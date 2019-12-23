5 Unexpected Lessons You Learn From Having Student Loan Debt

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

For years, I felt so overwhelmed by my student loan debt. I borrowed more than my annual salary, and my payments were 50% of my income. Paying off $81,000 in student loan debt was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, and at times, it felt all-consuming. But although I, at times, felt bitter and angry that I let myself borrow so much for school, I’ve ultimately learned a lot from my experience with student loan debt that I don’t think I otherwise would have. Read on for five unexpected student loan lessons you could learn from having this debt.

1. The power of a dollar

I’ll be honest: I was pretty clueless about money before I committed to paying off my debt. I wasn’t sure exactly how much I earned, how much I was paying in interest, or even how much I owed on my loans.

When I committed to paying off my debt, I calculated how much interest I was paying per day and compared it to my income. Once I figured that out, I started to calculate all of my purchases in hours worked — the Starbucks run would be 30 minutes of work, happy hour could easily equate to two hours of work.

Truly understanding how much debt I was in, how much I was paying in interest and understanding what I could afford on my income shifted the way I thought about money. I no longer thought of money as this abstract concept, but rather, something tangible that was costing me time. Once I made that mental shift, I had a better understanding of the power of a dollar, and my finances have never been the same since.

2. The value of hard work

I was living on a low income, trying to pay off debt for a long period of time. At some point, I realized I couldn’t cut back any further and knew I need to instead earn more money. I wasn’t quite sure how to go about it at first, so I took any gig I could get. I started cleaning houses, working events, working as a brand ambassador and doing other odd jobs to supplement my income.

I’ve always been a hard worker, but paying off debt lit a fire within me to work even harder. I worked nights, weekends, holidays and early mornings in an effort to pay my debt off sooner. If I was awake, I was probably working.

Though it was tough on me mentally and physically, I learned the value of hard work and perseverance. I pushed myself harder than I would have if I were debt-free. In the meantime, I learned new things, met new people and got out my comfort zone.

But I ultimately did all of those things because I had to. If I had the luxury of being debt-free, I probably would have been stuck in my comfort zone, never feeling compelled to move forward or work harder. Working toward becoming debt-free taught me the value of hard work and how much it could change my life.

3. How to live on less

Paying off debt helped me learn how to live on less and illustrated the major differences between needs and wants.

I learned how to live on less and without many attachments to material things. I adjusted to living in a small studio apartment with my partner. I found enjoyment from the little things, like taking a bath or enjoying a hot cup of coffee, rather than the next shiny and pretty new thing.

Looking at my income and my debt, my needs and wants became abundantly clear, and I realized I didn’t need a lot to survive or be happy. Many of the things I thought I needed were just wants in disguise. You might think you need the new $1,000 laptop, for example, when a cheaper version would suffice.

Sure, it was an adjustment at first, but learning how to live on less is something that will help my finances for years to come. It’s also shifted my values to treasure experiences, not things.

4. Patience is a virtue

They say that patience is a virtue — and for the most part, it’s a quality I severely lack. Many people my age have grown up in an environment of instant gratification. If we want something, we can have it now, immediately and on-demand.

Through my student loan debt, I’ve learned the art of delayed gratification and how to accept the struggle of working toward something and how those things make the payoff that much sweeter.

For example, I’ve wanted to move back to Los Angeles and go to Italy with my mom for the past few years. I could have just seized the opportunity and made it happen, but I knew that my No. 1 goal was to get out of debt. Moving to Los Angeles or vacationing in Europe, even on a budget, wouldn’t align with this goal.

So I pushed those secondary goals back while I focused on paying off my debt. It was hard, but I stayed motivated, knowing how great it would be to reach those goals later, once I was debt-free.

Now that I am debt-free, I have plans to move out west and go to Italy this year, which will also be my mom’s first time abroad, While it may not seem like a big deal, I’ve wanted to do these things for years and have held back to continue to pay off debt. Being able to achieve these other goals, without the burden of debt weighing on my shoulders, is that much more gratifying.

5. How to manage money

Paying off debt, for better or worse, forced me to get real with my money. Debt led me to a financial awakening, where I started tracking my expenses, looking at my income carefully and thinking about my short- and long-term financial goals.

Getting out of debt taught me so much about managing my money and making it work. Without debt, I might still be oblivious and not grasp the financial concepts that I understand today.

What lessons have your student loans taught you?

It’s easy to complain and feel overwhelmed by debt. Getting out of student loan debt is tough, but there are lessons to be learned from the journey that can impact your life for the better. You may have learned a few specific student loan lessons, too, such as how to get rid of your debt as fast as possible.

For today, try to focus on the silver lining. What have you learned from paying off debt that you might not have otherwise?

Andrew Pentis contributed to this report.

