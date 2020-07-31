How to Find an Accredited College Online (and Avoid the Scams)

There are many college options out there, and one of them includes online schooling. But if you’re looking to get a remote degree, it’s important to know how to find an accredited college online.
Many traditional universities offer online-only programs along with on-campus learning, and some colleges are mostly or even 100% online. And while lesser-known online college programs can get a bad rap, there are good programs out there that don’t have marquee names. However, it’s important to avoid the poor programs and scams that do exist.
Here are four things to know as search for the right accredited online college for you.
- How accreditation works for online colleges
- How to find an accredited college online
- 9 red flags of a shady online school
- A final word of caution about online colleges
How does accreditation for online colleges work?
In order for an online college — or any college — to become accredited, a federally-recognized accrediting agency must verify that it meets the standards for academic excellence, and is providing the courses and degrees it claims to. The Department of Education oversees these accrediting agencies, and holds them accountable to ensure they’re enforcing proper accreditation standards.
The department notes the most important functions of accreditation as:
- Assessing an academic program’s quality
- Developing a culture of improvement of academic quality and a raising of standards over time
- Involving faculty and staff in institutional planning and evaluation
- Establishing professional certification and licensure criteria
Schools must be accredited in order to take part in federal student aid programs.
If an online college or university isn’t accredited, that means it likely hasn’t been verified as legitimate by an agency. This could indicate the school isn’t up to snuff academically and otherwise, and isn’t a good school to pursue a degree through.
There are two types of accreditation: institutional and specialized (or programmatic). Some colleges can have both, but they should always have at least one or the other. Institutional accreditation applies to a school overall, while specialized accreditation applies to specific programs or a department of a school. Typically, institutions are accredited by regional agencies; specialized accreditations are granted by agencies focused on a unit, course or degree, according to the Department of Education.
How to find an accredited college online
If you’re looking for accredited online colleges, but aren’t sure how to find out if a school is legitimate, here’s what you can do:
- If you’re looking into an online program with a well-established and well-respected school, you’ll have no doubts about the school’s accreditation. Colleges such as the University of Florida, the University of Arizona and Purdue, for example, offer online programs. On the other hand, some far lesser-known schools, such as Western Governors University, are 100% online. If you’re looking at a school with a lower profile that offers online degree programs, you should definitely ensure that it’s accredited.
- Start with the school’s website. Colleges will usually have a link to their accreditations so anyone can see that they offer real degree programs.
- If you’re unsure about an accreditation just from looking at a school’s website, or if it doesn’t list any information on accreditation at all, you can use the Department of Education’s Database of Accredited Postsecondary Institutions and Programs (DAPIP) to search for the school’s accreditation records. A college may no longer be accredited and still list its previous accreditations online — in that case, search through the history of accredited institutions on the department’s site. You can also check out the Council for Higher Education Accreditation site, which allows you to investigate a school you’re interested in.
- If you cannot find the information you are looking for on these sites, you can also go directly to the sites of the top college accreditation agencies. The Education Department website offers this section with a list of approved U.S. educational accreditation agencies. You can study the list to find an agency that seems right for your situation and search their websites or contact them directly about a particular school. The six key regional accreditation agencies are:
- Middle States Commission on Higher Education
- New England Association of Schools and Colleges
- North Central Association of Colleges and Schools
- Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities
- Southern Association of Colleges and Schools
- Western Association of Schools and Colleges
- If all else fails, you may consider contacting your prospective school directly and asking them questions. However, if you can’t find outside information on them that confirms its accreditation, you should be wary about what it tells you.
9 red flags of a shady online school
Researching an online school can be a bit overwhelming if you don’t know what to look out for. There are a few ways to spot a scam — be wary of schools that have any of these red flags:
You can’t prove accreditation. Double-check all accreditations before signing up. Understand as well that a scam college can list any fake agency, so always ensure its accreditation is legitimate. In addition, if a school says it is internationally accredited, then run fast — no legitimate U.S. school will be internationally accredited.
They’re pushy over money. If you’re getting harassed about paying for classes you haven’t started yet, it may be a sign that a fake school is only out to get your cash.
They promise quick degrees. Even at your fastest pace, you can’t earn a degree by simply clicking a button. Getting a degree should never be instantaneous.
The name is familiar, but not exactly the same. If a school sounds like a university you’ve heard of, but looks a little off, you should be on alert.
There seem to be no student services offered. If there is no sign of student services, such as academic advising or tech support, you should be very wary.
They have flat fees and demand a large amount of money upfront. Most accredited online colleges and universities charge by the course or credit hour, not by how much a degree costs. In addition, you should also avoid any place that doesn’t offer financial aid. Remember: If they’re accredited, they’ll qualify for federal financial aid programs.
