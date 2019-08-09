5 Financial Goals to Prioritize Before Paying Off Your Student Loans

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

In 2018, nearly 70% of college graduates went out into the real world with a degree in hand and an average of $29,800 in student loan debt. Graduating with debt means worrying about making an average payment of $393 each month. If you graduated with student loan debt, chances are you feel the burden of it every day.

Despite this, paying down student loans fast shouldn’t necessarily be your top financial goal. Although it’s certainly important to make a concerted effort every month to pay above the minimum on your bill, there are other financial goals that should probably take precedence.

Here are some financial goals that may be more important than paying off student loans.

1. Save for retirement

There is always considerable debate over whether you should first pay off debt or save for retirement. However, there’s no reason why you can’t do both.

In the rush to get their student loan balances down to zero, many people hold off on saving for retirement for too long, losing out on hundreds of thousands of dollars in compound interest and principal growth. Just a few years of lost compound interest can make a huge difference in the amount of money you have saved at the end of your career.

If your job offers a 401(k) employer matching program, this is the best place to start. This is free money, and if your employer is matching 3% or 5% of your contributions, it makes sense for you to contribute the maximum your company will match regardless of your student loan interest rates.

The next step when deciding whether to invest your money or pay off student loans is to look at your interest rates. Long-term investments in the stock market usually earn annual returns of 6% to 7%. Meanwhile, undergraduate federal student loans typically come with a 4.53% interest rate. In this case, you can typically earn more by investing the extra money than you can save by paying off your student loans early — especially considering that student loan interest is tax-deductible. However, if your student loan interest rate is 6% or higher, you might want to put your extra money toward paying off your debt or consider refinancing to a lower rate.

If you feel intimidated, know that getting started with investing is easier than you think. Investing apps like Acorns, Robinhood and Betterment are valuable for those with student loans because you can invest as little as a few dollars and don’t need any stock market know-how. These online robo-advisors ask questions about your financial life and preferences and then use algorithms to invest your money accordingly.

Even though putting saving for retirement ahead of paying off student loan debt might not be the right choice for everyone, it can feel good knowing that you have saved money for your future.

2. Pay off high-interest debt

Most student loans have relatively low interest rates when compared to credit card interest rates. Though the interest rate on private student loans can run as high as 14.24%, credit card interest rates can be much higher, sometimes as steep as 24.99%.

To determine which debts to pay off first, take the time to organize your debt repayment and create a plan. You’ll want to consider two factors when prioritizing debt — interest rate and balance due on each account — so write those down.

There are two main methods to paying off multiple debt balances: the snowball method and the avalanche method. If you need small wins in the beginning to motivate you, the snowball method involves paying off your smallest balances first so you feel hopeful and ready to tackle the big ones. However, sticking to the avalanche method will get your debt paid off more quickly because it involves getting rid of your highest-interest balances first. This will also save you the most money. If you have extremely high-interest debt — for example, $5,000 of credit card debt at a 24% interest rate — consider tackling that balance first.

You may want to consider applying for a personal loan at a lower interest rate so you can consolidate the high-interest credit card debt. You can do this through your local bank or even try peer-to-peer lending sites like Prosper or LendingClub.

The math makes the case for paying off the high-interest debt, and it will be far better for you in the long run if you make that a priority before significantly reducing your student loan balance. Once you’ve gotten your interest rate down or paid off high-interest balances, you can consider switching to the snowball method to pay off remaining balances that have similar interest rates.

3. Create an emergency fund

Having access to liquidity — that is, cash — is valuable in itself. It’s great to be able to make large payments toward your student loans, but won’t help if you get into a car accident and have to go to the hospital and don’t have the money to pay for it. Unfortunately, the unexpected does happen sometimes.

If you don’t have an emergency fund in this case, you could be forced to miss student loan payments altogether, which can damage your credit report and your future. Instead, create an emergency fund before you start making extra payments on your student loans.

Start with at least $500 if you’re tackling high-interest debt like credit cards. If you’re just up against low- to moderate-rate student loans, aim for six months’ worth of basic living expenses. That way, if something bad happens, you have the money to handle it and can keep paying your loans uninterrupted.

4. Establish a budget

When you make a payment toward your student loans, you can’t get it back. Even if you are excited that you made a $1,000 dent in your loans, it won’t be worth it if you need the money just a few days later. This is where establishing a budget comes in.

Paying down your student loan requires discipline, not only to make your payments on time, but to incorporate your payments into your overall financial plan for your day-to-day life. A monthly budget, where you list out all of your bills and expenses and compare them to your monthly income, will allow you to see just how much you can put towards your loans. It might also show you areas where you can cut back so you can boost your student loan monthly payment.

However, this may not be possible without setting up your budget before you aggressively pay down your student loan debt. Once you know your financial tendencies and personality, you’ll be far better off in your debt repayment journey.

5. Save for your children’s education

As your children grow up, you might want to shift your priorities from quickly paying off your student loans to saving for their college education. This is understandable — you’ve experienced the burden of student loans firsthand and don’t want your kids to go through the same experience.

There’s no reason why you can’t multitask and save for your child’s future while you continue to work toward becoming debt-free yourself, especially considering you can invest your child’s college savings and potentially reserve returns greater than what you’re paying in student loan interest.

The key is to start early. Doing so will allow you to save in small increments while taking advantage of long-term investment returns. You can also consider a college savings plan, like a 529 plan, which allows you to invest your money now and withdraw it tax-free when it’s time to pay for your kid’s education.

The choice is up to you, but even if you don’t want to prioritize saving for your children’s college over paying off your student loans, at least consider it in the future.

The bottom line

In the rush to get your student loan balance to $0, it’s important to avoid neglecting the rest of your financial life. Paying off your student loans should be a priority, but it shouldn’t be your only one. There are benefits to building an emergency fund and a budget, as well as starting to save for retirement, to make sure you have a bright financial future.

Elizabeth Aldrich contributed to this report.

