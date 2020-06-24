Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

For several years after graduating from college, I worked seasonal jobs, including at a ski shop in Colorado and a sea kayaking company in southeast Alaska. My friends have also been biking guides in Vermont and servers in Maui, Hawaii.

Wherever there are tourists, there are seasonal gigs that could deliver an adventure and income — which means you can still make your student loan payments and keep up with any other expenses.

1. CoolWorks

CoolWorks has been around for more than 20 years, and it lives up to its motto, “jobs in great places” by being the go-to resource for adventure jobs.

It has an abundance of job listings, plus resources and a community for seasonal workers.

When it comes to jobs, most of its listings are in spectacular natural settings within the U.S. Fancy working at a national park in Montana? Or a lodge on the Maine coast? You’ll find those jobs here.

If you’re already a fan and are looking for sites like CoolWorks, keep reading.

2. Escape the City

Located a stone’s throw from London, Escape the City annually ranks the world’s top 100 escape-worthy companies.

You can also browse job listings on the site itself, where you’ll find everything from managing a surf lodge in Nicaragua to running a microfinance startup in Tanzania. As you may already know, living abroad with student loans could ease your repayment.

The nice thing about this site is it doesn’t only list short-term job opportunities. If you want to make a total 180 on your job path, you’ll find career-track positions here, too.

3. Season Workers

Whether you are a ski bum, considering a gap year from college or seeking a summer job to help pay down student debt, Season Workers could be your one-stop shop.

The site specializes in outdoors gigs that often include some level of athleticism, such as employment as a ski instructor or lifeguard. These positions can also be found worldwide if you have your eye on living in a specific country.

If you’re particularly interested in work at higher elevations, check out another helpful resource, MountainJobs.com.

While some listings overlap with other sites, Backdoorjobs.com offers more opportunities in fields like wilderness therapy, environmental education and sustainable living.

These are adventure jobs, sure, but they also offer you a chance to make a positive impact on our world — and pay off student loans faster.

5. Job Monkey

While you could turn to Job Monkey for job listings, it’s a great repository of information about seasonal adventure jobs.

It has a plethora of detail on many types of opportunities, with sections for entertainment, sports and beauty, as well as jobs at sea and overseas.

When you click on one, you’ll learn about the industry and the types of short-term (or career) job opportunities available within it. If you can find companies that offer student loan repayment assistance, all the better.

Working to repay your student loan debt

For me, adventure jobs were an excellent way to meet cool people and see the world — while still paying my bills.

As you survey sites like CoolWorks and Job Monkey, your imagination may run wild with the chance to work in a certain corner of the world. Before you accept such a position, however, keep in mind how living abroad affects your student loans.

Whether you’re leaving your county or the country, it’s important to stay on top of what you owe and to whom. Before trekking off, be sure to update your contact information with your lenders, for example.

Also, set a short- and long-term plan for your monthly payments. If you find a stateside adventure job with free or discounted room and board, for example, that would allow you to throw a greater percentage of your earnings toward your education debt. Alternatively, if you find a job abroad, you could potentially reduce your monthly payment to $0, at least for federal loans repaid via income-driven repayment plans.

Just be sure to know where your income will come from once the season ends. Another adventure job could await, so review sites like CoolWorks to find more positions that could help end your student debt for good.

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.

