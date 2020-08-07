Ascent Student Loan Review: Undergrad and Graduate

Avatar

Lindsay VanSomeren

Updated on August 7, 2020
August 7, 2020August 7, 2020Paying for CollegeFeatured, Student Loans2231Lindsay VanSomerenJennifer CoatesOther
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

ascent student loans review
Logo

OUR PROMISE TO YOU: Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
1.24% to 11.98% 1
VARIABLE APR

Visit Lender

1.25% to 9.44% 2
VARIABLE APR

Visit Lender

1.24% to 12.49% 3
VARIABLE APR

Visit Lender

1Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

  1. Rates shown are for the College Ave Undergraduate Loan product and include autopay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.
     
  2. This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary. This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a first year graduate student borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 7.10% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $141.66 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $16,699.21. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

Information advertised valid as of 7/1/2020. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation. Lowest advertised rates require selection of full principal and interest payments with the shortest available loan term.



2Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

3Important Disclosures for Discover.

Discover Disclosures

  1. Aggregate loan limits apply.
  2. Students who get at least a 3.0 GPA (or equivalent) qualify for a one-time cash reward on each new Discover undergraduate and graduate student loan. Reward redemption period is limited. Please visit DiscoverStudentLoans.com/Reward for any applicable reward terms and conditions.
  3. Lowest APRs shown are available for the most creditworthy applicants and include an interest-only repayment discount and Auto Debit Reward. The interest rate ranges represent the lowest and highest interest rates offered on Discover student loans, including undergraduate and graduate loans. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable margin percentage. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 0.375% as of July 1, 2020. Discover Student Loans may adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Our lowest APR is only available to customers with the best credit and other factors. Your APR will be determined after you apply. It will be based on your credit history, which repayment option you choose and other factors, including your cosigner’s credit history (if applicable). Learn more about Discover Student Loans interest rates.
  4. Lowest APRs shown for Discover Student Loans are available for the most creditworthy applicants for the Discover Private Consolidation Loan and include an Auto Debit Reward. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable margin percentage. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 0.375% as of July 1, 2020. Discover Student Loans may adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Our lowest APR is only available to customers with the best credit and other factors. Your APR will be determined after you apply. It will be based on your credit history, which repayment option you choose and other factors, including your cosigner’s credit history (if applicable). Learn more about Discover Student Loans interest rates.
Lowest APRs shown for Discover Student Loans are available for the most creditworthy applicants for undergraduate loans, and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.

  • Variable APR
Learn more about private student loan lenders.

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Any changes specifically to Ascent’s student loan offerings can be found on their website, but you can also check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.

*          *          *

Ascent student loans are a good choice if you’re looking for flexible and money-saving payment options. Of course, that’s assuming you’ve already exhausted your options for federal student aid and scholarships.

Ascent also sticks out from the pack because it’s one of a few student loan lenders who will give out student loans without a cosigner, in some cases. It offers a lot of options which is good, but that also increases the complexity of its loans.

This Ascent student loans review will cover the following three main types of loan:

We’ll also cover the following topics:

Ascent undergraduate cosigned loans

Ascent Cosigned Credit-Based Student Loan
APR range ● Fixed: 3.53% to 14.50%
● Variable: 2.72% to 13.00%
Note: These rates include an autopay discount of 0.25% for credit-based loans and 2.00% for future-income-based loans.
Loan amount $1,000 to $200,000. You can only borrow a grand total of $200,000 across all loans.
Loan terms 5, 10 or 15 years.
If you choose a fixed-rate cosigned loan, you may only choose from a 5- or 10-year term length.
Fees No early payment or origination fees.
Grace period 9 months
Cosigner release You can apply for cosigner release after 24 months of on-time payments if you’re able to meet the qualifications to get a loan on your own, and if you’re signed up for autopay.

