Don’t Fall for These 5 Student Loan Myths

Misinformation can be dangerous, especially when it comes to paying off student loan debt. To help you weed out the bad advice from the good, here are five common student loan myths to watch out for.

By recognizing these misconceptions, you’ll be able to avoid making mistakes with your loans and manage your finances the right way.

6 student loan myths that mislead borrowers

1. You should borrow as much as you can

2. You don’t need to worry about paying student loans in school

3. Income-driven repayment plans will lower your student loan costs

4. Refinancing your student loans is always a good idea

5. You need to pay for student loan counseling

6. You’ll never pay off your student debt

Plus: Pinpointing common student loan myths and bad advice

1. Myth: You should borrow as much as you can

A big mistake a lot of borrowers make is blindly taking out student loans without considering the impact this debt will have on their future finances or career choices. Even if you can take out a lot of student loans, that doesn’t mean you should.

When you receive your financial aid award letter, for instance, you’ll see how much you’re eligible to borrow in federal student loans. But you’re not obligated to accept the full amount, especially if you can lower costs by applying for scholarships or choosing a school with a lower price tag.

What’s more, most private lenders will let you borrow up to the cost of attendance of your school, minus any other financial aid already received. But again, you shouldn’t necessarily borrow the maximum amount if it’s going to be burdensome in the future.

Before signing any paperwork, use student loan calculators to estimate your future monthly payments, as well as the amount you’ll spend on interest. And consider what job you’ll pursue after graduation that will enable you to make payments on your debt.

If the payments seem extremely high, consider ways to reduce your student loan borrowing. And if you find you borrowed more than you need for the semester, consider returning the unused loan money so you don’t have to pay interest on it in the future.

2. Myth: You don’t need to worry about paying student loans in school

This isn’t technically a student loan myth, since you don’t need to make payments on your student loans while you’re enrolled in school or for six months after you graduate. This period of deferred payments is called a grace period.

But even though payments aren’t required, it’s smart to consider making in-school payments. You don’t necessarily need to pay your full student loan bills, but you could make small payments of $25 per month or interest-only payments as a student.

This way, you’ll cut down on accrued interest, making your student loan balance more manageable after you graduate. If you can afford in-school payments, perhaps by working a part-time job, you’ll make student loan repayment easier in the years to come.

3. Myth: Income-driven repayment plans will lower your student loan costs

Income-driven repayment plans, such as income-based repayment and Pay As You Earn, adjust your monthly payments based on your income while extending your loan terms to 20 or 25 years. They can be a big help if you’re struggling to keep up with payments and need to lower them so you don’t fall behind.

But while income-driven repayment plans typically make your loans more affordable from month to month, they actually increase your costs of borrowing over the long run. That’s because they extend your loan terms to 20 or 25 years.

Since you’re in debt longer, your loans have a lot more time for interest to accrue. Let’s say, for instance, you’re paying off a $30,000 loan at a 5.05% interest rate. Over 10 years, you’d pay $8,272 in interest. But over 20 years, your interest costs would be $17,716. And after 25 years, you’d pay $22,876 in total interest.

Even though income-driven repayment plans give you some breathing room here and now, they can make your loan more expensive overall. That said, you will get your loans forgiven if you have a remaining balance at the end of your 20- or 25-year term.

4. Myth: Refinancing your student loans is always a good idea

Another one of the student loan myths to be aware of is the idea that refinancing student loans is a good idea in every situation. Student loan refinancing can be a great way to negotiate a lower interest rate, change your payment schedule or make your loans easier to manage.

But while refinancing private student loans is usually beneficial, you’ll want to be careful about refinancing federal student loans. When federal student loans go through the refinancing process, they’re converted into private student loans and are no longer eligible for federal repayment plans, such as income-driven repayment, or programs, such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

If you’re relying on federal protections now or think you’ll need them in the future, it’s probably not a good idea to refinance your federal student loans with a private lender. Think through the pros and cons of refinancing to make the best decision for your student debt.

5. Myth: You need to pay for student loan counseling

Another student loan myth is the idea that you need to pay a counselor to get your student loans under control. While there are some reputable student loan counseling services that cost money, you can figure out how to manage your student loans on your own for free.

For example, you don’t need to pay anyone to consolidate your loans or apply for an income-driven repayment plan. And you should never pay a fee in exchange for loan forgiveness, as legitimate student loan forgiveness programs are free.

If you’re feeling totally overwhelmed by your debt, a counselor may be able to help you get it under control. But they don’t know any secret information you can’t find on your own, so make sure it’s truly useful before paying anyone for advice on your student loans.

6. Myth: You’ll never pay off your student debt

Student loans can be extremely stressful, and it might feel like you’ll never pay off your debt. But don’t despair.

That mountain of debt you have after graduating college might seem insurmountable, but you have options. Some of these options include income-driven plans, refinancing and direct loan consolidation.

Some borrowers also find ways to decrease their spending or increase their income to pay off debt ahead of schedule. For example, this couple in their early 30s paid off over $80,000 in student loans by teaming up together and working hard at it for three years. And this nurse practitioner was able to clear $70,000 worth of school debt in a single year.

Although you might need to make some sacrifices now, your hard work could be worth it when you make that final student loan payment.

Pinpointing common student loan myths and bad advice

One of the best ways to bust student loan myths is to inform yourself with reliable information. Make sure to rely on trusted resources, such as StudentAid.gov or Student Loan Hero.

If you’re applying to refinance student debt, stick with legitimate lenders that have a good reputation for customer service. If you’re still in school, reach out to your financial aid office to connect with trained experts.

In this age of technology, there are a lot of accessible tools to manage your student loan debt. So don’t fall prey to these common student loan myths. Instead, kick them to the curb and take control of your student loan situation by utilizing the best advice available to you.

Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.

