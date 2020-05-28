Don’t Fall for These 5 Student Loan Myths

Misinformation can be dangerous, especially when it comes to paying off student loan debt. To help you weed out the bad advice from the good, here are five common student loan myths to watch out for.
By recognizing these misconceptions, you’ll be able to avoid making mistakes with your loans and manage your finances the right way.
6 student loan myths that mislead borrowers
1. You should borrow as much as you can
2. You don’t need to worry about paying student loans in school
3. Income-driven repayment plans will lower your student loan costs
4. Refinancing your student loans is always a good idea
5. You need to pay for student loan counseling
6. You’ll never pay off your student debt
Plus: Pinpointing common student loan myths and bad advice
1. Myth: You should borrow as much as you can
A big mistake a lot of borrowers make is blindly taking out student loans without considering the impact this debt will have on their future finances or career choices. Even if you can take out a lot of student loans, that doesn’t mean you should.
When you receive your financial aid award letter, for instance, you’ll see how much you’re eligible to borrow in federal student loans. But you’re not obligated to accept the full amount, especially if you can lower costs by applying for scholarships or choosing a school with a lower price tag.
What’s more, most private lenders will let you borrow up to the cost of attendance of your school, minus any other financial aid already received. But again, you shouldn’t necessarily borrow the maximum amount if it’s going to be burdensome in the future.
Before signing any paperwork, use student loan calculators to estimate your future monthly payments, as well as the amount you’ll spend on interest. And consider what job you’ll pursue after graduation that will enable you to make payments on your debt.
If the payments seem extremely high, consider ways to reduce your student loan borrowing. And if you find you borrowed more than you need for the semester, consider returning the unused loan money so you don’t have to pay interest on it in the future.
2. Myth: You don’t need to worry about paying student loans in school
This isn’t technically a student loan myth, since you don’t need to make payments on your student loans while you’re enrolled in school or for six months after you graduate. This period of deferred payments is called a grace period.
But even though payments aren’t required, it’s smart to consider making in-school payments. You don’t necessarily need to pay your full student loan bills, but you could make small payments of $25 per month or interest-only payments as a student.
This way, you’ll cut down on accrued interest, making your student loan balance more manageable after you graduate. If you can afford in-school payments, perhaps by working a part-time job, you’ll make student loan repayment easier in the years to come.
3. Myth: Income-driven repayment plans will lower your student loan costs
Income-driven repayment plans, such as income-based repayment and Pay As You Earn, adjust your monthly payments based on your income while extending your loan terms to 20 or 25 years. They can be a big help if you’re struggling to keep up with payments and need to lower them so you don’t fall behind.
But while income-driven repayment plans typically make your loans more affordable from month to month, they actually increase your costs of borrowing over the long run. That’s because they extend your loan terms to 20 or 25 years.
Since you’re in debt longer, your loans have a lot more time for interest to accrue. Let’s say, for instance, you’re paying off a $30,000 loan at a 5.05% interest rate. Over 10 years, you’d pay $8,272 in interest. But over 20 years, your interest costs would be $17,716. And after 25 years, you’d pay $22,876 in total interest.
Even though income-driven repayment plans give you some breathing room here and now, they can make your loan more expensive overall. That said, you will get your loans forgiven if you have a remaining balance at the end of your 20- or 25-year term.
4. Myth: Refinancing your student loans is always a good idea
Another one of the student loan myths to be aware of is the idea that refinancing student loans is a good idea in every situation. Student loan refinancing can be a great way to negotiate a lower interest rate, change your payment schedule or make your loans easier to manage.
But while refinancing private student loans is usually beneficial, you’ll want to be careful about refinancing federal student loans. When federal student loans go through the refinancing process, they’re converted into private student loans and are no longer eligible for federal repayment plans, such as income-driven repayment, or programs, such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness.
If you’re relying on federal protections now or think you’ll need them in the future, it’s probably not a good idea to refinance your federal student loans with a private lender. Think through the pros and cons of refinancing to make the best decision for your student debt.
5. Myth: You need to pay for student loan counseling
Another student loan myth is the idea that you need to pay a counselor to get your student loans under control. While there are some reputable student loan counseling services that cost money, you can figure out how to manage your student loans on your own for free.
For example, you don’t need to pay anyone to consolidate your loans or apply for an income-driven repayment plan. And you should never pay a fee in exchange for loan forgiveness, as legitimate student loan forgiveness programs are free.
