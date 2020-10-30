6 Ways to Manage Your Student Loans in the Peace Corps

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.

* * *

If you want to make a difference in the world and immerse yourself in another culture, you may be considering signing up for the Peace Corps. For more than 50 years, the program has placed volunteers abroad to serve communities in need.

The Peace Corps and student loans don’t seem to go together in a lot of minds, though. You won’t make a lot of money in the Peace Corps, so the idea of paying off your education debt might seem even more far-fetched.

Luckily, the Peace Corps and loan forgiveness, deferment and other repayment options do jibe. The international service program carries many unique benefits that can assist federal and private loan borrowers, including…

1. Peace Corps deferment on federal loans

2. Income-driven repayment for federal loans

3. Perkins loan cancellation

4. Peace Corps Loan Forgiveness via PSLF

5. Peace Corps deferment (or forbearance) for private loans

6. Pretax volunteers award

Plus, learn about:

1. Peace Corps deferment on federal loans

If you have federal student loans, you’re in luck.

By joining the Peace Corps, you may be eligible for a Peace Corps student loan deferment during your term of service for up to three years.

Suzie Talbot, who joined the Peace Corps and served in Mongolia from 2012 to 2014, told Student Loan Hero that she deferred her education debt during her term.

“After filling out the deferment paperwork and providing a letter for proof of service, I didn’t have to worry about them for the following two years,” Talbot said.

Realize, though, that if you don’t have subsidized loans, interest will likely continue to accrue. At the end of your service, the interest (if you haven’t kept up with interest payments) will be added to your loan balance, potentially costing you more.

2. Income-driven repayment for federal loans

You can also apply for income-driven repayment (IDR), where your payments could be as low as $0 while you’re serving with the Peace Corps.

Given your “volunteer” status and small stipend, you’d likely qualify to pay nothing during the duration of your service. However, interest accrues on all loans being paid via IDR, potentially making your loans more expensive to repay.

Tips on the Peace Corps and student loan repayment: ● Make sure you remain in contact with your servicer while you’re overseas, and that you recertify for any programs in which you’re participating.

● Appoint a power of attorney who can take care of the paperwork or is able to communicate on your behalf. You need to ensure that someone can act for you while you’re out of the country, perhaps living where internet and phone service can’t be counted upon.

3. Perkins loan cancellation

If you have federal Perkins student loans and serve in the Peace Corps, you could be eligible for partial loan cancellation.

The amount varies depending on terms of service, but you could have between 15% and 70% of your student loan balance canceled. You receive a partial cancellation of principal and interest for each 12-month stint you complete, up to four years. You may need proof of service to qualify.

Years in the Corps Forgiveness Amount 1 15%, plus interest 2 15%, plus interest 3 20%, plus interest 4 20%, plus interest Total 70%

4. Peace Corps Loan Forgiveness via PSLF

Just joining the Peace Corps and serving doesn’t guarantee that you’ll receive student loan forgiveness — you can still use the stipend you receive to pay off a chunk of your student loans if you want.

Notably, service in the Peace Corps can count toward qualifying for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF). If you have student loans under the William D. Ford Federal Direct Loan program, any student loan payments you make while part of the Peace Corps count toward the 120 qualifying payments for PSLF. You can confirm your eligibility by writing to [email protected].

Make sure you have direct loans or a direct consolidation loan before you join. Then, either make your full payments or get on an IDR plan before you leave. Make your required payments, and you could get up to 27 qualifying payments during your term in the Peace Corps.

Of course, you’d need to pursue a career with a government agency or qualifying nonprofit once you’ve finished, as you’ll still need 93 more qualifying payments to receive forgiveness under PSLF.

Since working on Peace Corps missions could help you land a job in the public sector, though, you have a good chance of continuing employment designed to help you receive PSLF.

While discussing PSLF, it’s important to note that it has so far been approved for less than 1% of applicants. Take that into consideration as you look at your options.

5. Peace Corps deferment (or forbearance) for private loans

If you’re repaying private student loans, unfortunately, you aren’t eligible for as many benefits as you are with federal loans.

You may be able to request a deferment or forbearance on your private student loans during your Peace Corps term of service — however, your loans will most likely still gain interest. Each private student loan servicer is different, so ask about what options are available.

Ultimately, it’s best to put some money toward your private student loans while serving in the Peace Corps. If you’re thinking about joining the Peace Corps in a few years, focus on paying down as much of your private student loans as possible before you serve.

6. Pretax volunteers award

Current Peace Corps volunteers are awarded more than $10,000 (pretax) after serving their initial term of 24 months. This can help volunteers transition back to the States and acclimate to U.S. life. This money can be used for anything legal.

That sum could be used as a deposit for an apartment or a savings boost. However, if you’ve got rent and savings covered, it can also be a lump-sum student loan payment. This is another way the Peace Corps might help pay off student loans.

Peace Corps, student loans can go hand in hand

After serving in the Peace Corps, your college loans will still be around. You’ll want to continue to stay in touch with your loan servicer. Be sure to update your information and stay on top of any payments required.

Additionally, review your student loan status with the StudentAid.gov to make sure your employment certifications for the last two years with the Peace Corps are recorded. This will help you if you’re working toward PSLF.

Other volunteers opt to pursue higher education after their service. According to Talbot, her Peace Corps experience helped her secure funding to pursue a degree at New York’s Brooklyn Law School.

“My Peace Corps experience helped me significantly with the transition into law school,” she said. “I had a minimal income to report to FAFSA and received significant scholarship and grant money, totaling the full cost of my tuition, which I don’t believe would have been possible without my Peace Corps experience.”

Whether you decide to go back to school, enter into the public sector or opt for private sector employment, joining the Peace Corps can help you get to that next stage in your life. But if you have student loan debt, review all your financial options before pursuing the vocation of service.

Your options include AmeriCorps, which would turn your service into student loan aid without leaving the U.S.

Peace Corps student loan FAQs

How much do Peace Corps volunteers get paid?

Before deciding to join the Peace Corps, it’s important to understand how much you might be paid.

While it’s not exactly volunteering — since you do get paid — the stipend isn’t that much. You receive housing and a living stipend that should allow you to live in a style similar to the local area where you serve. You might also receive more than $10,000 at the end of your service to help you adjust to post-Peace Corps life.

As you can see, Peace Corps terms mean you probably won’t earn enough to cover your student loan payments, so it’s important to understand your options.

Does the Peace Corps pay for college?

If you’re in the midst of your degree program, you might be less interested in repaying student debt and more focused on covering upcoming tuition costs. Unfortunately, the Peace Corps doesn’t directly pay its volunteers’ undergraduate costs (beyond the $10,000, pretax award upon the end of your Peace Corps term).

With that said, joining the Peace Corps could lead to financial assistance for graduate school via the Paul D. Coverdell Fellows program. It connects past Peace Corps volunteers with tuition discounts, stipends and assistantships at 90-plus colleges and universities.

Andrew Pentis and Miranda Marquit contributed to this report.

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!