Eligibility requirements

Ascent offers cosigned loans, and the requirements are as follows:

  • Be enrolled in a degree-seeking program at least half-time
  • Cosigners must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents
  • Cosigners must earn at least $24,000 per year
  • Both students and cosigners must meet certain credit requirements, which Ascent doesn’t publish

Repayment options

Another of Ascent’s strong points is that it offers a lot of repayment options. Some of these repayment options can save you big bucks as you pay off your loan:

  • Interest-Only Repayment: You can choose to pay just the interest portion of your student loans while you’re in school. This will prevent your balance from growing at all.
  • $25 Minimum Repayment: You can choose to make a $25 monthly payment while you’re in school. This may make your balance grow at a smaller rate.
  • Deferred Repayment: This is the traditional repayment method where you don’t make any payments while you’re in school, and interest accrues at the fastest rate. Your balance will grow the largest with this repayment plan.
  • Graduated Repayment: For loans funded after May 17, 2019, you can now choose to enroll in a graduated repayment plan after you’re finished with school. This allows you to make smaller-than-normal payments in the beginning and larger-than-normal payments toward the end of the loan. This lets you pay it off in the same amount of time, but scales your payments so that you pay less in the beginning, when you’re likely not making as much money yet.

Like most student loan lenders, if you sign up for autopay, you’ll get a 0.25% interest rate reduction. This can be a big boost, especially if you choose to start repayment while you’re still in school, because you’ll be getting the smallest interest rate right from the very start.

Cash Back Graduation Reward

Another nice thing about Ascent student loans is that you can qualify for a cashback reward of 1% after you graduate. For a $10,000 loan, that translates into $100. You’ll need to meet some requirements to earn it:

  • Be signed up for autopay
  • Be current, and not late, on your student loan payments
  • You must have graduated within five years of getting your first Ascent student loan

If you do qualify, you’ll need to contact Ascent directly to request your reward. They won’t send it out automatically, and you may need to provide documents to show proof that you qualify.

Cosigning and cosigner release

Signing up to be a cosigner on someone’s loans isn’t a decision to be taken lightly. If your student misses their payments or defaults on the loan, you’ll now be on the hook for the full amount.

However, you can eventually be removed as a cosigner with Ascent student loans. In order to qualify for cosigner release, your student will need to meet all the criteria to qualify for a non-cosigned loan (these requirements are listed below), as well as having already made 24 on-time payments. Ascent currently only offers cosigner release to students who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents — unfortunately, DACA students do not qualify.

Ascent undergraduate non-cosigned loans

Ascent Non-Cosigned Credit-Based and Future-Income-Based Student Loans
APR range ● Fixed: 3.53% to 14.50%
● Variable: 2.72% to 13.00%
Note: These rates include an autopay discount of 0.25% for credit-based loans and 2.00% for future-income-based loans.
Loan amount $1,000 to $200,000. For future-income-based loans, you can only borrow $20,000 per academic year. You can only borrow a grand total of $200,000 across all loans.
Loan terms 10 years
If you choose a Non-Cosigned Credit-Based loan, you may also choose a 15-year term if you prefer.
Fees No early payment or origination fees.
Grace period 9 months
Minimum credit score N/A

Eligibility requirements

There are two options for Ascent student loans without cosigners. The eligibility requirements are as follows:

  • Non-Cosigned Future Income-Based Loans: You must be a junior or senior who is enrolled full-time in a degree program. You also must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, have a GPA of 2.9 or higher and be at least 18 years old.
  • Non-Cosigned Credit-Based Loans: You must be enrolled at least half-time in a degree program and be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. In addition, you must have at least two years’ worth of credit history, be currently earning at least $24,000 per year, and meet a certain debt-to-income ratio that Ascent doesn’t publicize.

Repayment options

If you opt for a non-cosigned loan, you can still choose from the four repayment plans noted above: Interest-only, $25 minimum payment, deferred repayment or graduated repayment.

The only thing that differs is that if you choose a Non-Cosigned Future Income-Based loan, you’ll get an even bigger interest rate reduction of 2.00% for signing up for autopay.

