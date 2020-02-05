Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

When you borrow money or make an investment, you know the interest rate is important. But as you compare rates on financial products, you may find that they’re expressed in two different ways: annual percentage rate (APR) and annual percentage yield (APY). While these two abbreviations may only be one letter apart, there are big differences between them. Here’s what you need to know about these two terms, as well as why it’s so important to understand APR vs. APY.

Differences in APR vs. APY

Compounding makes a big difference

Marketing of financial products

Make sure you compare the same rates

Differences in APR vs. APY

While both APR and APY are used to describe the interest rate charged on a loan or paid on an investment, there is one key difference between the two. APR is your yearly rate without taking compound interest into account. APY, on the other hand, is your effective annual rate and includes how often interest is applied to your balance.

The interest on your investments may compound daily, monthly, quarterly or yearly, and interest earned is added to the principal balance. When interest is added to the balance, it’s called compounding. And when interest is paid on interest, it’s called compound interest.

Many credit card providers compound interest daily. That means your balance at the end of each day is multiplied by the daily interest rate to calculate the interest you owe. This is compounded, or added to the amount you owe. The next day, you’re charged interest on a slightly higher balance.

APY takes this compound interest into account to show you how much you may pay or earn. Since loans and investments may compound interest more often than once a year, APY is typically higher than APR. But if a loan compounds once annually, APR and APY could be the same.

APR vs. APY: Compounding makes a big difference

To better understand the difference between APY and APR, consider a real-world example.

Say you wanted to invest $10,000 in a certificate of deposit (CD), and you have the option to invest in one of two accounts. Each one earns 2.00% APR, but one compounds monthly while the other compounds annually. Here’s how your money would grow over a year.

Investment APR Compounds Interest earned Balance after a year $10,000 2.00% Annually $200.00 $10,200 $10,000 2.00% Monthly $201.84 $10,201.84

The account that compounds monthly earns more interest. Your balance grows faster because the interest you earn is being added to the principal every month. If your interest compounds annually, you’ll sit on the same balance for most of the year before you earn interest.

The more often interest compounds or is added to your balance, the bigger the difference between APR and APY.

APR vs. APY: How financial products are marketed

When an investment is being marketed, it’s often in APY. That’s because APY makes the amount of interest you earn look higher. That’s why you’ll see APYs quoted for the following financial products:

CDs

Savings and checking accounts

IRAs

But when you borrow money, the lender typically expresses the interest you’re charged in APR. That’s because the APR makes it seem as though you’re not being charged as much interest. Loans commonly promoted with APRs include:

Private student loans

Student loan refinancing

Personal, home and auto loans

Credit cards

Interestingly, federal student loans are “advertised” by the Department of Education as carrying an interest rate not expressed in APR or APY. If you’re fuzzy on APR or APY vs. interest rates, keep in mind that the “A” stands for “annual,” or the amount of interest you’ll owe (or receive) after a year.

To gauge the difference between APR and APY — and, therefore, the true cost of interest — some online calculators can prove useful. If a loan or investment lists an annual interest rate in the form of APR, for example, you can convert it to APY to see how much interest you’d actually earn or pay.

Let’s assume that you have a 6.00% annual rate and that interest compounds monthly (12 times a year) on your account. That means your APY would be 6.17%.

Make sure you compare the same rates

When you’re looking to borrow or invest, you must compare apples to apples. There are big differences between APR versus APY. That can make it difficult to compare loan and investment products if their rates are expressed in different ways.

But now you know how to convert from APR to APY. That may help you make informed choices about your investments and the loans you take out. In the world of educating financing for instance, you’ll better understand how student loan interest works.

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.

Interested in a personal loan?

Here are the top personal loan lenders of 2020!