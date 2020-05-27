Is a 700 Credit Score Good or Bad?

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

A 700 credit score is considered good and can often earn competitive borrowing terms. It might not fall into the “excellent” category — according to the credit bureau Experian, the average FICO score in 2019 was 703 — but it’s generally seen as good.

A 700+ credit score is a positive signal to lenders about your borrowing habits. However, when it comes to what’s considered a good credit score, different types of loans can have different standards. With that in mind, let’s dig into the details with a look at these topics:

What credit can you qualify for with a 700 credit score?

To start, here’s a rundown of various types of credit, along with Experian’s view on whether the typical borrower with a 700 score might qualify.

700 credit score Credit type Could you qualify? Private student loan Yes Federal student loan Yes; most federal student loans don’t require a credit check. Direct PLUS loans require a credit check; there may be more requirements for those with subprime credit. Personal loan Yes Balance transfer credit card Yes Rewards credit card Yes Conventional mortgage Yes Auto loan Yes Home equity loan Yes Apartment rental Yes

How a 700 credit score can help

Having a good credit score not only gives you access to more borrowing options, but it can result in money saved with a lower interest rate.

For example, let’s say a student with a 700 credit score is approved for a $40,000 10-year private student loan at a 6.0% fixed interest rate. The student would pay $13,290 in total interest at the end of the repayment term.

A student with a low credit score will be offered a higher interest rate because of their high-risk credit profile. A student with a 600 score, for example, might receive a fixed interest rate of 7.25% for the same amount and term. In this case, the borrower would pay $16,353 on interest alone — that’s a difference of $3,063.

8 ways to help boost a 700 credit score

Keep tabs on your credit score: Check-in on your credit score to find where your score stands and determine what level you want to work toward. Regularly revisiting your credit score can also help you stay on top of anomalies that might be dragging your score down, like an unauthorized new account.

Check-in on your credit score to find where your score stands and determine what level you want to work toward. Regularly revisiting your credit score can also help you stay on top of anomalies that might be dragging your score down, like an unauthorized new account. Know about rate-shopping windows: When applying for credit, every hard pull on your credit report can lower your score so it’s best to compare interest rate offers within a short amount of time. FICO gives you a 30-day window to shop around for competitive rates and terms, and if a new account is opened within that window, it only counts one hard inquiry against your credit score.

When applying for credit, every hard pull on your credit report can lower your score so it’s best to compare interest rate offers within a short amount of time. FICO gives you a 30-day window to shop around for competitive rates and terms, and if a new account is opened within that window, it only counts one hard inquiry against your credit score. Make payments on time: One of the most impactful ways to improve your credit score is by making on-time payments. Payment history makes up 35% of your FICO score and a good track record of timely payments shows you can be trusted to repay your debt. Set up auto-pay on your accounts or add a calendar reminder to your mobile device to alert you when your payments are due.

One of the most impactful ways to improve your credit score is by making on-time payments. Payment history makes up 35% of your FICO score and a good track record of timely payments shows you can be trusted to repay your debt. Set up auto-pay on your accounts or add a calendar reminder to your mobile device to alert you when your payments are due. Watch your credit utilization ratio: Your credit utilization ratio is the amount of credit you’ve used compared to the amount of credit you have available. This ratio directly impacts 30% of your credit score so keeping your credit utilization to below 30% is recommended. A high credit utilization ratio may signal to creditors that your debt is close to exceeding your ability to repay it.

Your credit utilization ratio is the amount of credit you’ve used compared to the amount of credit you have available. This ratio directly impacts 30% of your credit score so keeping your credit utilization to below 30% is recommended. A high credit utilization ratio may signal to creditors that your debt is close to exceeding your ability to repay it. Ask for credit limit increases: Another way to keep credit utilization balanced is to request credit limit increases on revolving lines of credit. Keeping your debt as-is and increasing your available credit can help lower your utilization ratio.

Another way to keep credit utilization balanced is to request credit limit increases on revolving lines of credit. Keeping your debt as-is and increasing your available credit can help lower your utilization ratio. Keep old accounts open: 15% of your FICO credit score is based on the length of your credit history. Keeping your most established accounts open, like a credit card, can help this part of your credit score.

15% of your FICO credit score is based on the length of your credit history. Keeping your most established accounts open, like a credit card, can help this part of your credit score. Look out for credit report errors: Your credit report holds the comprehensive information that’s used to calculate your credit score. If there’s an error in your credit report, your score may be adversely affected. You can request your credit reports from each credit bureau every 12 months for free at annualcreditreport.com.

FAQ: 700 credit score

Is 700 a good credit score?

Yes, a 700 credit score is generally considered a good score by many lenders.

What are the FICO Score ranges?

FICO scores are broken up into five ratings and score ranges.

Score Rating 800+ Exceptional 740-799 Very good 670-739 Good 580-669 Fair <580 Poor

What is considered an excellent credit score?

According to FICO, an excellent credit score is 800 or higher.

What is an ideal credit score?

If you’re wondering, what is an ideal credit score, higher is better. However, it can take time to build credit and earn a higher score. If you have a credit score under 700, other factors like a high income and low debt-to-income ratio may work in your favor.

What are the factors that affect your FICO Score?

There are five elements that make up your FICO score. These factors include:

Payment history (35%)

Amounts owed (30%)

Length of credit history (15%)

New credit (10%)

Credit mix (10%)

Can I buy a house with a 700 credit score?

Generally, yes, you can buy a house with a 700 credit score. According to Experian, conventional loans require a score of at least 620 while FHA loans may be available to qualified borrowers with a score as low as 500 with a 10% down payment. Jumbo mortgage loans may require at least a 700 credit score.

What happens to your credit score after bankruptcy?

A bankruptcy stays on your credit report for seven to 10 years, depending on the type of bankruptcy filed. During this time, your credit score is adversely affected by bankruptcy and it might be difficult to secure new lines of credit. If you are approved for a loan or credit line, expect to pay higher interest rates.

Kali Hawlk contributed to this report.