Credit-based vs. future income-based options

If you’re an adult learner who’s returning to school on a part-time basis to get your undergraduate degree, the Non-Cosigned Credit-Based loan might be a good option for you. That’s because you’ll need to have at least two years’ worth of credit history and currently be earning at least $24,000 per year.

On the other hand, if you don’t yet have the income or credit chops to qualify for the Non-Cosigned Credit-Based loan and if you’re in the final two years of your undergraduate study, the Non-Cosigned Future-Income-Based loan might be a better option for you. This one doesn’t have any minimum income or credit requirements.

How to apply for Ascent undergraduate loans

Ascent offers prequalification so that you can check your rate without negatively affecting your credit score. You can do this by filling out an application on its website.

As the student, you’ll need the following bits of information to complete the application:

  • Your school’s name and the state where it’s located
  • The type of degree you’re seeking and your major
  • What year you are (freshman, sophomore, junior or senior)
  • Your enrollment status (half-time or full-time)
  • How you’ll be taking classes (online, in-person or both)
  • When you think you’ll graduate

If you like the rates that Ascent funding offers, you can proceed with your application to get funding.

If you’re applying for a Non-Cosigned Credit-Based loan, you’ll need to provide documentation showing your income as well.

How to apply as a cosigner

Similarly, if you’re a cosigner, you’ll need to fill out a separate application on Ascent’s website. You’ll need to have this information on hand, among other things:

  • Your student’s school name and where it’s located
  • What type of tuition (in-state, out-of-state or private) your student is paying
  • How much financial aid your student has been approved for by their school
  • Which school terms and loan amounts your student is applying for help with

How Ascent deferment and forbearance works

If you run into trouble making your payments, Ascent offers many different deferment and forbearance options to help, along with set limits:

  • Active duty military deferment: If you’re called up for active duty during a war, military operation or national emergency, you may be able to defer payments for up to 36 months.
  • In-school deferment: You can defer payments while you’re in school until you graduate or drop down below half-time enrollment.
  • Residency/Clerkship/Internship/Fellowship deferment: If you have at least a bachelor’s degree and you’re accepted into one of these post-graduation training programs, you can defer payments in 12-month increments for up to 48 months in a row.
  • Temporary hardship forbearance: If you run into financial struggles, you can apply for forbearance. You’ll get to choose between one and three months of forbearance, with a limit of four consecutive months at a time. You can split these up for a grand total of 24 months of forbearance over the life of the loan.
  • Administrative forbearance: If you’re disputing something with Ascent, the company might put your account into administrative forbearance until it’s resolved.
  • Natural disaster/Declared emergency forbearance: If something catastrophic happens in your area and upends your life, you may be able to get up to three months of forbearance.

How to make Ascent student loan payments

The easiest way to make payments on your Ascent student loans is by signing up for autopay. You get two benefits from this: 1) you’ll never have to remember to make your payment, and 2) you’ll get an interest rate reduction of 0.25% (or 2.00%, if you have a Non-Cosigned Future Income-Based Loan).

If you’d like to sign up for autopay or to figure out your other payment options, you’ll need to contact Launch Servicing. This is a third-party loan servicer that Ascent has hired to handle collections on its loans, similar to how the federal government hires loan servicers to handle payment for federal student loans.

How to contact customer service

If you’re still in the process of applying for Ascent private student loans or have any questions before you start, the Ascent student loans phone number and email is:

877-216-0876
[email protected]
If you’ve already taken out an Ascent loan, you can contact Launch Servicing with any questions at:
877-354-2629
[email protected]

Pros and cons of Ascent undergraduate loans

Pros Cons
● Good interest rates
● Options for cosigned or non-cosigned loans
● Lots of repayment options
● 1% cashback graduation reward program		 ● Non-cosigned loans only available to credit and income-worthy students, or those close to graduating
● Fewer term length options for fixed-rate loans

