Submitting the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as the FAFSA, is crucial in order to be eligible for most college financial aid. In some cases, it’s possible to make corrections to your FAFSA — for instance, if you made a mistake, if you need to add a college or if your dependency status has changed since you completed the application.
Here’s how to make corrections to your FAFSA after submitting it, as well as a guide for when you can make changes to your FAFSA.
- How to make corrections to your FAFSA: 6 common mistakes
- Where to make FAFSA corrections
- How long does it take for FAFSA to process corrections?
- When is the FAFSA corrections deadline?
How to make corrections to your FAFSA: 6 common mistakes
There are three main types of adjustments you can make to your FAFSA after you’ve submitted it: Corrections, updates and changes.
- Corrections: If you made a mistake, such as using an incorrect Social Security number or misspelling your name, you can edit the FAFSA in order to correct it.
- Updates: If your situation has changed since you’ve submitted the FAFSA, you can — and should — update it accordingly. You can update your mailing address, email address and other contact information, as well as your dependency status. If you’re selected for FAFSA verification, you must update your FAFSA to reflect any changes to your household, such as the number of family members in your household or the number of people in your household who are in college.
- Changes: You can change the schools listed on your FAFSA in order to add or remove a college. But much of the financial information on your FAFSA can’t be changed once you’ve submitted it. (For instance, if you reported a specific dollar amount of savings and have since spent the money, you can’t change that on your FAFSA.) However, if your family’s income has changed significantly since you filed the FAFSA, you can initiate a financial aid appeal through your college’s financial aid office.
Here’s how — and when — to make corrections, updates and changes to your FAFSA after you’ve submitted it:
1. I need to add or change a school on my FAFSA
2. I need to update my household size on my FAFSA
3. I entered the wrong Social Security number on FAFSA
4. I need to change the year on my FAFSA
5. I need to change my name on my FAFSA
6. I need to update my dependency status on my FAFSA
1. I need to add or change a school on my FAFSA
When you fill out the FAFSA, you’re asked to list the colleges you want the information sent to. You do this by adding the federal school code for each college or university you’re applying to. If you’re completing the online version of the FAFSA, you can list up to 10 schools at once. If you’re completing a PDF version of the FAFSA, you can only list four schools at a time.
Since you may (and often should) submit the FAFSA before you finish applying to colleges — and since you may be applying to more than 10 colleges — you may need to change the schools that are listed on your application. To add schools to your FAFSA, log into your Federal Student Aid account at fafsa.gov and click on “Make FAFSA Corrections.” From there, you can add new federal school codes or remove previously-listed schools.
Log into your Federal Student Aid account at
If you already have 10 schools listed on your FAFSA, adding new school codes will replace existing ones. The schools that you remove won’t receive the updated version of your FAFSA, but they’ll still have the version that you initially submitted.
2. I need to update my household size on my FAFSA
If your FAFSA is selected for verification, you’re required to update your household information if anything has changed. You must update the following:
- The number of family members in your household (or your parent’s household).
- The number of people in your household (or your parent’s household) who are in college.
In most cases, you can update this information online at fafsa.gov. But if your household size has changed because you’ve gotten married or divorced, contact your school’s financial aid office. It’s up to each school’s financial aid office to determine on a case-by-case basis whether a change in marital status warrants a FAFSA adjustment, according to the 2019-2020 Federal Student Aid Handbook.
You can only make changes to your household information if your FAFSA was selected for verification. If you’re wondering, “Why won’t FAFSA let me change my household size?”, it’s likely because your FAFSA wasn’t selected for verification.
3. I entered the wrong Social Security number on FAFSA
If you entered the wrong Social Security number on your FAFSA, you can’t fix it online. Instead, the Department of Education recommends submitting an entirely new online FAFSA. However, make sure your new FAFSA will be processed in time to meet your school’s FAFSA deadline.
