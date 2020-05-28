4 Smart Tips to Cover the Costs of Applying to Grad School

Before you have to worry about paying for tuition for graduate school, you need to think about the cost of grad school applications. Along with application fees, you might need to pay for tests, travel expenses, or a deposit to hold your place in next year’s class.
If you’re stressed about how to pay for all this, there are options available to help. Below are four suggestions for handling the cost of grad school applications and the other expenses that go with it.
4 ways to cover the cost of grad school applications
1. Request application and GRE fee waivers
2. Sign up for a new credit card
3. Take out a personal loan
4. Find ways to earn more money
Two major costs of applying to grad school are application and testing fees. Applying to graduate school at UCLA, for instance, costs $120, which is non-refundable. If you’re applying to multiple programs, the application fees will add up quickly.
Many graduate programs also require scores from a graduate exam, such as the GRE. Taking the GRE just once costs $205, but some students take it two or three times to achieve their target scores. Plus, there’s also the cost of test preparation books and classes, not to mention any specific GRE subject tests your program requires for admission.
Fortunately, most schools offer fee waivers to students in need. For an application or GRE fee waiver, contact the financial aid offices of your prospective schools. You’ll have to provide documents to prove that paying for the application and exam causes financial hardship.
If you qualify, the school will issue you a fee reduction voucher that covers part or all of these fees.
2. Sign up for a new credit card
Another way to pay for the costs of applying to grad school is with a low- or no-interest credit card. Some credit cards offer 0% introductory annual percentage rate (APR) financing for up to 21 months after you open an account.
Whatever purchases you make during this period, you can pay them off without accruing any interest. If you’re confident that you can pay off your balances before the promotional period ends, then you’re effectively getting a 0% interest loan.
The risk here is carrying a balance once the promotional period ends. Credit card interest rates are sky-high – the average credit card APR is about 19%, according to CompareCards. Credit card debt is one of the most unforgiving kinds of debt, so only go this route if you’re sure you can track your spending and pay off your balance before the real APR kicks in.
Also, note that opening a new credit card can make a dent on your credit score. But as long as you spend responsibly, your credit score should bounce back.
3. Take out a personal loan
If you have big expenses and no way to cover them, consider taking out a personal loan. Unlike student loans, personal loans are not tied to a specific purpose, which means you can spend the money however you want. If approved, funds from a personal loan will be deposited straight into your bank account.
That being said, you’ll need to pay back this debt over time. Your loans will have an interest rate attached to them, so you’ll end up spending more than you took out in the long run.
That’s why you should only take out a personal loan if absolutely necessary. Furthermore, you should only take out the minimum amount you need to cover the costs of applying for graduate school.
Compare rates from private lenders
A few reputable lenders for personal loans are SoFi, CommonBond and Avant. SoFi, for example, approves personal loans of between $5,000 and $100,000 with fixed interest rates that start at 5.99%.
With a quick pre-application process online, you can see if you qualify. Lenders set different requirements in terms of credit scores and annual income.
Contact your local credit union or community bank
Credit unions and local banks also offer some of the best loan terms. Credit unions, in particular, are non-profit organizations that provide perks for their members, including lower interest rates for loans.
Credit unions have certain requirements to join. For instance, you may need to live locally or be part of a professional organization. To find credit unions, check out the locator tools on the National Credit Union Association website.
When applying for a personal loan, shop around for your best terms. Look for a lending company, credit union, or bank that offers a manageable repayment plan with low interest rates.
4. Find ways to earn more money
Going to graduate school is a great way to acquire skills and make progress in your career, but loan or credit card debt could hold you back as you’re trying to move forward.
Try to reduce the amount of graduate school loans you need to take out by increasing your income. Perhaps you can find part-time work with a flexible schedule, or maybe you have a certain talent or skill that you can turn into a lucrative side hustle.
Once you start your program, consider part-time work on or off-campus. Juggling your time between classes and work is a big challenge but you’ll be glad you did if it saves you from excessive student loan payments in the future.
Make sure graduate school is worth the cost
Ideally, your graduate degree has a high return on investment. If that’s the case, then the cost of grad school applications will hopefully pale in comparison to the earnings you’ll make in the future.
Choose a program that will bring about tangible benefits in your income and career. Although you’re investing some serious start-up costs, your future self should be able to reimburse the bill and then some.
Which graduate degrees have the highest return on investment? See the 10 valuable degrees that can make you $100K or more.
