular Technologist (CVT); Dental Hygiene; Diagnostic Medical Sonography; EMT/Paramedics; Nuclear Technician; Nursing; Occupational Therapy Assistant; Pharmacy Technician; Physical Therapy Assistant; Radiation Therapy; Radiologic/MRI Technologist; Respiratory Therapy; or Surgical Technologist. To refinance an Associates degree, a borrower must also either be currently enrolled and in the final term of an associate degree program at a Title IV eligible school with an offer of employment in the same field in which they will receive an eligible associate degree OR have graduated from a school that is Title IV eligible with an eligible associate and have been employed, for a minimum of 12 months, in the same field of study of the associate degree earned.
INTEREST RATES
The interest rate you are offered will depend on your credit profile, income, and total debt payments as well as your choice of fixed or variable and choice of term. For applicants who are currently medical or dental residents, your rate offer may also vary depending on whether you have secured employment for after residency.
DISBURSEMENT OPTIONS
The repayment of any refinanced student loan will commence (1) immediately after disbursement by us, or (2) after any grace or in-school deferment period, existing prior to refinancing and/or consolidation with us, has expired.
POSTPONING OR REDUCING PAYMENTS
After loan disbursement, if a borrower documents a qualifying economic hardship, we may agree in our discretion to allow for full or partial forbearance of payments for one or more 3-month time periods (not to exceed 12 months in the aggregate during the term of your loan), provided that we receive acceptable documentation (including updating documentation) of the nature and expected duration of the borrower’s economic hardship.
We may agree under certain circumstances to allow a borrower to make $100/month payments for a period of time immediately after loan disbursement if the borrower is employed full-time as an intern, resident, or similar postgraduate trainee at the time of loan disbursement. These payments may not be enough to cover all of the interest that accrues on the loan. Unpaid accrued interest will be added to your loan and monthly payments of principal and interest will begin when the post-graduate training program ends.
We may agree under certain circumstances to allow postponement (deferral) of monthly payments of principal and interest for a period of time immediately following loan disbursement (not to exceed 6 months after the borrower’s graduation with an eligible degree), if the borrower is an eligible student in the borrower’s final term at the time of loan disbursement or graduated less than 6 months before loan disbursement, and has accepted an offer of (or has already begun) full-time employment.
If Lender agrees (in its sole discretion) to postpone or reduce any monthly payment(s) for a period of time, interest on the loan will continue to accrue for each day principal is owed. Although the borrower might not be required to make payments during such a period, the borrower may continue to make payments during such a period. Making payments, or paying some of the interest, will reduce the total amount that will be required to be paid over the life of the loan. Interest not paid during any period when Lender has agreed to postpone or reduce any monthly payment will be added to the principal balance through capitalization (compounding) at the end of such a period, one month before the borrower is required to resume making regular monthly payments.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of March 4, 2020 and is subject to change.
2 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Splash Financial loans are available through arrangements with lending partners. Your loan application will be submitted to the lending partner and be evaluated at their sole discretion. For loans where a credit union is the lender, or a purchaser of the loan, in order to refinance your loans, you will need to become a credit union member.
The Splash Student Loan Refinance Program is not offered or endorsed by any college or university. Neither Splash Financial nor the lending partner are affiliated with or endorse any college or university listed on this website.
You should review the benefits of your federal student loan; it may offer specific benefits that a private refinance/consolidation loan may not offer. If you work in the public sector, are in the military or taking advantage of a federal department of relief program, such as income based repayment or public service forgiveness, you may not want to refinance, as these benefits do not transfer to private refinance/consolidation loans.
Splash Financial and our lending partners reserve the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen and meet our lending partner’s underwriting requirements. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. This information is current as of May 1, 2020.
Fixed APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Fixed Rate options range from 2.88% (without autopay) to 7.27% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Rates are subject to change without notice. Fixed rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.88% per year to 6.21% per year for a 5-year term, 3.40% per year to 6.25% per year for a 7-year term, 3.45% to 5.08% for a 8-year term, 3.89% per year to 6.65% per year for a 10-year term, 4.18% per year to 5.11% per year for a 12-year term, 4.20% per year to 7.05% per year for a 15-year term, or 4.51% per year to 7.27% per year for a 20-year term, with no origination fees. The fixed interest rate will apply until the loan is paid in full (whether before or after default, and whether before or after the scheduled maturity date of the loan).
Variable APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Variable rate options range from 1.99% (with autopay) to 7.10% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Our lowest rate option is shown with a 0.25% autopay discount. Our highest rate option does not include an autopay discount. The variable rates are based on the Variable rate index, is based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of April 27, 2020, the one-month LIBOR rate is 0.43763%. The interest rate on a variable rate loan is comprised of an index and margin added together. The margin is a fixed amount (disclosed at the time of your loan application) added each month to the index to determine the next month’s variable rate. Variable rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.01% per year to 6.30% per year for a 5-year term, 4.00% per year to 6.35% per year for a 7-year term, 2.09% per year to 3.92% per year for a 8-year term, 4.25% per year to 6.40% per year for a 10-year term, 2.67% per year to 4.56% per year for a 12-year term, 3.44% per year to 6.65% per year for a 15-year term, 4.75% per year to 6.93% per year for a 20-year term, or 5.14% per year to 7.10% for a 25-year term, with no origination fees. APR is subject to increase after consummation. Variable interest rates will fluctuate over the term of the borrower’s loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. The maximum variable rate may be between 9.00% and 16.00%, depending on loan term. The floor rate may be between 0.54% and 4.21%, depending on loan term. These rates are subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change.
3 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 3.21% APR (with Auto Pay) to 6.67% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 3.21% APR (with Auto Pay) to 6.67% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of May 22, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 5/022/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2018 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
5 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900). If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 0.8100000000000002% effective April 10, 2020.
|1.99% – 6.65%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 7.10%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|3.21% – 6.67%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|3.21% – 6.67%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|3.22% – 6.25%5
|Undergrad & Graduate