If you’re feeling totally overwhelmed by your debt, a counselor may be able to help you get it under control. But they don’t know any secret information you can’t find on your own, so make sure it’s truly useful before paying anyone for advice on your student loans.
6. Myth: You’ll never pay off your student debt
Student loans can be extremely stressful, and it might feel like you’ll never pay off your debt. But don’t despair.
That mountain of debt you have after graduating college might seem insurmountable, but you have options. Some of these options include income-driven plans, refinancing and direct loan consolidation.
Some borrowers also find ways to decrease their spending or increase their income to pay off debt ahead of schedule. For example, this couple in their early 30s paid off over $80,000 in student loans by teaming up together and working hard at it for three years. And this nurse practitioner was able to clear $70,000 worth of school debt in a single year.
Although you might need to make some sacrifices now, your hard work could be worth it when you make that final student loan payment.
Pinpointing common student loan myths and bad advice
One of the best ways to bust student loan myths is to inform yourself with reliable information. Make sure to rely on trusted resources, such as StudentAid.gov or Student Loan Hero.
If you’re applying to refinance student debt, stick with legitimate lenders that have a good reputation for customer service. If you’re still in school, reach out to your financial aid office to connect with trained experts.
In this age of technology, there are a lot of accessible tools to manage your student loan debt. So don’t fall prey to these common student loan myths. Instead, kick them to the curb and take control of your student loan situation by utilizing the best advice available to you.
Rebecca Safier contributed to this report.
Interested in refinancing student loans?Here are the top 5 lenders of 2020!
|Lender
|Variable APR
|Eligible Degrees
|Check out the testimonials and our in-depth reviews!
1 Important Disclosures for Laurel Road.
Laurel Road Disclosures
Laurel Road is a brand of KeyBank National Association offering online lending products in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Mortgage lending is not offered in Puerto Rico. All loans are provided by KeyBank National Association.
ANNUAL PERCENTAGE RATE (“APR”)
FEE INFORMATION
There are no origination fees or prepayment penalties associated with the loan. Lender may assess a late fee if any part of a payment is not received within 15 days of the payment due date. Any late fee assessed shall not exceed 5% of the late payment or $28, whichever is less. A borrower may be charged $20 for any payment (including a check or an electronic payment) that is returned unpaid due to non-sufficient funds (NSF) or a closed account.
LOAN AMOUNT
For bachelor’s degrees and higher, up to 100% of outstanding private and federal student loans (minimum $5,000) are eligible for refinancing. If you are refinancing greater than $300,000 in student loan debt, Lender may refinance the loans into 2 or more new loans.
ELIGIBILITY & ELIGIBLE LOANS
Borrower, and Co-signer if applicable, must be a U.S. Citizen or Permanent Resident with a valid I-551 card (which must show a minimum of 10 years between “Resident Since” date and “Card Expires” date or has no expiration date); state that they are of at least borrowing age in the state of residence at the time of application; and meet Lender underwriting criteria (including, for example, employment, debt-to-income, disposable income, and credit history requirements).
Graduates may refinance any unsubsidized or subsidized Federal or private student loan that was used exclusively for qualified higher education expenses (as defined in 26 USC Section 221) at an accredited U.S. undergraduate or graduate school. Any federal loans refinanced with Lender are private loans and do not have the same repayment options that federal loan program offers such as Income Based Repayment or Income Contingent Repayment.
All loans must be in grace or repayment status and cannot be in default. Borrower must have graduated or be enrolled in good standing in the final term preceding graduation from an accredited Title IV U.S. school and must be employed, or have an eligible offer of employment. Parents looking to refinance loans taken out on behalf of a child should refer to https://www.laurelroad.com/refinance-student-loans/refinance-parent-plus-loans/ for applicable terms and conditions.
For Associates Degrees: Only associates degrees earned in one of the following are eligible for refinancing: Cardiovascular Technologist (CVT); Dental Hygiene; Diagnostic Medical Sonography; EMT/Paramedics; Nuclear Technician; Nursing; Occupational Therapy Assistant; Pharmacy Technician; Physical Therapy Assistant; Radiation Therapy; Radiologic/MRI Technologist; Respiratory Therapy; or Surgical Technologist. To refinance an Associates degree, a borrower must also either be currently enrolled and in the final term of an associate degree program at a Title IV eligible school with an offer of employment in the same field in which they will receive an eligible associate degree OR have graduated from a school that is Title IV eligible with an eligible associate and have been employed, for a minimum of 12 months, in the same field of study of the associate degree earned.