There is no physical address, or the address seems strange. Even if a school is 100% online, it should have a physical address for its headquarters, not a P.O. box or any other kind of odd-seeming address. It should also have legitimate contact information, such as a phone number. Look at the URL as well; if it does not have an .edu extension or seems otherwise off, pull out that red flag.
Credits don’t transfer. If you’re thinking about later attending another college or university later on, call in to see if your future school will accept credits from the online program you’re checking out. If not, it’s likely you should reconsider this school.
If the college is for-profit. Not all for-profit schools are scams. However, it can be risky to go with one: They are private businesses looking to make money off you, and some are shady and offer a lower-quality education while promising much more. They can also be very expensive.
A final word of caution about online colleges
Online degree programs can be valuable and rewarding. However, if you haven’t verified whether an online school is legitimate, you might be setting yourself up to get scammed. That means you’ll be out of a degree — and money.
Stay cautious but optimistic when you’re combing through accredited online colleges. The more research you do in the beginning, the less likely you are to encounter fraudulent or lower-quality schools.
Whatever type of degree you are mulling, you can make use of these free search tools to find your dream school.
Rebecca Stropoli contributed to this report.
Need a student loan?Here are our top student loan lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligibility
|1.24% – 11.37%1
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|1.25% – 9.44%*,2
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|1.24% – 11.98%3
|Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents
|1.24% – 11.44%4
|Undergraduate, Graduate, and Parents
|1.90% – 11.66%5
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|2.73% – 13.01%6
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|3.52% – 9.50%7
|Undergraduate and Graduate
|* The Sallie Mae partner referenced is not the creditor for these loans and is compensated by Sallie Mae for the referral of Smart Option Student Loan customers.
1 Important Disclosures for Discover.
Lowest APRs shown for Discover Student Loans are available for the most creditworthy applicants for undergraduate loans, and include an interest-only repayment discount and a 0.25% interest rate reduction while enrolled in automatic payments.
Discover Disclosures
2 Sallie Mae Disclaimer: Click here for important information. Terms, conditions and limitations apply.
3 Important Disclosures for College Ave.
CollegeAve Disclosures
College Ave Student Loans products are made available through either Firstrust Bank, member FDIC or M.Y. Safra Bank, FSB, member FDIC. All loans are subject to individual approval and adherence to underwriting guidelines. Program restrictions, other terms, and conditions apply.
Information advertised valid as of 7/1/2020. Variable interest rates may increase after consummation. Lowest advertised rates require selection of full principal and interest payments with the shortest available loan term.
4 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
5 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
sofiDisclosures
UNDERGRADUATE LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.23% to 11.76% annual percentage rate (“APR”) (with autopay), variable rates from 1.90% to 11.66% APR (with autopay). GRADUATE LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.13% to 11.83% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.80% to 11.73% APR (with autopay). MBA AND LAW SCHOOL LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.11% to 11.81% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.78% to 11.72% APR (with autopay). PARENT LOANS: Fixed rates from 4.23% to 11.26% APR (with autopay), variable rates from 1.90% to 11.16% APR (with autopay). For variable rate loans, the variable interest rate is derived from the one-month LIBOR rate plus a margin and your APR may increase after origination if the LIBOR increases. Changes in the one-month LIBOR rate may cause your monthly payment to increase or decrease. Interest rates for variable rate loans are capped at 13.95%, unless required to be lower to comply with applicable law. Lowest rates are reserved for the most creditworthy borrowers. If approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your creditworthiness, the repayment option you select, the term and amount of the loan and other factors, and will be within the ranges of rates listed above. The SoFi 0.25% autopay interest rate reduction requires you to agree to make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic monthly deduction from a savings or checking account. The benefit will discontinue and be lost for periods in which you do not pay by automatic deduction from a savings or checking account. Information current as of 07/10/2020. Enrolling in autopay is not required to receive a loan from SoFi. SoFi Lending Corp., licensed by the Department of Business Oversight under the California Financing Law License No. 6054612. NMLS #1121636 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).
6 Important Disclosures for Ascent.
Ascent Disclosures
Before taking out private student loans, you should explore and compare all financial aid alternatives, including grants, scholarships, and federal student loans and consider your future monthly payments and income. Applying with a cosigner may improve your chance of getting approved and could help you qualify for a lower interest rate. Ascent Student Loans may be funded by Richland State Bank (RSB). Ascent Student Loan products are subject to credit qualification, completion of a loan application, verification of application information and certification of loan amount by a participating school. Loan products may not be available in certain jurisdictions, and certain restrictions, limitations; and terms and conditions may apply. Ascent is a federally registered trademark of Turnstile Capital Management (TCM) and may be used by RSB under limited license. Richland State Bank is a federally registered service mark of Richland State Bank.
* Application times vary depending on the applicant’s ability to supply the necessary information for submission.
7 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change and state law restrictions. Loans are offered through CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS #1175900).