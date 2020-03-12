Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Conduent Education, formerly known as ACS Education Services, no longer services student loans. As a result, borrowers may experience confusion over how to proceed now that their Conduent student loans have been moved to other servicers.

Overview of Conduent Education (formerly ACS)

ACS Education Services was renamed Conduent Education Services in January 2017. (Conduent is a spinoff of Xerox, which acquired ACS Education as part of its purchase of Affiliated Computer Services in 2010.)

For those with ACS student loans, there wasn’t supposed to be much change. However, the transition didn’t go as smoothly as expected. Reports of loan balance discrepancies and issues related to income-driven repayment were reported by borrowers and scrutinized by government agencies.

Conduent took over servicing on ACS student loans, including Perkins loans, Federal Family Education Loans and private student loans. (ACS in 2013 lost its federal contract to service direct loans.) Loan servicing is the administration of loans originated by someone else. For example, colleges and universities made Perkins loans, but then Conduent loan servicing took over managing the account, including receiving payments and updating information.

As of Sept. 1, 2019, Conduent Education stopped servicing student loans. Loans have been sent to other companies for management. Borrowers needed to check into their Conduent student loans to see where to send payments.

Legal troubles for Conduent and ACS

ACS and Conduent student loans have been the target of complaints and fines. The New York attorney general’s office in January 2019 announced a $9 million settlement with Conduent Education, citing claims that the company steered borrowers toward expensive options, such as forbearance, instead of helping them with income-driven repayment.

Additionally, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) in May 2019 reported a settlement with Conduent for $3.9 million. The CFPB pointed to the practice of not updating principal balances in a timely manner and other issues that led to borrowers paying off loans with inaccurate balances, as well as keeping borrowers from consolidating their loans.

Ahead of the acquisition, an investigation into ACS by the Massachusetts attorney general found irregularities and problems that resulted in fines totaling $2.4 million. The state alleged that ACS — in addition to not properly processing income-driven repayment applications — charged excessive late fees and used abusive debt collection practices.

Conduent reviews from customers

As of Feb. 26, 2020, Conduent Education had an overall satisfaction rating of 1 out of 5 stars — based on 329 ratings — on ConsumerAffairs, which collects reviews from consumers. (Note that Conduent doesn’t participate in ConsumerAffairs’ accreditation program, so the company doesn’t respond to consumer complaints on the site.)

ConsumerAffairs gives more weight to recent consumer reviews. It only includes consumer reviews from the past 12 months in its overall satisfaction rating when there are more than 30.

What to do if you had Conduent student loans

If your loans were previously serviced by Conduent, the company provides instructions on its website for what to do depending on the type of loan you have.

Perkins loan : Contact the school that made the loan to find out more information about who’s servicing the loan and how to get in contact with the new servicer.

: Contact the school that made the loan to find out more information about who’s servicing the loan and how to get in contact with the new servicer. Federal student loans: Use the National Student Loan Data System to find out your current servicer. Your lender information should be listed under “Financial Aid Review.” You should be able to get contact information from there.

If you have private student loans that were formerly serviced by Conduent, you might need to check your credit report to see what company is listed or contact your original lender to see if they have information about your current servicer. Calling the Conduent phone number or using a Conduent email (if you can find one) won’t make a difference.

It’s important to find out who is servicing your Conduent student loans because missing payments can have serious consequences. If you miss federal loan payments, you might be ineligible for certain federal benefits and programs. Missing payments on both federal and private student loans can negatively impact your credit, making it difficult to access financial services later.

How to switch loan servicers

You can’t pick your servicer with federal student loans — your servicer is assigned to you. However, if you decide to consolidate your loans, you can choose your servicer for your direct consolidation loan.

If you want more control over your servicer, you need to refinance your student loans, which means turning federal student loans into private loans. While you might be able to qualify for a lower interest rate and payment when you refinance, there are some things to know. When you refinance, you lose access to protections such as income-driven repayment, automatic deferment (in some cases) and Public Service Loan Forgiveness. If these are programs you think you’ll need, refinancing might not be the best choice for you.

However, depending on your situation, refinancing may be a good choice. It allows you to choose a different student loan servicer, as well as potentially save you money on interest. Carefully consider your options and compare student loan refinancing offers before you move forward.

Ben Luthi contributed to this report.