INTEREST RATES
The interest rate you are offered will depend on your credit profile, income, and total debt payments as well as your choice of fixed or variable and choice of term. For applicants who are currently medical or dental residents, your rate offer may also vary depending on whether you have secured employment for after residency.
DISBURSEMENT OPTIONS
The repayment of any refinanced student loan will commence (1) immediately after disbursement by us, or (2) after any grace or in-school deferment period, existing prior to refinancing and/or consolidation with us, has expired.
POSTPONING OR REDUCING PAYMENTS
After loan disbursement, if a borrower documents a qualifying economic hardship, we may agree in our discretion to allow for full or partial forbearance of payments for one or more 3-month time periods (not to exceed 12 months in the aggregate during the term of your loan), provided that we receive acceptable documentation (including updating documentation) of the nature and expected duration of the borrower’s economic hardship.
We may agree under certain circumstances to allow a borrower to make $100/month payments for a period of time immediately after loan disbursement if the borrower is employed full-time as an intern, resident, or similar postgraduate trainee at the time of loan disbursement. These payments may not be enough to cover all of the interest that accrues on the loan. Unpaid accrued interest will be added to your loan and monthly payments of principal and interest will begin when the post-graduate training program ends.
We may agree under certain circumstances to allow postponement (deferral) of monthly payments of principal and interest for a period of time immediately following loan disbursement (not to exceed 6 months after the borrower’s graduation with an eligible degree), if the borrower is an eligible student in the borrower’s final term at the time of loan disbursement or graduated less than 6 months before loan disbursement, and has accepted an offer of (or has already begun) full-time employment.
If Lender agrees (in its sole discretion) to postpone or reduce any monthly payment(s) for a period of time, interest on the loan will continue to accrue for each day principal is owed. Although the borrower might not be required to make payments during such a period, the borrower may continue to make payments during such a period. Making payments, or paying some of the interest, will reduce the total amount that will be required to be paid over the life of the loan. Interest not paid during any period when Lender has agreed to postpone or reduce any monthly payment will be added to the principal balance through capitalization (compounding) at the end of such a period, one month before the borrower is required to resume making regular monthly payments.
KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION RESERVES THE RIGHT TO MODIFY OR DISCONTINUE PRODUCTS AND BENEFITS AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE.
This information is current as of March 4, 2020 and is subject to change.
2 Important Disclosures for Splash Financial.
Splash Financial Disclosures
Splash Financial loans are available through arrangements with lending partners. Your loan application will be submitted to the lending partner and be evaluated at their sole discretion. For loans where a credit union is the lender, or a purchaser of the loan, in order to refinance your loans, you will need to become a credit union member.
The Splash Student Loan Refinance Program is not offered or endorsed by any college or university. Neither Splash Financial nor the lending partner are affiliated with or endorse any college or university listed on this website.
You should review the benefits of your federal student loan; it may offer specific benefits that a private refinance/consolidation loan may not offer. If you work in the public sector, are in the military or taking advantage of a federal department of relief program, such as income based repayment or public service forgiveness, you may not want to refinance, as these benefits do not transfer to private refinance/consolidation loans.
Splash Financial and our lending partners reserve the right to modify or discontinue products and benefits at any time without notice. To qualify, a borrower must be a U.S. citizen and meet our lending partner’s underwriting requirements. Lowest rates are reserved for the highest qualified borrowers. This information is current as of May 1, 2020.
Fixed APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Fixed Rate options range from 2.88% (without autopay) to 7.27% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Rates are subject to change without notice. Fixed rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.88% per year to 6.21% per year for a 5-year term, 3.40% per year to 6.25% per year for a 7-year term, 3.45% to 5.08% for a 8-year term, 3.89% per year to 6.65% per year for a 10-year term, 4.18% per year to 5.11% per year for a 12-year term, 4.20% per year to 7.05% per year for a 15-year term, or 4.51% per year to 7.27% per year for a 20-year term, with no origination fees. The fixed interest rate will apply until the loan is paid in full (whether before or after default, and whether before or after the scheduled maturity date of the loan).
