How to Budget Using the 50/30/20 Rule

The 50/30/20 rule is a budgeting approach that distributes your finances toward different goals in a simple and practical way. Popularized by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 50/30/20 budgeting helps you figure out how much money to set aside for your monthly needs, wants and savings goals.

If you’re struggling with managing your finances, here’s what you need to know about the 50/30/20 rule:

What is the 50/30/20 rule?

The 50/30/20 rule helps you organize your budget with the big picture in mind. If other budgeting methods — like tracking every expense — discourage you, this can be a good option.

To start, calculate your after-tax income. Employers generally withhold federal income, Social Security and Medicare taxes from employee paychecks. (State income taxes may also be withheld depending on where you live.) With the 50/30/20 budgeting rule, it’s important to note: Other paycheck deductions — whether retirement, medical, dental, vision or something similar — should be added back to your after-tax income calculation.

Now that you have your after-tax income handy, you’ll further break down your expenses using the 50/30/20 budget:

50% on needs

30% on wants

20% on savings

50%: Needs

Needs are your main fixed monthly expenses, such as:

Rent or mortgage

Groceries

Utilities

Insurance

Minimum debt payments (student loans, car loans, etc.)

Child care

These recurring costs are essential to keeping a roof over your head and having a functioning household.

The reason these must-haves occupy 50% of your income is twofold. It ensures that you can sustain your essentials. For example, if an apartment with rent that’s $2,200 pushes your monthly needs budget beyond 50% of your after-tax income, it’s an indication that you may need to settle on a cheaper place to live.

A 50% budget for must-haves also protects you in moments of financial uncertainty. Although your income may be stable now, an unexpected layoff or disability could suddenly cut your pay dramatically. By maintaining a modest needs budget, you’re in a safer financial position.

30%: Wants

Dedicating funds for nonessentials that you want gives you just enough to enjoy the money you’ve earned. Purchases that can be classified as wants include:

Luxury pairs of shoes

Fitness memberships

Netflix subscriptions

Vacations

Weekly happy hours with friends

However you want to use this “fun” budget is up to you, as long as you stay disciplined in capping your spending in this category to 30% of your monthly after-tax funds.

20%: Savings

In the savings category, you’re working toward allocating 20% of your monthly income toward long-term planning and goals. This often includes:

Saving toward an emergency fund so you have a cushion in the event of unforeseen financial hardship

Putting aside money in a retirement account

Directing funds toward investments

After building a rainy-day fund, you might also consider using the remaining 20% of this category toward paying down your debt. For example, in addition to setting aside minimum payments in your needs budget, you can get rid of debt faster by making extra payments toward debts.

50/30/20 budget example

Let’s say your monthly after-tax income is $4,500, including deductions that were removed. Based on this amount:

50% for your needs is $2,250

30% for your wants is $1,350

20% for your saving is $900

In this 50/20/30 budget example, your expenses are as follows:

Rent: $1,300

Utilities: $200

Groceries: $400

Gas: $100

Car insurance: $80

Car payment: $375

Premium fitness membership: $175

Concerts (including food and beverages): $250

Dining out: $650

Clothing: $100

Credit card minimum payment: $75

Salon services: $100

401(k) contribution: $200

Emergency fund: $50

Health care: $150

Dog care expenses: $50

In this scenario:

Your needs — rent, utilities, groceries, car payment, gas, car insurance, health care, credit card payment and dog care — total $2,730

Your wants — fitness membership, concerts, dining out, clothing and salon services — total $1,275

Your savings — retirement and emergency fund — total $250

You’re spending $480 more on needs than the 50/30/20 budget allows. On the other hand, you have $75 left in your wants budget and are severely lacking in savings, with the potential to save $650 more a month.

The 50/30/20 rule makes it clear that you may need to temper your expenses under your needs category and funnel those resources into your savings.

4 budgeting alternatives

Traditional budget: This tracks your budget monthly or year over year, typically via a spreadsheet. Starting with your gross income, you’ll track taxes, payroll deductions, spending and borrowing to observe when you’re under or over your net income.

This tracks your budget monthly or year over year, typically via a spreadsheet. Starting with your gross income, you’ll track taxes, payroll deductions, spending and borrowing to observe when you’re under or over your net income. Zero-based budget: This involves making the dollar amount of your expenses match the dollar amount of your income. The result is having $0 unaccounted for at the end of the month. Every dollar, therefore, serves a purpose or strategy.

This involves making the dollar amount of your expenses match the dollar amount of your income. The result is having $0 unaccounted for at the end of the month. Every dollar, therefore, serves a purpose or strategy. Pay-yourself-first budget: This targets your retirement and savings goals first, often with the help of automation. Any monthly income that’s remaining can be used how you wish.

This targets your retirement and savings goals first, often with the help of automation. Any monthly income that’s remaining can be used how you wish. 80/20 budget: This allocates 20% of your after-tax funds toward savings. You can spend the remaining 80% in any way you see fit, whether it’s toward bills or entertainment subscriptions. It’s a similar principle to the 50/30/20 budget — but a little simpler.

FAQ: 50/30/20 rule

Who popularized the 50/30/20/rule? The 50/30/20 rule was made popular by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and her daughter, Amelia Warren Tyagi, in their co-authored book, “All Your Worth: The Ultimate Lifetime Money Plan.”

Do 401(k) contributions count in 50/30/20 rule calculations? Yes, 401(k) contributions are included in the 50/30/20 budget planner under the 20% savings category.

Are there 50/30/20 budget apps that can help? If you’re looking for a 50/30/20 budget app, one option is the Moneywyn Personal Finance App. The free budgeting app is available for iPhone users in the Apple App Store.

Are there 50/30/20 calculators available? Some financial institutions offer 50/30/20 calculators to help you budget your money using this approach. For example, Northeast Credit Union and Georgia United Credit Union provide simple 50/30/20 budget calculators. Enter your monthly after-tax income to see how much you have for each category.

Eric Rosenberg contributed to this report.