Alternatively, contact the financial aid office at all of the colleges listed on your FAFSA and ask them to correct your Social Security number. A third option is to make the correction on a paper version of your Student Aid Report (SAR), which you should have received after submitting your FAFSA, and mail it to the address listed on the SAR.
4. I need to change the year on my FAFSA
It’s possible to apply for the wrong FAFSA year because throughout most of the calendar year, the FAFSA is available for two academic years.
If this confusing schedule caused you to complete the FAFSA for the wrong academic year, you’ll need to fill it out again for the correct academic year. Unfortunately, you can’t simply change the year on your FAFSA.
|Academic year
|FAFSA open date
|Federal FAFSA deadline
|Federal FAFSA corrections deadline
|2019-2020
|October 1, 2018
|June 30, 2020
|September 12, 2020
|2020-2021
|October 1, 2019
|June 30, 2021
|September 11, 2021
5. I need to change my name on my FAFSA
There are two main instances in which you’d need to do a FAFSA name change:
- You misspelled your name on the FAFSA when you initially filled it out: In this case, your name on the FAFSA likely doesn’t match your FSA ID, which means you won’t be able to correct your FAFSA online. Instead, you’ll either need to contact the financial aid office at all of the schools listed on your FAFSA or file a correction by mail using a paper version of your Student Aid Report.
- Your last name has changed since you submitted the form: In this case, you must first update your name with the Social Security Administration, then update your FSA ID and finally, update your name on the FAFSA.
6. I need to update my dependency status on my FAFSA
If your dependency status changes, you need to update your FAFSA. This is important because your dependency status can dramatically affect your financial aid eligibility. If you’re considered a dependent student, you’re required to report parent financial information on the FAFSA. If you’re an independent student, you don’t have to report parent information, which means you’ll likely qualify for more financial aid.
For instance, update your dependency status if:
- You’ve become a parent
- You’ve been given a legal guardian (who isn’t a parent) by a court order
- You’ve become an emancipated minor
There’s one exception: If your dependency status has changed because you’ve been married or divorced since submitting the FAFSA, contact the financial aid office at all of the schools listed on your FAFSA.
Where to make FAFSA corrections
There are four ways to make FAFSA corrections: online, by phone, by mail or through the financial aid office at your school.
Online
Correcting your FAFSA online is generally the easiest option. But in some scenarios, it’s not possible to fix FAFSA errors online. For the instances in which you can update your FAFSA online, here’s how to do it:
- Log into your Federal Student Aid account at fafsa.gov using your FSA ID
- Navigate to the “My FAFSA” page and select “Make FAFSA corrections”
- Create a save key, which is essentially a password (but not the same as your FSA ID)
- Correct, update or change your information as needed
- Submit the FAFSA correction
By phone
Call the Federal Student Aid Information Center at 1-800-4FED-AID (1-800-433-3243). In order to make a FAFSA correction by phone, you’ll need your FAFSA Data Release Number (DRN). Find your DRN in your FAFSA confirmation email or on your paper or electronic Student Aid Report.
By mail
Correcting your FAFSA via snail mail is the least-efficient option, but it may be necessary in some cases. Here’s how to correct your FAFSA by mail:
- Request a paper copy of your Student Aid Report (SAR). There are two ways do do this:
- Online: Log into your Federal Student Aid account at fafsa.gov using your FSA ID, navigate to the “My FAFSA” page and select “View or Print your Student Aid Report (SAR).”
- By phone: Call the Federal Student Aid Information Center at 1-800-4FED-AID (1-800-433-3243).
- Once you receive your paper SAR, write in the corrections and sign it.
- Mail the paper SAR to the address listed on the document.
Via the financial aid office at your school
If you’re already in college or you’ve already accepted an offer of admission at a college, contact the school’s financial aid office in order to correct, update or change information on your FAFSA.
If you’re still in the college application process, you’ll need to contact the financial aid office for each school listed on your FAFSA. Different schools may have different processes for handling FAFSA corrections.
How long does it take for FAFSA to process corrections?
