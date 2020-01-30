Our team at Student Loan Hero works hard to find and recommend products and services that we believe are of high quality. We sometimes earn a sales commission or advertising fee when recommending various products and services to you. Similar to when you are being sold any product or service, be sure to read the fine print to help you understand what you are buying. Be sure to consult with a licensed professional if you have any concerns. Student Loan Hero is not a lender or investment advisor. We are not involved in the loan approval or investment process, nor do we make credit or investment related decisions. The rates and terms listed on our website are estimates and are subject to change at any time.

Repaying your student loan debt can feel overwhelming, particularly when you’re in a tough financial place. It may seem like you’re buried in debt that will never go away. You may even be depressed about your student loans. However, you should understand that there are student loan relief options available to you.

Student loans allow for far more flexibility than a lot of other debt, particularly for borrowers who are struggling financially. Here are some ways you can find student loan relief.

Income-driven repayment, deferment and forbearance

Look into student loan forgiveness options

Consider if refinancing or consolidation are right for you

Income-driven repayment, deferment and forbearance

If you’re struggling to make your student loan payments, the first thing you should do is contact your lender or servicer. That’s your starting point to find out what your options are when you are looking for student loan relief. Contact them to ask about your situation and see what sort of relief options are available to you.

Not sure where to start? Get information from the National Student Loan Data System.

Typically, you’ll have more options to consider with federal loans than with private loans, where programs will vary much more by lender.

So what might some of these options be?

Income-driven repayment: With federal student loans, you have the option of choosing an income-driven repayment plan. These plans can help you lower the amount of your monthly loan payment, based on your income. You might potentially be able to lower your payment to 10% of your discretionary income. There are several income-driven plans you can choose from, and each will have different qualifications. They include Income-Based Repayment (IBR) repayment, Pay As You Earn (PAYE), Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE) and Income-Contingent Repayment (ICR).For both IBR and PAYE, you must demonstrate clear financial need. REPAYE and ICR plans are more flexible. If you think this might be the right option for you, you can request a form from your loan servicer or go directly to StudentLoans.gov. See our IBR, PAYE, REPAYE and ICR calculators to further explore whether these programs might be right for you. Deferment: With a student loan deferment, you can pause your loan repayments for up to three years. You may have this option with both federal and private loans, although you’ll likely find more options and flexibility with your federal loans. With a deferment, interest may be paused for subsidized loans but may continue to accrue for your unsubsidized loans. This means your balance will continue to grow while you avoid making monthly payments, so this is something to keep in mind.You may want to continue to at least pay your interest while you are in a deferment period. See our deferment calculator to further explore this option. Forbearance: As with deferment, forbearance allows you to put off making student loan payments for a period of time, typically up to one year. Again, it will be easiest to get a forbearance with a federal loan, but private loans may offer them, too. With a forbearance, interest typically always accrues, so, again, your balance will grow in the year when you aren’t making payments. Pay your interest only if you are able to; this will still be a lot less than your typical monthly payment.

Consider looking into the income-driven payment plans before deferment or forbearance, particularly because the government may pay all or a portion of the interest that isn’t covered by your monthly payment with the PAYE, REPAYE and IBR plans. Whichever option you choose, you will get some relief from that monthly payment pressure.

Look into student loan forgiveness options

If you have federal loans and work at certain jobs, you may be in luck.

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program offers qualified applicants the option to forgive their debt after 10 years of consistent repayment. This is a great option for those who are working for the greater good, but not bringing in the big bucks to pay back their loans.

To qualify, you need to:

Make 120 on-time, full, scheduled monthly payments on your Federal Direct Loans.

Make all of your payments under a qualifying repayment plan. IBR, PAYE and ICR programs all qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

Work full-time at a qualifying public service organization. These include federal, state and government organizations, as well as 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations.

To get started, you can fill out the Employment Certification form and submit it to FedLoan Servicing. They will review your form and let you know if you qualify.

If you’re a teacher, there are also special programs that may help you with your loans. Check out student loan forgiveness for teachers options here.

See our student loan forgiveness calculator to further explore this option.

Consider if refinancing or consolidation are right for you

Are you struggling with high interest rates that prevent you from making progress? Do you feel like you’re managing loans from various lenders and can’t keep them straight? Then student loan consolidation and refinancing might be a good option for you.

Through refinancing, you typically look for a better interest rate and can consolidate your loans into one monthly payment. Essentially, you are taking out one loan to pay off all your other loans, but, in return, you have one payment and a lower interest rate.

Refinancing often works best with private student loans, but it’s also possible to refinance federal student loans, too. However, you will have to refinance with a private lender, which means you give up the benefits that automatically come with having federal loans, such as income-driven repayment and loan forgiveness programs. This means you should think carefully before you take this step.

With consolidation, you can stick with a federal loan that combines all your loans into one. It’s unlikely you’ll be able to significantly lower your interest rate in this case, as your new rate will be an average of your previous multiple loans. Also, If your monthly payment is decreased this likely means you’ll pay your loans for a longer time and end up paying more interest in the long term. But you may prefer having one payment and one interest rate as opposed to several at once.

If you do decide that refinancing is right for you, check out various student loan refinancing lenders that can help you get your best rate and plan so that you can effectively manage your student loans.

Check out Student Loan Hero’s refinancing and refinancing vs. consolidation calculators to further explore these options.

Assessing your choices for student loan relief

Student loan debt can cause serious stress. But student loans offer flexibility that many other loans cannot, particularly if you are dealing with federal loans. Understanding your options can help your stress levels decrease.

Be sure to consider your choices as soon as you feel like you might be heading into trouble paying back your loan. You never want to miss a payment, or even worse go into default on your student loans, as this will have a very negative effect on your credit score.

If you are feeling particularly overwhelmed, you may want to talk to a student loan counselor. However, before you actually pay for a counselor, consider these options first.

Rebecca Stropoli contributed to this report.

