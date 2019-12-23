8 Painless Ways to Save Money for Student Loan Borrowers (and Others)

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Paying off student loan debt can be a drag, but it doesn’t mean you have to eliminate all the fun from your life. It is possible to have fun without spending a bunch of money; you just have to be resourceful about finding ways to save money. Read on for various tips, some less obvious than others, to help you save while still enjoying life.

1. Buy from deal sites

2. Enjoy free arts and culture events in your community

3. Volunteer for free admission

4. Go out during off-peak hours

5. Check social media

6. Join rewards clubs

7. Enter giveaways

8. Buy early

1. Buy from deal sites

One of the ways to save money is to never pay full price for anything. When you’re looking for cheap, fun things to do, always check online for discounts. Start by searching for deal sites such as:

Goldstar: Offers sports, theater and music tickets at a significant discount.

ScoreBig: Offers deals on various event tickets.

Groupon: Find deals on food, massages, events and more.

RetailMeNot: Get coupon codes for Ticketmaster and various other online retailers.

If you don’t find what you need on these sites, try doing a quick Google search for what you are looking for, along with the terms “discount” or “coupon.”

2. Enjoy free arts and culture events in your community

Most cities offer some sort of free programming, especially during the summer and around the holidays. Start by checking out your local park’s calendar to find out about free concerts and classes.

In bigger cities, look into art walks. These events usually happen once a month while galleries all across town are open. Many also offer free wine and snacks. Additionally, by scoping out community calendars and looking for free events on Facebook, you could find everything from free concerts to classes and more.

3. Volunteer for free admission

Giving back to the community can have its own perks beyond simply having the chance to help out. Specifically, volunteering at your local theater, concert hall or festival can provide an easy way to save money on entertainment.

Theater and music productions are also often seeking volunteer ushers, and festivals also sometimes need a few extra helping hands. Also consider concerts, conferences or even beer festivals. You’ll typically work for a few hours in exchange for free admission. Simply contact the venue and ask about volunteering opportunities.

4. Go out during off-peak hours

Timing is everything, especially when it comes to saving money. Peak times for entertainment are often Friday and Saturday evenings. An easy way to save money on movies, theater tickets, and more is to go during off-peak days and hours.

Going to a matinee movie showing can help you save considerable costs on admission. Similarly, you can see a play during previews, which are usually held just a few days before a show opens. This often comes with a sweet discount.

5. Check social media

While you’re scrolling through photos of cute pets and babies, you can also use social media to save money, too. Start by following movie theaters, concert venues and ticket agencies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Some companies offer exclusive deals and last-minute tickets via these popular online platforms. You should also be on the lookout for coupon codes in your feeds to save you some cash. You can also find deals by joining groups or by following an event’s hashtag.

6. Join rewards clubs

In a world where competition is fierce, loyalty pays. You can sign up for rewards clubs at various movie theaters and accrue points every time you go. Eventually, you’ll earn enough points to get free tickets or other perks.

Additionally, more and more consumer markets have active reward programs these days. Your grocery store and pharmacy might have them, most airlines and credit cards certainly do, and there are special interest groups, such as wine clubs, that can score you discounts on your favorite luxury items.

7. Enter giveaways

Entering a giveaway can feel like a shot in the dark — and it usually is. But spending time to enter a giveaway can be worth it if it’s for something you really want that you otherwise could not afford. For these, it’s important to know if the drawing is random or not. When you have the chance to explain why you deserve to win, a bit of thought and effort can save your budget big-time, getting you into the best local concerts, festivals and more.

8. Buy early

If you’re looking to go to a special entertainment event, it pays to buy tickets early, as most vendors have early-bird pricing. As time goes on, the price may rise — and let’s face it, the cheap tickets usually sell out quickly. In this case, the early bird does, in fact, get the worm. So if you know you are definitely going to go, buying early can pay off.

All loans and no play makes life dull

If you’re burdened by student loan debt, paying it off as quickly as possible should be your top priority. But that doesn’t mean you have to stay holed up at home and never spend money on things that are fun.

While there are ways to save money on your student loans themselves (such as refinancing) or at least reduce your monthly payments (such as with income-driven repayment), it’s also worth finding ways to save on the fun side of life. You just have to know where to look.

Michael Kitchen contributed to this report.

