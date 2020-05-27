6 Best Budget Apps for Your Finances

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

The best money management apps are those that make it easy to see where your finances stand and help you reach your financial goals at little to no cost. Everyone has their own preference when it comes to a successful budget — for example, some prefer a bird’s-eye view, while others love tracking their funds on a granular level.

Since there isn’t a one-size-fits-all budgeting app, the best budget app for your lifestyle will depend on your personal money goals. To help you narrow down your choices, here are some we thought were the best finance apps based on the criteria below.

6 best budget apps

We compared 13 money management apps to account for varying goals, like apps that help you save money or apps with a focus on investing. The final list of best budgeting tools below is based on its features, unique attributes, customer reviews and overall cost.

Best Budget Apps App Cost Best For Acorns $1 to $3 per month Micro-investing Goodbudget $0 or $7 per month Envelope budgeting Mint Free Comprehensive budgeting Personal Capital Free Data-driven budgeting Simple Free Bank-monitored budgeting YNAB $11.99 per month or $84 for one year Zero-based budgeting

Acorns

Best for: Micro-investing

Micro-investing Cost: $1 per month for Basic (Acorns Invest); $2 per month for Plus (Acorns Invest and Acorns Later); and $3 per month for Premium (Acorns Invest, Acorns Later and Acorns Spend)

$1 per month for Basic (Acorns Invest); $2 per month for Plus (Acorns Invest and Acorns Later); and $3 per month for Premium (Acorns Invest, Acorns Later and Acorns Spend) Best feature for college students or recent graduates: Acorns lets students grow their investment savings without requiring a high amount of capital upfront.

Acorns is a straightforward savings app that lets you save money by micro-investing. Through its basic subscription tier, Acorns Invest, each purchase on your credit or debit account can be rounded up to the nearest dollar. Once the spare change reaches a minimum of $5, it’s invested into your Acorns diversified portfolio. You can also choose to make recurring deposits into your investment savings accounts.

If you want to simultaneously save money for use now and for your retirement, an Acorns Plus subscription is an option. It provides a retirement account savings account, in addition to the basic Acorns Invest account, for an extra $1 per month. If you want your banking, savings and investments all working in tandem through Acorns, the money management app offers the Premium version for $3 per month, which includes the option of a checking account.

The money app offers beginner-level investors a way to grow their savings in an automated way without needing a high deposit upfront. It also makes investing simpler by automatically rebalancing portfolios during market changes, so you stay on target with investment goals. Although it doesn’t have income and expense tracking features, the ability to invest small increments of money at a relatively low cost put Acorns on the list of budgeting tools.

Goodbudget

Best for: Envelope budgeting

Envelope budgeting Cost: Free for the basic version; Goodbudget Plus is $7 per month or $60 per year

Free for the basic version; Goodbudget Plus is $7 per month or $60 per year Best feature for college students or recent graduates: Helps students actively practice budgeting for specific categories, like textbooks.

Goodbudget digitizes the traditional envelope budgeting method where you set spending categories and allocate a specific amount of your income toward each bucket. Categories include essentials, like rent or car payments, but also include other recreational spending areas, like dining out and shopping. Once you spend all of your budget in one category, you stop making those types of purchases. However, you can choose to reassign some of your cash from another category, if you need funds in the empty budget.

The easy-to-read layout of the Goodbudget app helps you quickly visualize how much of each budget you’ve used and when you’re getting close to your spending limit. The most helpful feature of Goodbudget is its ability to have multiple users contributing to the same household budget. This could come in handy for household members with intertwined finances, like couples or roommates, to stay aligned with their budgeting goals.

The biggest downside of this budget app is that your income and expense tracking for each category is done manually — this means you’ll have to stay committed to entering your available cash each budget cycle and individual spending transactions throughout the month. Still, if you’re already a dedicated budgeter, don’t need more than 20 digital envelopes and share your budget with only one additional person, Goodbudget’s free subscription can get the job done.

Mint

Best for: Comprehensive budgeting

Comprehensive budgeting Cost: Free

Free Best feature for college students or recent graduates: In-app money management education and tips that can help students grow their financial knowledge.

