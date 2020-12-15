Clean Up Google Search Results to Get Hired More Easily

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

When applying for a job, you’re really giving a relative stranger permission to stalk you online.

In fact, 66% of hiring managers use search engines like Google to research job applicants, according to a 2018 survey by CareerBuilder.

With that in mind, you’ll want to clean up Google search results.

Maybe you’re unhappy with your current search results. Perhaps you have a common name and can’t distinguish yourself — or worse, share a name with a shady character who’s in the news more often than you are. Here are three topics to explore as you get your online reputation in shape:

How to clean up Google search results when applying for a job

You might feel bashful about searching your own name on Google. But consider this: That CareerBuilder survey also reported that 57% of employers have decided against hiring an applicant, at least in part, because of unflattering content found online.

When searching your name, sign out of your Google account or use a private-browsing window that hides your location. You’ll want to see what strangers see.

Beyond confirming your credentials, human resources managers are likely to search for you online to make sure no red flags exist. A silly tweet or out-of-context college Facebook picture, for example, could cost you an interview or job offer.

What Google will and won’t remove from search results

Thankfully, Google — and other popular websites populating your content in its search results — allow you to limit what you share on the web.

First, decide how much personal information you want to share by visiting your Google account page (if you have one). You can control what others can see on your aboutme.google.com page.

Be careful about sharing your date of birth, telephone number and address — all of which Google typically won’t remove from search results. Sharing your age, for example, might affect how a potential employer perceives your experience level.

Fortunately, Google will remove the following from search results — some of which may not affect your job application, but could affect your vulnerability to fraud:

Social Security number

Bank account number

Credit card number

Images of signature

Medical records

Nude or sexually explicit images

Any time you submit this kind of information to an unsecured website, it could end up online for all to see.

The first step toward removing sensitive information or unflattering images that have been shared without your consent is to contact the webmaster of the website sharing it.

Google can only stop this content from showing up in search results; it can’t simply remove it from the internet.

If a website has deleted the content in question but it’s still showing up in Google search results, you can use the search engine’s tool to make a formal removal request.

If on the other hand, the webmaster isn’t responsive or won’t grant your request, you’ll need to provide the following to Google:

Website URL

Google search URL

Screenshots of the material

Google’s troubleshooter can guide you through these steps.

Cleaning up Google search results by checking these 4 social media sites

Off-putting search results can also come straight from places where you’re the webmaster: Social media.

Depending on where you’re applying for a job, you might or might not want to be found via your status updates and blog posts. A would-be engineer, for example, might prefer to promote their carefully curated LinkedIn page, but keep their politically-charged Twitter account in the background.

Thankfully, the following platforms (and others like them) make it simple to clean up Google search results for your name:

1. WordPress

2. Facebook

3. Twitter

4. LinkedIn

WordPress

Under the “Manage” and “Settings” on your dashboard, you can choose whether you want your blog or website included in search engine results.

Facebook

In privacy settings, you can select whether you want your profile page included in search results.

Even if you hide your profile from the web, you might still want to restrict access to fellow Facebook users. A hiring manager with their own account could find you using the search bar, skipping Google altogether.

Twitter

Differentiating your Twitter name and username from your professional name will eventually remove the account from Google search results, according to Twitter.

Locking access to your tweets with a password will also stop search engines like Google from cataloging them. If your newly-protected tweets still show up in search, there’s recourse. Paste a link to the questionable tweet in Google’s quick removal tool (above). (If you’re not sure whether you have potentially damaging tweets, you can have Twitter send you a link to download your archive for inspection.)

LinkedIn

Your LinkedIn profile is a de facto resume for some hiring managers. But to protect your information, you can check boxes to select who can view what aspects of your public profile.

That’s how to share or hide your networking profiles in search results. How you improve them is mostly about common sense. You’ll likely find, for example, that your headshot on any one of these platforms will come up as a top Google Images result, so pick a professional one.

If you’re fresh out of college, you might even want to consider creating separate accounts on these platforms that can be used when applying for a job — that’s just one of things that recent grads can do to score a first gig.

4 tips to clean up Google search results — and boost them

Erasing negative search results is one thing. Creating a positive set of results is another exercise to make yourself marketable, and it might require more effort.

Here are four quick tips to not only clean up Google search results, but also boost them with the content you want to highlight:

1. Claim your domain name

2. Share only on sites with privacy settings

3. Consider paying for a complete makeover

4. Set up alerts and perform routine searches

1. Claim your domain name

Even if you don’t have a professional purpose (or a personal desire) for a self-titled website, reserve your domain name to keep someone else from abusing it. That’s especially true if you have an uncommon first and last name.

If your name is shared by many other professionals around the globe, consider distinguishing yourself. James Smith, for example, could have an easier time showing up as James O. Smith. If you switch monikers, make sure to be consistent with it on all your job application materials.

When creating a website or blog, implement basic search engine optimization practices. Include the keywords you’d like to rank for — “Student Loan Hero,” for example.

Linking your website to your social media accounts will also help Google connect the dots of who you are and how you want to be presented to the online searching public.

2. Share only on sites with privacy settings

If you’re like most people and skip past websites’ updated terms and conditions and privacy policies, follow a safe rule of thumb: Only post content to websites that allow you to set your privacy preferences.

Otherwise, what you share with your friends could be shared more widely than you think and could cause a job application rejection.

3. Consider paying for a complete makeover

A lot of your online cleanse can be done at home with a bunch of clicking around. If you’d prefer professional help, however, that option exists. Scroll through website services like BrandYourself and Reputation X to see what they can do for you.

Make sure to review their free resources before agreeing to pay for something you could do yourself.

4. Set up alerts and perform routine searches

You don’t need to feel silly about searching for yourself online — it’s the only way to discover results you might not want to share with your next employer.

To be even more proactive about your digital footprint, set up a Google alert with your name. This way, you’ll be notified via email when your first and last name hit the web.

Anything you say or do could be used against you in a limitless, 24-hour-a-day digital space that isn’t known for its forgetfulness. Keep this in mind when marketing yourself and applying for a job.

Once you’ve learned how to clean up Google search results, consider:

