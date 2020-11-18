6 Student Loan Management Tips to End Your Debt

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Student loan management involves corralling your debt and taking care of its repayment to ensure you move forward in your best way possible.

Knowing how to manage student loans isn’t as easy as it sounds, however. It can be fraught with confusion, particularly because communication and education around debt is lacking.

Fortunately, there are some simple moves you can make with your career, location and taxes that can affect positive change for your repayment. Here are our six student loan management tips:

1. Consider a career in public service

2. Pursue other careers with repayment assistance

3. Get your employer to help foot the bill

4. Move somewhere cheaper

5. Take advantage at tax time

6. Refinance your student loans

1. Consider a career in public service

If you have student loan management concerns and are interested in serving others, consider working for a government agency or nonprofit organization. Not only will your work positively impact people’s lives, but you could also qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

Through this program, your federal student loans could be forgiven after you work for 10 years at a qualifying organization and make 120 qualifying payments on your loans. The remaining balance could then be discharged, tax-free.

If your career field doesn’t fall into public service, there are other student loan forgiveness programs you could qualify for.

2. Pursue other careers with repayment assistance

If you’re in an industry that is facing professional shortages, such as teaching or health care, you may be able to qualify for student loan repayment assistance — the next-best alternative to complete forgiveness.

Several states offer special programs to attract talented individuals in high-need areas. In return for a service commitment, they’ll repay some or all of your student loans.

We’ve identified over 120 student loan repayment assistance programs that may be able to help you with your debt.

3. Get your employer to help foot the bill

More and more employers are recognizing the impact that student loans have on their young employees, especially when it comes to productivity. To recruit and retain top talent, companies with student loan reimbursement or matching are becoming more popular.

According to Goodly — a service that handles student loan benefits for employers — these programs can be impactful. Employees who receive student loan contributions from thor employers could reduce their payment periods by 30%.

Talk to your human resources department to see if this benefit is offered and how to enroll. If it’s not part of your current benefits package, ask your company to consider adding it as a perk.

4. Move somewhere cheaper

You might even move to a place that will pay your student loan debt for you. The state of Maine and counties across Kansas, Iowa and Michigan, for example, offer education debt repayment assistance for new residents.

Short of a cross-country move, lowering your rent is a good strategy. While it may seem tempting to spend your paycheck on a big place of your own, living frugally (and doing so somewhere affordable) is the best way to save money — money that could be directed to your student loan management. Consider getting a roommate or downsizing to a smaller unit to free up more room in your budget.

These savings could have a big impact on your student loan balance. For example, let’s say you rented an apartment for $1,000 a month. You also have $35,000 in student loans at a 6.6% interest rate and a minimum monthly payment of $400. It would take you 10 years to repay your loans, and you’d repay about $12,900 in interest.

But suppose you got a roommate to split your housing costs, cutting your living expenses by $500. If you put that extra $500 per month toward your loan, you’d repay your loans in under four years — and you’d repay just $4,489 in interest. Getting a roommate could ultimately help you save over $8,000.

Find out how much you can save with our student loan prepayment calculator.

5. Take advantage at tax time

When you start managing your student loans, you also pay interest on the debt. While those interest charges can be painful, they can also help you qualify for federal tax breaks during tax season.

Most notably, you can deduct the interest you repaid in your taxes, up to $2,500. The student loan interest tax deduction can lower your tax bill by as much as $625, helping you keep more money in your bank account. Check out our student loan interest deduction calculator for guidance on how much your deduction could be.

And if you receive a big tax refund from the IRS or your state, throwing it at your debt could shorten your repayment term, leaving less time for interest to accumulate. Our lump sum extra payment calculator can do that math for you.

6. Refinance your student loans

If your student loans have high interest rates, you could be paying thousands more than you originally borrowed in interest charges. With so much of your monthly payment going toward interest, it can be hard to make progress on paying down your loans.

If you’re wondering how to manage student loans and fix this problem, one option to consider is student loan refinancing. With this approach, you take out a loan from a private lender and use it to pay off your old loans. The new loan has different repayment terms, including interest rate and monthly payment.

If you qualify for a lower interest rate, the savings can be significant. For example, say you had $35,000 in student loans at a 6.6% interest rate with 10 years left in your repayment term. Throughout your repayment period, you’d pay $47,904 — interest charges would cost you nearly $13,000.

But let’s say you refinanced your debt and qualified for a 10-year loan at a 4% interest rate. Your monthly payments would go down, plus you’d save money over the length of your loan. You’d repay a total of just $42,523 — by taking a few minutes to refinance your loans, you’d save over $5,000.

Original Loan Refinanced Loan Loan term 10 years 10 years Interest rate 6.6% 4% Monthly payment $399 $354 Total repaid $47,904 $42,523 Total interest $12,904 $7,523

Use our student loan refinancing calculator to find out how much you could save.

Keep in mind, though, that there are downsides to refinancing — especially if you’re managing federal student loans. Once you refinance, you permanently lose access to federal aid programs and benefits such as income-driven repayment plans and Public Service Loan Forgiveness. Still, for some borrowers, it can be a great tool for managing your student loans.

Knowing how to manage student loans is really all about knowing your options. By refinancing or making a career change or personal financial move, you can push your repayment in the right direction.

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.

