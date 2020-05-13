Note that collections on all federal student loans have been suspended as part of the efforts to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Please visit our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for more information.
There are many ways to set and achieve financial goals, but with so many suggestions to improve your financial life, you might be wondering where to start.
This guide can help you hone in on some important financial goals to try to hit this year. Here is a list of nine goals you might want to consider reaching, depending on your current financial situation…
If you’re getting ready to graduate from school…
1. Create a budget
2. Get a head start on student loan repayment
If you’re out of school and have student loans…
3. Pick a method for paying off your balances
4. Pick a repayment plan that works for you
5. Make extra payments
6. Pay off your student loans in full
If you’ve already paid off your student loan debt…
7. Max out your retirement account
8. Build up your emergency savings
9. Start a wealth-building fund
If you’re getting ready to graduate from school…
The end of your university years is in sight, and you’re ready to go out into the real world.
Although you might be preparing to celebrate this milestone, now’s the time to also think about your financial goals and how to prepare for success. Below are a couple of goals you can start working toward before graduation.
1. Create a budget
You might not know what your income will look like once you land your first job out of college. But you can make conservative estimates and put together a budget while you’re still used to living on a smaller amount of money.
This is especially helpful if you expect to earn a decent salary once you graduate.
By keeping your expenses low, even with your higher income, you can generate more cash flow. From there, you can choose what to do with the extra cash. You can repay your student loans faster, for example.
2. Get a head start on student loan repayment
Student loans usually come with what is called a “grace period” (often six months) between graduation and when the loans are due. Create a plan now and know what actions you need to take to stay on track with payments before the grace period is finished.
The sooner you pick up the habit of sending in that monthly payment, the easier it will be to manage your student loan debt. What you want to try to avoid is getting used to spending your money on other things or getting into more debt.
Start paying off your student loans as soon as possible. Your future self will thank you for not letting growing interest obstruct other financial goals.
If you’re out of school and have student loans…
Your student loan debt is probably a heavy financial burden, and may cost you a significant amount of money due to the interest that grows over time.
Make one of your financial goals to pay off at least one student loan this year. And if that’s not possible, plan on making a serious dent in what you owe by taking on one of these strategies to crush your debt.
3. Pick a method for paying off your balances
Whether it’s the debt snowball or the debt avalanche method, choose a path of repayment when tackling your federal and private student loans.
Depending on which repayment strategy you choose, you’ll aim to either pay off your student loan with the smallest balance or the one with the highest interest rate.
Making payments on time, every month should also be a part of this plan to repay your loans to keep your credit score in good standing.
And remember, your financial goals will likely change as you move from student to graduate and then into the workforce. Each new year brings an opportunity to succeed in defining your financial goals and executing them.
4. Pick a repayment plan that works for you
There are eight repayment plans available for subsidized and unsubsidized federal student loans. Do some research about what works best for you. Then, set a goal to pick a repayment plan that will help you better manage your federal student loan debt.
If that sounds too daunting at the moment, your goal could be to learn about the repayment options available and familiarize yourself with them. That way you can later decide which repayment program is right for you.
5. Make extra payments
If you’re paying the minimum on your student loans, consider sticking to a financial goal of making an extra payment every month this year.
You can also increase your current payment by a set dollar amount or percentage. This can help you pay down your loans faster and save you money on interest in the process. You can estimate how much you’d save using our calculator.
6. Pay off your student loans in full
If you’re considering big financial goals, here is a really big one: Pay off every last cent of your student loan debt. A few actions you could take include:
- Cut expenses and put the savings toward your debt.
- Reduce your cost of living by moving to a new location, taking on roommates or embracing a frugal lifestyle for a specific number of months or for a year.
- Earn more money at your job, work a side hustle, or seek a new position with higher pay.
Make sure the extra payments are principal-only payments on your student loans, and if you can only make a one-time extra payment, it’s better than doing nothing.
If you’ve already paid off your student loan debt…
If you’ve already repaid your student loans, congratulations, scratch that goal off your list. Here are a few more goals you can tackle instead.
7. Max out your retirement account
Whether it’s your 401(k) or an individual retirement account, try increasing your contributions this year and putting in the maximum amount allowed.
Here’s how much you can contribute in 2020, if you’re under the age of 50, according to the IRS:
- 401(k) plans: $19,500
- Traditional and Roth IRAs: $6,000
- SIMPLE IRAs: $13,500
Select your retirement account and divide the maximum contribution allowed by 12. This will show you how much you need to save each month to hit your future money goals.
You might also want to max out your Health Savings Account if you have one. This can be viewed as a retirement account because you can roll over the funds year to year.
If you enter retirement with money in your HSA, you can use those funds tax-free for medical expenses. You only need to contribute $3,550 in 2020 to max out an HSA, according to the Society for Human Resource Management. That breaks down to $295.83 per month.
8. Build up your emergency savings
According to the 2018 Report on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households from the Federal Reserve, 4 in 10 adults do not have $400 saved to cover an emergency.
For your 2020 financial goal, build financial security by adding to your emergency fund.
Your first step is deciding how much you want to keep in your emergency savings. One financial suggestion is to have access to $1,000 in savings for an emergency. Another tip is to have three to six months of living expenses stowed away in a high-yield savings account.
Divide this number by 12 to find the amount you need to save each month to reach your new-year goal. Once you have a number, set up automatic transfers to force yourself to save.
9. Start a wealth-building fund
According to the U.S. Social Security Administration, the age of full retirement is 67 years, even if many Americans work well beyond that figure, according to AARP. If you’re already on track with your retirement-related financial goals, look at the years between now and the age you plan on retiring.
You’ll likely want to do a lot of big things with your life before you reach retirement. So, in addition to saving in a 401(k), make sure you’re also investing in accounts you can withdraw from before retirement.
Consider opening a brokerage account and contributing to it regularly. Doing so allows you to build wealth you can use throughout your life, not just when you retire.
Maya Dollarhide contributed to this report.