Mint by Intuit is an all-in-one budget app. It lets you sync all of your banking, retirement and investment accounts so you can track everything on one platform. In addition to automatically pulling your financial data so you can monitor your cash flow and savings, the Mint app also lets you set up and track individual budgets for different spending categories.

You may find Mint’s visuals user-friendly as they help you see where your money goes at a glance. You can also plan for savings in the app toward goals, like a rainy day fund or a future vacation. If you’re not pacing toward your goals or are close to going over-budget in a spending category, Mint can send you an alert.

Based on your financial information, the app provides money tips and in-app offers for financial products that it feels you might benefit from, though this could be a turn-off for those who don’t like getting in-app offers. However, with comprehensive features and a $0 cost, Mint could be considered one of the best budget app options available, especially for those who are new to budgeting.

Personal Capital

Best for: Data-driven budgeting

Data-driven budgeting Cost: Free

Free Best feature for college students or recent graduates: The Education Planner helps students and families build out various financial scenarios to help plan for education costs.

Experienced investors who want to monitor their investments and net worth, while also staying on top of general cash flow, may like the Personal Capital tracking dashboard. The app functions primarily as an investment tracker, which you can sync to your retirement and investment portfolios to track your money in real-time.

It also offers cash flow tools, like a budget tracker, that categorizes your transactions from linked accounts and lets you know when you’ve gone over your preset limit for each category. The budget app’s interface is highly data-driven, giving you in-depth graphs and analysis about your spending, retirement and investments.

Plus, it offers handy forecasting features, based on savings goals. For example, the Education Planner can tell how much one might need to save toward a child’s college costs based on when they plan to start school and other details. Knowing how much a college education might cost can alert students and their families to proactively obtain the funding needed to support a comfortable college experience, whether through increased savings, applying to grants and scholarships or seeking out student loans. And for those grads considering further schooling, it could also help you assess how you could save on that masters or professional degree. Although Personal Capital’s wealth management service is paid, the tracking dashboard app is free for all users.

Simple

Best for: Bank-monitored budgeting

Bank-monitored budgeting Cost: Free

Free Best feature for college students or recent graduates: The Safe-to-Spend app feature takes the guesswork out of budgeting — all with a free checking account.

Budgeters can go all-in with their money management approach through the Simple ecosystem. The budgeting tool replaces your existing bank account, by setting you up with a new Simple bank account and Visa debit card. This debit card is linked to your Simple app where you can track your budget and daily expenses.

Simple’s “Safe-to-Spend” feature helps you see your realistic discretionary funds each month. The app takes your total bank account balance and subtracts recurring expenses and funds dedicated toward your savings goals. What’s leftover is your “Safe-to-Spend” amount, which lets you know how much is actually available for the fun things in life.

Simple is a free budgeting tool — there are no fees to use the app and hold a Simple bank account, but you will be charged for requests like a book of checks, for example.

YNAB

Best for: Zero-based budgeting

Zero-based budgeting Cost: $11.99 per month or $84 per year

$11.99 per month or $84 per year Best feature for college students or recent graduates: Users who can provide proof that they’re a student get free 12-month access to the platform via the YNAB College Program.

You Need a Budget, commonly called YNAB, is a zero-based budgeting app that asks you to assign every dollar in your account with a job. The idea behind this budgeting method is that you’re forced to be thoughtful about where you’re spending your money and are restricted to the dollars you have available today.

The app helps you track where you’re spending to avoid overspending, and you’re able to share your budget tracking with another person. The first 34 days are free for new users to try; after the trial period, it costs $11.99 per month or $84 annually. College students are encouraged to start budgeting early with YNAB and can receive 12 months of YNAB service for free. After that, students receive a 10% discount on their subscription for the following year.

YNAB offers a well-known money management approach that’s ideal for those who are actively working to pay down debt and stay in budget.

Final tips as you search for your best budget app

Ask yourself what your main goal is for using the app.

Determine how much you can afford for a budgeting tool.

Make sure that the app supports your financial accounts.

Take advantage of free trials to test which money management apps you like best. Don’t forget to cancel subscriptions before the trial period ends.

Elyssa Kirkham contributed to this report.