Ascent graduate loans

Alongside the undergraduate loans discussed above, Ascent also offers loans for grad school, including specialty loans for certain degree programs. Here are the options — and note that all rates are current except as indicated below:

MBA student loans

  • Fixed APR: 4.92% to 13.42%
  • Variable APR: 3.93% to 12.43%

Medical school student loans

  • Fixed APR: 4.92% to 13.42% 
  • Variable APR: 3.93% to 12.43%

Dental school student loans

  • Fixed APR: 5.03% to 13.53% (As of July 10, 2020)
  • Variable APR: 3.94% to 12.44% (As of July 10, 2020)

Law school student loans

  • Fixed APR: 4.92% to 13.42%
  • Variable APR: 3.93% to 12.43%

General graduate school student loans

  • Fixed APR: 5.03% to 13.53% (As of July 10, 2020)
  • Variable APR: 3.94% to 12.44% (As of July 10, 2020)

How to refinance your Ascent student loans

If you’re not happy with your Ascent loans, you can always choose to refinance with another lender. If you’re looking to do this, make sure you claim your 1% cashback graduation reward first, because you won’t be eligible to claim it after you’ve refinanced.

Make sure you check your interest rate, loan term length and monthly payment with your new lender if you’re looking to refinance. For example, if you’re trying to save money on the overall cost of your loan, finding the shortest term length and lowest APR makes sense. If you’re not able to afford your payments for the foreseeable future, finding another option with a low interest rate and a longer loan term length could help you out.

Ben Luthi contributed to this report.

Need a student loan?

Check out our top picks below or learn more about other ways to pay for college.
Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Advertiser Disclosure

Student Loan Hero Advertiser Disclosure

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Variable APRDegrees That QualifyMore Info
1.24% – 11.98%1 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit College Ave

1.25% – 9.44%2 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit SallieMae

1.24% – 12.49%3 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Discover

1.24% – 11.44%4 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Earnest

1.90% – 11.66%5 Undergrad & Graduate

Visit SoFi

2.72% – 13.00%6 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit Ascent

3.52% – 9.50%7 Undergraduate
Graduate

Visit CommonBond

Learn more about private student loan lenders.
Learn more about private student loan lenders.
1Important Disclosures for College Ave.

College Ave Disclosures

College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.

  1. Rates shown are for the College Ave Undergraduate Loan product and include autopay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.
     
  2. This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary. This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a first year graduate student borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 7.10% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $141.66 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $16,699.21. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.

Information advertised valid as of 7/1/2020. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation. Lowest advertised rates require selection of full principal and interest payments with the shortest available loan term.



2Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.

3Important Disclosures for Discover.

Discover Disclosures

  1. Aggregate loan limits apply.
  2. Students who get at least a 3.0 GPA (or equivalent) qualify for a one-time cash reward on each new Discover undergraduate and graduate student loan. Reward redemption period is limited. Please visit DiscoverStudentLoans.com/Reward for any applicable reward terms and conditions.
  3. Lowest APRs shown are available for the most creditworthy applicants and include an interest-only repayment discount and Auto Debit Reward. The interest rate ranges represent the lowest and highest interest rates offered on Discover student loans, including undergraduate and graduate loans. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable margin percentage. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 0.375% as of July 1, 2020. Discover Student Loans may adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Our lowest APR is only available to customers with the best credit and other factors. Your APR will be determined after you apply. It will be based on your credit history, which repayment option you choose and other factors, including your cosigner’s credit history (if applicable). Learn more about Discover Student Loans interest rates.
  4. Lowest APRs shown for Discover Student Loans are available for the most creditworthy applicants for the Discover Private Consolidation Loan and include an Auto Debit Reward. The fixed interest rate is set at the time of application and does not change during the life of the loan. The variable interest rate is calculated based on the 3-Month LIBOR index plus the applicable margin percentage. For variable interest rate loans, the 3-Month LIBOR is 0.375% as of July 1, 2020. Discover Student Loans may adjust the rate quarterly on each January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 (the “interest rate change date”), based on the 3-Month LIBOR Index, published in the Money Rates section of the Wall Street Journal 15 days prior to the interest rate change date, rounded up to the nearest one-eighth of one percent (0.125% or 0.00125). This may cause the monthly payments to increase, the number of payments to increase or both. Our lowest APR is only available to customers with the best credit and other factors. Your APR will be determined after you apply. It will be based on your credit history, which repayment option you choose and other factors, including your cosigner’s credit history (if applicable). Learn more about Discover Student Loans interest rates.
Lowest APRs shown for Discover Student Loans are available for the most creditworthy applicants for undergraduate loans, and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.

