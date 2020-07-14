5 Celebrities Who Struggled With Student Loans

Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

When you have student loans, you may feel overwhelmed and alone with your debt. But you are far from alone in your student loan struggle — even the rich and famous have struggled with this type of debt. Some celebrities have taken a good long time to get rid of their student loan debt, too. Here are the stories of some celebrities with student loans, and how they managed their debt.

Celebrities with student loans

1. President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama

The road to the U.S. presidency is not always a cheap one. Former President Barack Obama went to Occidental College and Columbia University before getting his law degree at Harvard Law School.

In a 2013 speech, Obama said both he and former First Lady Michelle Obama graduated with a lot of student loan debt, particularly following law school (both attended Harvard Law). He also didn’t finish paying back his loans until he was in his 40s.

“We each graduated from college and law school with a mountain of debt,” he said in the speech. “And even though we got good jobs, we barely finished paying it off just before I was elected to the U.S. Senate.”

Obama noted that he should have been saving for his daughters’ education while he was still paying off his own student loans. And while that must have been a difficult choice, paying down your own debt before saving money for your children can be a smart financial decision for the long-term.

2. Cheryl Strayed

The writer Cheryl Strayed is best known for her bestselling book, “Wild,” which became a major motion picture starring Reese Witherspoon. But before she found success and had a movie star playing her on the big screen, Strayed struggled with money problems, including a high student debt load.

“My husband (and) I were both buried in student loan debt well into our 40s (we both grew up poor/working class with families who couldn’t/didn’t contribute any $ to our college educations),” she tweeted in 2019.

Strayed went to the University of Minnesota as an undergraduate student and later earned an MFA in creative writing from Syracuse University in New York.

In an anthology about writers and their money issues, Strayed also talked about how she was only able to pay off her student loans when she finally got the advance for “Wild. “ She also had around $85,000 in credit card debt at the time.

You don’t have to wait to get a windfall to start managing your student loan debt, however. Here are six ways you can repay your student loans.

3. Miles Teller

Actor Miles Teller has starred in movies including the “Fantastic Four” and the “Divergent” series, but, as of 2015, he was also still paying off student loan debt from his time at New York University.

In a 2015 interview with Vulture, Teller said his business manager told him that interest on his debt is so low, it made no sense to pay them off earlier.

While that decision might work for Teller because he has multi-million dollar movie contracts and may be making other investments, for some people, it makes sense to pay off student loan debt faster.

If you can’t decide if it’s better to pay off your loans or invest your money, check out this student loan payoff versus invest calculator to help you make an informed decision.

4. Kate Walsh

While you may know her from the hit show “Grey’s Anatomy,” Kate Walsh struggled financially early on. In her younger years, she worked at Burger King and Dairy Queen. Later, she attended the University of Arizona.

In a 2016 interview with Refinery29, Walsh stressed how difficult it was to handle her debt.

“I am a person who came out of college with, oh, jeez, just thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars in debt,” she said in the interview. “And the only way I was, honestly, able to pay off my student loans was at age 37, because I happened to get on a big, fat TV show called ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ and I was able to finally pay my student loan debt. And that’s insane — it was just interest accruing and accruing and accruing.”

In part because of her experience with student loans, Walsh campaigned to encourage people to get out and vote in the 2016 presidential election.

5. Kerry Washington

If your favorite show is “Scandal,” take comfort in knowing that Olivia Pope understands your student loan woes. In fact, actress Kerry Washington didn’t finish paying off her debt from George Washington University until she was cast in that iconic role, she told Elle magazine in a 2016 interview.

In a speech she gave at the Democratic National Convention in 2012, Washington emphasized where she came from and how student loans made education possible for her.

“I’m here not just as an actress but as a woman, as an African-American, a granddaughter of Ellis Island immigrants, a person who could not have afforded college without the help of student loans,” Washington said.

6. Jon Hamm

Actor Jon Hamm starred as advertising executive Don Draper for years on the highly acclaimed TV series “Mad Men.” But before he found serious success, he also wrestled with debt from his days as a student at the University of Missouri.

At a political rally in 2014, he told the crowd that, although he graduated college in 1993, he was not able to pay off his debt until 2004.

“It shouldn’t be that way; it really shouldn’t,” he told the crowd. “It should be easier.”

What their stories mean for you

While you may not have the salary of the celebrities on this list, you can still learn from their experiences. All of them struggled with student loans and managed their debt differently. While some still have not paid them off, others scrimped and saved to pay them off before they even made it big.

And it’s not only celebrity stories that can inspire you. Read here to learn about one man who paid off his student loans in two years, and then began doing it again.

Diligently applying even small amounts to your loan balance can help you pay your debt off faster and save money in interest. For more information on different strategies of paying off your loans, learn about the debt avalanche and debt snowball methods.

Rebecca Stropoli contributed to this report