You can make corrections to your FAFSA after it has initially been submitted and processed. FAFSAs submitted online typically take three to five days to process, and it initially takes seven to 10 days to process paper FAFSAs that were submitted by mail. You can check your FAFSA status online.
The processing time for FAFSA corrections may be different from the initial processing times, and it depends on how you make your FAFSA changes.
- Online: 3-5 days
- By mail: 2-3 weeks
- Through a school’s financial aid office: Varies by school
Once you submit your corrected FAFSA, you’ll receive an updated Student Aid Report either electronically within one to five days, or by mail within seven to 10 days.
When is the FAFSA corrections deadline?
The FAFSA corrections deadline is almost three months after the federal FAFSA deadline. (For the 2019-2020 academic year, the FAFSA corrections deadline is September 12, 2020.) However, submit your FAFSA corrections as soon as possible because states and colleges have much earlier FAFSA deadlines.
|Academic year
|Federal FAFSA corrections deadline
|2019-2020
|September 12, 2020
|2020-2021
|September 11, 2021
Although correcting, updating or changing your FAFSA may feel like a hassle, it’s important in order to ensure you qualify for the most possible financial aid.
Kat Tretina contributed to this report.
Need a student loan?Here are our top student loan lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligibility
|* The Sallie Mae partner referenced is not the creditor for these loans and is compensated by Sallie Mae for the referral of Smart Option Student Loan customers.
1 Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.
2 Important Disclosures for College Ave.
CollegeAve Disclosures
College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.
1Rates shown are for the College Ave Undergraduate Loan product and include autopay discount. The 0.25% auto-pay interest rate reduction applies as long as a valid bank account is designated for required monthly payments. Variable rates may increase after consummation.
2This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a freshman borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 8.35% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $179.18 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $21,501.54. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary. This informational repayment example uses typical loan terms for a first year graduate student borrower who selects the Deferred Repayment Option with a 10-year repayment term, has a $10,000 loan that is disbursed in one disbursement and a 7.10% fixed Annual Percentage Rate (“APR”): 120 monthly payments of $141.66 while in the repayment period, for a total amount of payments of $16,699.21. Loans will never have a full principal and interest monthly payment of less than $50. Your actual rates and repayment terms may vary.
Information advertised valid as of 5/1/2020. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation. Lowest advertised rates require selection of full principal and interest payments with the shortest available loan term.
3 Important Disclosures for Ascent.
Ascent Disclosures
Before taking out private student loans, you should explore and compare all financial aid alternatives, including grants, scholarships, and federal student loans and consider your future monthly payments and income. Applying with a cosigner may improve your chance of getting approved and could help you qualify for a lower interest rate. Ascent Student Loans may be funded by Richland State Bank (RSB). Ascent Student Loan products are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application, verification of application information and certification of loan amount by a participating school. Loan products may not be available in certain jurisdictions, and certain restrictions, limitations; and terms and conditions may apply. Ascent is a federally registered trademark of Turnstile Capital Management (TCM) and may be used by RSB under limited license. Richland State Bank is a federally registered service mark of Richland State Bank.
* Application times vary depending on the applicant’s ability to supply the necessary information for submission.
4 Important Disclosures for Discover.
Discover's lowest rates shown are for the undergraduate loan and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.
Discover Disclosures
5 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).