4Important Disclosures for Earnest.

Earnest Disclosures

  1. Rates include 0.25% Auto Pay Discount
     
  2. Explanation of Rates “With Autopay” (APD)
    Rates shown include 0.25% APR discount when client agrees to make monthly principal and interest payments by automatic electronic payment. Use of autopay is not required to receive an Earnest loan.

    Available Terms
    For Cosigned loans – 5, 7, 10, 12, 15 years. 
    Primary Only – 10, 12, 15 years

    In school deferred payment is not available in AL, AZ, CA, FL, MA, MD, MI, ND, NY, PA, and WA).



5Important Disclosures for Sofi.

Sofi Disclosures

UNDERGRADUATE LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.23% to 11.76% annual percentage rate (“APR”) (with autopay), variable rates from 1.90% to 11.66% APR (with autopay). GRADUATE LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.13% to 11.83% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.80% to 11.73% APR (with autopay). MBA AND LAW SCHOOL LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.11% to 11.81% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.78% to 11.72% APR (with autopay). PARENT LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.23% to 11.26% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.90% to 11.16% APR (with autopay). For variable rate loans, the variable interest rate is derived from the one-month LIBOR rate plus a margin and your APR may increase after origination if the LIBOR increases. Changes in the one-month LIBOR rate may cause your monthly payment to increase or decrease. Interest rates for variable rate loans are capped at 13.95%, unless required to be lower to comply with applicable law. Lowest rates are reserved for the most creditworthy borrowers. If approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your creditworthiness, the repayment option you select, the term and amount of the loan and other factors, and will be within the ranges of rates listed above. The SoFi 0.25% autopay interest rate reduction requires you to agree to make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic monthly deduction from a savings or checking account. The benefit will discontinue and be lost for periods in which you do not pay by automatic deduction from a savings or checking account. Information current as of 07/10/2020. Enrolling in autopay is not required to receive a loan from SoFi. SoFi Lending Corp., licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Financing Law License No. 6054612. NMLS #1121636 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).



6Important Disclosures for Ascent Student Loans.

Ascent Student Loans Disclosures

Before taking out private student loans, you should explore and compare all financial aid alternatives, including grants, scholarships, and federal student loans and consider your future monthly payments and income. Applying with a cosigner may improve your chance of getting approved and could help you qualify for a lower interest rate. Ascent Student Loans may be funded by Richland State Bank (RSB). Ascent Student Loan products are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application, verification of application information and certification of loan amount by a participating school. Loan products may not be available in certain jurisdictions, and certain restrictions, limitations; and terms and conditions may apply. Ascent is a federally registered trademark of Turnstile Capital Management (TCM) and may be used by RSB under limited license. Richland State Bank is a federally registered service mark of Richland State Bank.