Variable APR: Annual Percentage Rate [APR] is the cost of credit calculating the interest rate, loan amount, repayment term and the timing of payments. Variable rate options range from 1.99% (with autopay) to 7.10% (without autopay) and will vary based on application terms, level of degree and presence of a co-signer. Our lowest rate option is shown with a 0.25% autopay discount. Our highest rate option does not include an autopay discount. The variable rates are based on the Variable rate index, is based on the one-month London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) published in The Wall Street Journal on the twenty-fifth day, or the next business day, of the preceding calendar month. As of April 27, 2020, the one-month LIBOR rate is 0.43763%. The interest rate on a variable rate loan is comprised of an index and margin added together. The margin is a fixed amount (disclosed at the time of your loan application) added each month to the index to determine the next month’s variable rate. Variable rate options without an autopay discount consist of a range from 2.01% per year to 6.30% per year for a 5-year term, 4.00% per year to 6.35% per year for a 7-year term, 2.09% per year to 3.92% per year for a 8-year term, 4.25% per year to 6.40% per year for a 10-year term, 2.67% per year to 4.56% per year for a 12-year term, 3.44% per year to 6.65% per year for a 15-year term, 4.75% per year to 6.93% per year for a 20-year term, or 5.14% per year to 7.10% for a 25-year term, with no origination fees. APR is subject to increase after consummation. Variable interest rates will fluctuate over the term of the borrower’s loan with changes in the LIBOR rate, and will vary based on applicable terms, level of degree earned and presence of a co-signer. The maximum variable rate may be between 9.00% and 16.00%, depending on loan term. The floor rate may be between 0.54% and 4.21%, depending on loan term. These rates are subject to additional terms and conditions, and rates are subject to change at any time without notice. Such changes will only apply to applications taken after the effective date of change.
3 Important Disclosures for SoFi.
SoFi Disclosures
4 Important Disclosures for Earnest.
Earnest Disclosures
To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen or possess a 10-year (non-conditional) Permanent Resident Card, reside in a state Earnest lends in, and satisfy our minimum eligibility criteria. You may find more information on loan eligibility here: https://www.earnest.com/eligibility. Not all applicants will be approved for a loan, and not all applicants will qualify for the lowest rate. Approval and interest rate depend on the review of a complete application.
Earnest fixed rate loan rates range from 3.21% APR (with Auto Pay) to 6.67% APR (with Auto Pay). Variable rate loan rates range from 3.21% APR (with Auto Pay) to 6.67% APR (with Auto Pay). For variable rate loans, although the interest rate will vary after you are approved, the interest rate will never exceed 8.95% for loan terms 10 years or less. For loan terms of 10 years to 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 9.95%. For loan terms over 15 years, the interest rate will never exceed 11.95% (the maximum rates for these loans). Earnest variable interest rate loans are based on a publicly available index, the one month London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR). Your rate will be calculated each month by adding a margin between 1.82% and 5.50% to the one month LIBOR. The rate will not increase more than once per month. Earnest rate ranges are current as of May 22, 2020, and are subject to change based on market conditions and borrower eligibility.
Auto Pay discount: If you make monthly principal and interest payments by an automatic, monthly deduction from a savings or checking account, your rate will be reduced by one quarter of one percent (0.25%) for so long as you continue to make automatic, electronic monthly payments. This benefit is suspended during periods of deferment and forbearance.
The information provided on this page is updated as of 5/022/2020. Earnest reserves the right to change, pause, or terminate product offerings at any time without notice. Earnest loans are originated by Earnest Operations LLC. California Finance Lender License 6054788. NMLS # 1204917. Earnest Operations LLC is located at 302 2nd Street, Suite 401N, San Francisco, CA 94107. Terms and Conditions apply. Visit https://www.earnest.com/terms-of-service, email us at [email protected], or call 888-601-2801 for more information on our student loan refinance product.
© 2018 Earnest LLC. All rights reserved. Earnest LLC and its subsidiaries, including Earnest Operations LLC, are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.
5 Important Disclosures for CommonBond.
CommonBond Disclosures
Offered terms are subject to change. Loans are offered by CommonBond Lending, LLC (NMLS # 1175900). If you are approved for a loan, the interest rate offered will depend on your credit profile, your application, the loan term selected and will be within the ranges of rates shown. All Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) displayed assume borrowers enroll in auto pay and account for the 0.25% reduction in interest rate. All variable rates are based on a 1-month LIBOR assumption of 0.8100000000000002% effective April 10, 2020.
|1.99% – 6.65%1
|Undergrad & Graduate
|1.99% – 7.10%2
|Undergrad & Graduate
|3.21% – 6.67%3
|Undergrad & Graduate
|3.21% – 6.67%4
|Undergrad & Graduate
|3.22% – 6.25%5
|Undergrad & Graduate