6 Important Disclosures for Citizens.
Citizens Disclosures
Undergraduate Rate Disclosure: Variable interest rates range from 3.79%- 6.40% (3.79% – 6.40% APR). Fixed interest rates range from 4.04% – 6.65% (4.23% – 7.15% APR)
Graduate Rate Disclosure: Variable interest rates range from 2.72% – 6.11% (2.72% – 6.11% APR). Fixed interest rates range from 3.59% – 6.36% (3.59%-6.36% APR)
Business/Law Rate Disclosure: Variable interest rates range from 1.47% – 8.35% (1.47% – 8.20% APR). Fixed interest rates range from 4.45% – 10.74% (4.45% – 10.59% APR)
Medical/Dental Rate Disclosure: Variable interest rates range from 1.47% – 7.25% (1.47% – 7.10% APR). Fixed interest rates range from 4.40% – 9.64% (4.40% – 9.49% APR)
Parent Loan Rate Disclosure: Variable interest rates range from 3.09%-6.23% (3.09%-6.23% APR). Fixed interest rates range from 5.48%-8.52% (5.48%-8.52% APR)
Variable Rate Disclosure: Variable Rates are based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of April 1, 2020, the one-month LIBOR rate is 0.92%. Variable interest rates will fluctuate over the term of the loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. The maximum variable rate is the greater of 21.00% or Prime Rate plus 9.00%.
Lowest Rate Disclosure: Lowest rates require a 5-year repayment term, immediate repayment, a graduate degree (where applicable), and include our Loyalty and Automatic Payment discounts of 0.25 percentage points each, as outlined in the Loyalty Discount and Automatic Payment Discount disclosures. Rates are subject to additional terms and conditions, and are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change.
Federal Loan vs. Private Loan Benefits: Some federal student loans include unique benefits that the borrower may not receive with a private student loan, some of which we do not offer. Borrowers should carefully review federal benefits, especially if they work in public service, are in the military, are considering possible loan forgiveness options, are currently on or considering income based repayment options or are concerned about a steady source of future income and would want to lower their payments at some time in the future. When the borrower refinances, they waive any current and potential future benefits of their federal loans. For more information about federal student loan benefits and federal loan consolidation, visit http://studentaid.ed.gov/. We also have several resources available to help the borrower make a decision on our website including Should I Refinance My Student Loans? and our FAQs. Should I Refinance My Student Loans? includes a comparison of federal and private student loan benefits that we encourage the borrower to review.
Eligibility Criteria: Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident, or eligible non-citizen with a creditworthy U.S. citizen or permanent resident co-signer. For applicants who have not attained the age of majority in their state of residence, a co-signer is required. Citizens Bank reserves the right to modify eligibility criteria at any time. Citizens Bank private student loans are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application/Promissory Note, verification of application information, and if applicable, self-certification form, school certification of the loan amount, and student’s enrollment at a Citizens Bank participating school.
Loyalty Discount Disclosure: The borrower will be eligible for a 0.25 percentage point interest rate reduction on their loan if the borrower or their co-signer (if applicable) has a qualifying account in existence with us at the time the borrower and their co-signer (if applicable) have submitted a completed application authorizing us to review their credit request for the loan. The following are qualifying accounts: any checking account, savings account, money market account, certificate of deposit, automobile loan, home equity loan, home equity line of credit, mortgage, credit card account, or other student loans owned by Citizens Bank, N.A. Please note, our checking and savings account options are only available in the following states: CT, DE, MA, MI, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, and VT and some products may have an associated cost. This discount will be reflected in the interest rate disclosed in the Loan Approval Disclosure that will be provided to the borrower once the loan is approved. Limit of one Loyalty Discount per loan and discount will not be applied to prior loans. The Loyalty Discount will remain in effect for the life of the loan.
Automatic Payment Discount Disclosure: Borrowers will be eligible to receive a 0.25 percentage point interest rate reduction on their student loans owned by Citizens Bank, N.A. during such time as payments are required to be made and our loan servicer is authorized to automatically deduct payments each month from any bank account the borrower designates. Discount is not available when payments are not due, such as during forbearance. If our loan servicer is unable to successfully withdraw the automatic deductions from the designated account three or more times within any 12-month period, the borrower will no longer be eligible for this discount.
|2.00% – 10.01%*,1
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|1.79% – 10.97%2
|Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents
|3.18% – 13.92%3
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|2.40% – 11.49%4
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|3.52% – 9.50%5
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|3.79% – 6.40%6
|Undergraduate and Graduate