  1. Competitive variable rates calculated monthly at the time of loan approval based on a margin plus the 1-Month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) rounded to the nearest 1/100th of a percent. The current LIBOR is 0.176%, which may adjust monthly. Your interest rate may increase or decrease, based on LIBOR monthly changes. Rates are effective as of 08/01/2020 and reflect an Automatic Payment Discount. Automatic Payment Discount is available if the borrower is enrolled in automatic payments from their personal checking account and the amount is successfully withdrawn from the authorized bank account each month. (See Automatic Payment Discount Terms & Conditions.)
    1. Undergraduate Loans: Variable rate loans have an Annual Percentage (APR) range between 2.72% – 13.00%. Fixed rate loans have an APR range between 3.53% and 14.50% based on your credit worthiness and your selected program. Rates reflect an Automatic Payment Discount of 0.25% (for Credit-Based Loans) on the lowest offered rate and a 2.00% (for Undergraduate Future Income-Based Loans ) discount on the highest offered rate. (See Undergraduate Loan repayment examples.)
    2. Graduate Loans: Variable rate loans have an APR range between 5.33% and 11.42%. Fixed rate loans have an APR range between 6.14% and 11.92% based on your credit worthiness and your selected program. Rates reflect an Automatic Payment Discount of 0.25%. (See Graduate Loan repayment examples.)
  2. Payments may be deferred. Subject to lender discretion, forbearance and/or deferment options may be available for borrowers who are encountering financial distress.
  3. Making interest only or partial interest payments while in school will not reduce the principal balance of the loan. There are three (3) flexible in-school repayment options that include fully deferred, interest only and $25 minimum repayment. (See Undergraduate Loan repayment examples.)
  4. Flexible repayment plans may be offered up to a fifteen (15) year repayment term for a variable rate loan and ten (10) year repayment term for a fixed rate loan. Students must be enrolled at least half-time at an eligible school. Minimum loan amount is $2,000.
  5. Interest rate reduction of either 0.25% (for Credit-Based Loans) or 2.00% (for Undergraduate Future Income-Based Loans) applies only when the borrower and/or cosigner sign up for automatic payments and the payment amount is successfully deducted from the designated bank account each month. The amount of the discount is dependent upon the loan product and credit history of the borrower at the time of application. Interest rate reduction(s) will not apply during periods when no payment is due, including periods of in-school, deferment, grace or forbearance, unless a regular payment amount has been arranged with the servicer. If you have two (2) consecutive returned payments for Nonsufficient Funds, we may cancel your automatic debit enrollment and you will lose the interest rate reduction. You will then need to re-qualify and re-enroll in automatic debit payments to receive the interest rate reduction.(See Automatic Payment Discount Terms & Conditions.)
  6. All applicants (individual and cosigner) are required to complete a brief online financial literacy course as part of the application process to be eligible for funding.
  7. Eligibility, loan amount and other loan terms are dependent on several factors, which may include: loan product, other financial aid, creditworthiness, school, program, graduation date, major, cost of attendance and other factors. Aggregate loan limits may apply. The cost of attendance is determined and certified by the educational institution.
  8. The legal age for entering into contracts is eighteen (18) years of age in every state except Alabama where it is nineteen (19) years old, Nebraska where it is nineteen (19) years old (only for wards of the state), and Mississippi and Puerto Rico where it is twenty-one (21) years old.
  9. 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward subject to terms and conditions. Click here for details. In order to be eligible for the 1% Cash Back Graduation Reward, borrower must meet the following criteria after graduation:
    • The student borrower has graduated from the degree program that the loan was used to fund.
    • The student borrower may change majors and/or transfer to a different school, but must obtain the same level of degree (e.g. – undergraduate or graduate)
    • The graduation date is more than 90 days and less than five (5) years after the date of the loan’s first disbursement.
    • Any loan that the student has borrowed under the Ascent loan is not more than 30-days delinquent or in a default status as of the graduation date and until any Graduation Reward is paid.
  10. Students can apply to release their cosigner and continue with the loan in only their name after making the first 24 consecutive regularly scheduled full principal and interest payments on-time and meeting the other eligibility criteria to qualify for the loan without a cosigner.

* Application times vary depending on the applicant’s ability to supply the necessary information for submission.



7Important Disclosures for CommonBond.

CommonBond Disclosures

Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).

  1.  Rates are as of July 1, 2019 and include auto-pay discount. All loans are eligible for a 0.25% reduction in interest rate by agreeing to automatic payment withdrawals once in repayment. Variable rates may increase after consummation.