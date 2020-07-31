How to Get or Refinance Arkansas Student Loans

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others.

The average student loan debt among Arkansas graduates of the Class of 2018 was $26,579, according to The Institute for College Access & Success. While this figure came in below the national average of $29,200, it’s still a significant amount of money to pay back. If you’re considering Arkansas student loans, it’s crucial to find an affordable loan with low costs of borrowing.

This guide will help you to get the Arkansas student loans you need, or if you’ve already borrowed, there are tips about refinancing your debt to save money:

Arkansas student loan debt: At a glance Average debt at graduation $26,579 Percent of students who graduate with debt 53% National ranking for amount of debt 37 National average debt at graduation (Class of 2019) $29,900 Source: The Institute for College Access & Success

How to get Arkansas student loans

When you apply for student loans to attend school in Arkansas, it’s best to exhaust options for loans from the government before obtaining private student loans.

Federal loans often have lower interest rates than their private equivalents, as well as access to federal loan forgiveness options and income-driven repayment (IDR) plans that cap your monthly payments at a percentage of your disposable income.

Federal student loans

Most Arkansas students borrow from the Department of Education through its direct loan program.

Direct loans, also known as Stafford loans, include both subsidized and unsubsidized loans from the federal government. Subsidized loans will cover your interest during undergraduate study, but you must demonstrate financial need to qualify.

Unsubsidized loans don’t cover in-school interest costs, but they’re available to graduate and professional students — as well as undergrads — and they’re awarded regardless of financial need.

For both subsidized and unsubsidized direct loans, the government charges a low fixed interest rate and set origination fee, so there’s no need to shop around. There’s also no credit check required for these government loans, and students are automatically eligible once they submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as FAFSA.

The state of Arkansas also provides resources to help students, although the state doesn’t offer loans itself. Students can visit the Arkansas Student Loan Authority website to find out about their federal loan options and get free help with college planning.

Graduate students and parents of undergrads may be eligible for PLUS loans, which are also federal student loans. But PLUS loans are not available if you have adverse credit. Unlike direct loans, PLUS loans aren’t always a better deal than private student loans, so it’s important to compare all your options.

Private student loans

There are limits on the amount that students are eligible to take out in direct loans, both on an annual basis and throughout their time in school. Since direct loans alone are often insufficient to fully fund college, many students also take out private student loans.

Private student loans don’t offer the same kind of borrower protections that federal loans do. There’s no IDR option and no loan forgiveness for public service work. There’s also more variation in rates and terms among private lenders, which is why it’s so important to compare options to find your best deals.

To qualify for private student loans, you’ll need to have good credit and proof of income. Many students will likely have to have a cosigner to get approved. A cosigner shares legal responsibility for loan repayment, so it is a big responsibility for someone.

Students looking for private student loans in Arkansas have many options, including:

Centennial Bank Carries the Smart Option Student Loan from Sallie Mae APRs run from 25%-12.35%, as of July 20, 2020

College Ave Student Loans Variable APRs: 1.24% – 11.98% Fixed APRs: 3.99% – 12.99% Also offers parent loans

Ascent Student Loans Has a 1% cashback graduation reward Variable APRs: 2.73% – 13.01% Fixed APRs: 3.62% – 14.50%

LendKey Variable APRs: 1.25% – 11.76% Fixed APRs: 4.25% – 12.35% Offers cosigner release with certain lenders



How to refinance Arkansas student loans

After graduation, Arkansas student loan borrowers also have ways to make their monthly payments more affordable. One of these options is to refinance the student loans.

Refinancing is generally done with private lenders, including local and national banks, credit unions or online lenders. The federal government doesn’t offer loan refinancing, although it is possible to consolidate certain federal loans through the Department of Education if you’d prefer to have one big loan to pay instead of many, or want to change your length of repayment.

Unlike consolidation, refinancing can significantly lower your interest rate, depending on how high your rates are now and how strong a credit profile you (or your cosigner) has. As a result, student loan refinancing can reduce both your monthly payments and the total cost of your loan.

But the downside to refinancing is that you lose access to federal borrower protections, including Public Service Loan Forgiveness and IDR programs, since your loan will now be private.

You should carefully weigh whether it makes sense for you to give up these federal loan benefits to achieve the savings that refinancing Arkansas student loans could provide. If you want to refinance, some financial institutions offering this option include:

SoFi Has fixed refinancing APRs of 3.20% – 6.29% and variable APRs at 2.99% – 6.29% Unemployment protection program will pause your payments and help you find work

Earnest Fixed refinancing APRs at 3.19% – 5.99% and variable APRs at 1.99% – 5.99% Protections also available if you’re having trouble making payments

Education Loan Finance Has a wide variety of repayment terms, from five to 20 years Offers fixed refinancing APRs at 3.21% – 5.99% and variable APRs at 2.39% – 6.01%



As with private student loans, you’ll want to do some student loan refinance comparison shopping since terms can vary widely from one lender to another with these loan types.

Final tips on student loans in Arkansas

Whether you’re going to school in Arkansas now or have graduated and want to take control over your Arkansas student loans, understanding different financing options is key to making school affordable. Remember to max out scholarships and grants first, then take federal loans, and finally turn to private loans to make up the difference.

Likewise, if you’re looking into refinancing previous loans, also check out some of the forgiveness options available.

By borrowing as little as you can and choosing the right loan products, your path to freedom from debt should be shorter, quicker and smoother. You might even pay off your student loans ahead of schedule.

