Financial New Year’s Resolutions: 5 Ways to Attack Your Student Debt

New Year’s is a time to reflect on ways to make the coming year better, and if you’re like the 45 million Americans with student loans, paying off some or all of that debt is a good place to start.

Here are five student-loan-fighting tasks you can resolve to do, whether it’s New Year’s or the middle of June. Take a look to see if some of these are right for your financial New Year’s resolutions.

1. Do some math with your student loan debt

It’s easy to go coasting along without any thought or strategy for overcoming college or trade school debt. Paying off student loans seems easy: The bill comes and you pay it. But do you have any idea how much it’ll cost you to pay off your loans this way? The answer can sometimes be surprising.

If you’re not sure about the cost of your student debt, then now’s the time to find out. First, plug in the information into this monthly payment calculator. The result will estimate how much you’ll end up paying in interest with your current loan term (usually 10 years for federal student loans — if you don’t know your term, here’s how to find out). If you have a variety of loans, you can run the numbers for each of them.

Now try experimenting with this prepayment calculator to see how paying just a little extra each month can sometimes drastically reduce the cost of your loans over time.

2. Understand your student loan repayment options

It’s possible that the standard repayment plan with payments for 10 years isn’t your best option for paying off your loans. You might have better options, depending on your circumstances.

For example, if your payments are currently too high, you could take advantage of repayment plans that let you pay less each month. You can read up on income-driven plans, which cap your monthly payments at a (hopefully) affordable portion of your income.

That said, income-driven plans also run far longer than the standard 10 years, resulting in more interest (though usually, the remaining balance is forgiven after 20 to 25 years). If that’s a concern, you could consider a graduated repayment plan, which starts with small payments that ramp up over time to get you out of debt more quickly.

Note that these options are only for federal student loans. If you have private loans or if you’re interested in getting out of debt as fast as you can, you might be better off refinancing (see below).

Also, don’t forget to look into student loan forgiveness options, especially if you work in the public sector — but even if you don’t.

3. Set up automatic payments

Automating payments can help in two ways: ensuring that your payments are on time and slightly reducing your interest rates.

With student loans, there’s no good reason to pay late or skip a payment. These options will only hurt you later, when your loans end up defaulting or in collections, meaning that you’ll pay extra in collection fees.

Automating payments also help you to avoid missing payments, which can hurt your credit score. Plus, you’ll save the time it takes to mail a check or submit an electronic payment manually each month.

In many cases, you can cut your interest rate by 0.25% simply by signing up for automatic payments — even many private student loan lenders offer some form of autopay discount. Though the reduction might not result in massive savings, it will save you some money.

Just make sure that you’re able to keep enough for your payment in your bank account so that you don’t have an overdraft. If that’s a concern, then refer to the section above on repayment options, since you might benefit from reduction in you monthly bills.

4. Find extra money to pay off your loans

The most obvious way to find extra money you can throw at your loans is to pick up a side hustle. There are some gigs that cost nothing to start or which you can do from the comfort of your home or via your phone.

But if you’re short on free time, there are other places to look for money. One possible source of cash is your income tax refund, if you have one. Often, it’s a big chunk of change that could put a dent in your student loans.

Another option is to review any bills that you pay monthly — for example, auto insurance. The beginning of a new year is a good reminder to compare rates for this and other services. If you can shave some money from your monthly premium by switching providers, then you can put that difference toward your student loan payments.

What about subscriptions that you don’t use? Maybe you have streaming services and other entertainment, or maybe a gym membership you don’t use anymore. Drop these services and use the extra money to pay off your loans.

5. Consider refinancing your student loans

One final option to consider whether to refinance your student loans at a lower interest rate.

Refinancing can be especially helpful if the rates you’re paying now are high. Start by comparing your current rates with the refinance rates at some of our favorite lenders to see how much you could save, assuming you (or a cosigner) have a solid enough credit history.

There are some downsides to consider, however. If you refinance federal student loans, they become private loans, so you’ll no longer qualify for income-driven repayment, some types of loan forgiveness and other perks.

Still, you might not need any of those federal benefits — and if you have private loans already, then you’re not eligible for them anyway. If you’re not sure whether refinancing is viable for you, read our report on the pros and cons of this approach.

Jeffrey Trull contributed to this report.

