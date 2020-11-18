Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided or commissioned by any financial institution. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and may not have been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the financial institution.

Bottom line: We’re here for you. So please learn all you can, email us with any questions, and feel free to visit or not visit any of the loan providers on our site. Read less

How do we make money? It’s actually pretty simple. If you choose to check out and become a customer of any of the loan providers featured on our site, we get compensated for sending you their way. This helps pay for our amazing staff of writers (many of which are paying back student loans of their own!).

We’ve got your back! Student Loan Hero is a completely free website 100% focused on helping student loan borrowers get the answers they need. Read more

Refinancing with Laurel Road Refinancing rates from 1.89% APR. Checking your rates won’t affect your credit score. Check out Laurel road

Note that the situation for student loans has changed due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and relief efforts from the government, student loan lenders and others. This includes allowing those with federally held student loans to suspend their repayment interest-free while still getting credit toward their PSLF requirement of 120 months of eligible repayment. Check out our Student Loan Hero Coronavirus Information Center for additional news and details.

* * *

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program offers complete, tax-free federal student loan forgiveness after 10 years of service. But before you can get your loans forgiven, you need to make sure you’re working for PSLF qualifying employers.

After all, you wouldn’t want to get to the end of 10 years only to find out your employers weren’t eligible in the first place.

Here’s the rundown on which employers qualify for this program, along with other essential facts about Public Service Loan Forgiveness:

Fact #1: You need to work for a PSLF-qualifying employer

In order to qualify for the PSLF program, you have to be employed by a specific type of organization. The focus isn’t primarily on the work that you do — it’s on the organization for which you do it.

Qualifying PSLF employers include:

Any local, state, federal or tribal government organization

Not-for-profit organizations that are tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code

Certain not-for-profit organizations that aren’t 501(c)(3) with qualifying public service as their primary purpose

Certain volunteer organizations, like the Peace Corps and AmeriCorps

There are certain groups that may seem like they would fall under the public service category, but don’t. For example, labor unions, political groups and some lobbying groups won’t qualify.

If you’re not sure if your organization qualifies, try speaking with your human resources department and confirming that yours is a PSLF-qualifying employer with your student loan servicer.

Fact #2: You must be employed full-time

Part-time employees don’t qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness, even if they are employed by a valid employer. You’ll have to work at least 30 hours per week, or however long your employer considers to be full-time — whichever is greater.

One noteworthy caveat to the 30-plus hours rule: The PSLF site states none of that time can be spent in any sort of religious capacity, such as instruction, worship or proselytizing.

Fact #3: You need to have qualifying loans

Only loans received through the direct loan program qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness. These loans include both subsidized and unsubsidized direct or Stafford loans.

The only way to have federal Perkins loans, Federal Family Education Loans (FFEL) or any other type of federal loan qualify for PSLF is to combine them into a direct consolidation loan. Unfortunately, none of the payments made prior to consolidating with a direct consolidation loan will count as one of the 120 required qualifying payments.

If you don’t know whether your federal student loans qualify for the PSLF program, log in to your Federal Student Aid account to find out what types of loans you have.

Fact #4: You have to make 120 qualifying loan payments

First off, only payments made after Oct. 1, 2007 will potentially qualify as one of the 120 required payments necessary for loan forgiveness. And, of course, you must be working for an employer that qualifies for Public Service Loan Forgiveness while making those payments.

Second, the repayment plan you used to make those payments matters. You must enter an income-driven repayment plan to receive your best results for PSLF. Your payments are eligible if you’re making payments on a direct loan (including a direct consolidation loan) using one of the following plans:

It’s worth noting that your payments don’t have to be consecutive. However, if you work for a few years for a PSLF-qualified employer, then work a couple years for an employer that doesn’t qualify before returning to the nonprofit sector, it could take longer than 10 years to get your forgiveness. This is why that 120 number is so important.

Another factor to consider: Will you even have any debt left to be forgiven after 120 payments? It takes a long time to make 120 qualifying loan payments (a minimum of 10 years), and many borrowers won’t have much remaining on their federal student loan debt balance. If you’d prefer to pay your loans off faster, it could be worth increasing your payments or refinancing your student loans for better rates.

However, your payments could be as low as $0 a month, especially if you are in the IBR program. It depends on your income and the repayment plan you’re enrolled in.

Finally, consider that consolidation restarts the PSLF clock. You have to make 120 payments after the consolidation, regardless of how many you made before. If you decide to consolidate your loans, doing so early on can help you avoid lengthening the amount of time over which you make your payments.

Bonus tip: Submit the Employment Certification Form every year

Although you’re not guaranteed to get loan forgiveness until you submit your final application for PSLF, you can stay on track by submitting an Employment Certification Form to your student loan servicer annually. Your loan servicer will look at this form and let you know if your current employment qualifies for PSLF.

Plus, these records make it easier for the Department of Education to verify your Public Service Loan Forgiveness employers and payments, potentially helping you receive a decision sooner when you apply. Although the approval of your Employer Certification Form may not be binding, it’s a useful way to stay on track over the years as you work toward loan forgiveness.

Rebecca Safier and Miranda Marquit contributed to this report.

Interested in refinancing student loans?

Here are the top 6 lenders of 2020!